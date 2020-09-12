Thunderbird 78.2.2

Thunderbird (Donnervogel) ist ein freies E‑Mail-Programm und Personal Information Manager, Feedreader, Newsreader sowie Chat Client. Nun wurde Version 78.2.2 veröffentlicht.
Bitte die Thunderbird Release Notes beachten, viele Add-ons funktionieren wohl nicht mehr mit Version 78.2.2. Weiterhin nur per Download und dann Updateinstallation. In Thunderbird selber gibt es noch keine interne Updatefunktion.
Update auf Version 78.2.2 mit einigen Fehlerbehebungen:
Changes
• OpenPGP: Some signature states reported as “mismatch” now report “unknown”
• Privacy policy now displayed in a tab when updated
• Chat: Non-functional Twitter support removed
Fixes
• OpenPGP: Improvements to key importing when failures occur
• OpenPGP: Decryption did not work with certain HTTP proxy configurations
• OpenPGP: “Discover keys online” option did not work when searching for an email address
• Email filters reported failure when moving a message to original folder
• Message filters: Filters shown as enabled in configuration dialog were not always enabled
• vCard 2.1 attachments not handled properly
• Sending messages sometimes failed when recipients were in LDAP address book
• Non-functional help menu items removed
• Adding custom headers in the addressing widget (preference mail.compose.other.header) did not work
• Calendar: Event reminder details were unreadable
• Windows 10 high-contrast theme fixes
• More theme fixes and improvements
Known Issues
• Selecting “Cancel” on the Master Password prompt at startup incorrectly reports corrupted OpenPGP data.
• Message list is not focused at startup
|Download:
|Thunderbird.net
|Version:
|78.2.2
|Dateigröße
|verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|10 September 2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, MAC OS, Linux
|Lizenz:
|Mozilla Public License
|Webseite
|Thunderbird.net