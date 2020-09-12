Thunderbird 78.2.2

Verfasst voneratte

Thun­der­bird (Don­ner­vo­gel) ist ein frei­es E‑Mail-Pro­gramm und Per­so­nal Infor­ma­ti­on Mana­ger, Feed­rea­der, News­rea­der sowie Chat Cli­ent. Nun wur­de Ver­si­on 78.2.2 ver­öf­fent­licht.

Bit­te die Thun­der­bird Release Notes beach­ten, vie­le Add-ons funk­tio­nie­ren wohl nicht mehr mit Ver­si­on 78.2.2.  Wei­ter­hin nur per Down­load und dann Update­instal­la­ti­on. In Thun­der­bird sel­ber gibt es noch kei­ne inter­ne Updatefunk­ti­on.

Update auf Ver­si­on 78.2.2 mit eini­gen Feh­ler­be­he­bun­gen:

Chan­ges

• OpenPGP: Some signa­tu­re sta­tes repor­ted as “mis­match” now report “unknown”
• Pri­va­cy poli­cy now dis­play­ed in a tab when updated
• Chat: Non-func­tio­n­al Twit­ter sup­port remo­ved

Fixes

• OpenPGP: Impro­ve­ments to key impor­ting when fail­u­res occur
• OpenPGP: Decryp­ti­on did not work with cer­tain HTTP pro­xy con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons
• OpenPGP: “Dis­co­ver keys online” opti­on did not work when sear­ching for an email address
• Email fil­ters repor­ted fail­u­re when moving a mes­sa­ge to ori­gi­nal fol­der
• Mes­sa­ge fil­ters: Fil­ters shown as enab­led in con­fi­gu­ra­ti­on dia­log were not always enab­led
• vCard 2.1 attach­ments not hand­led pro­per­ly
• Sen­ding messages some­ti­mes fai­led when reci­pi­ents were in LDAP address book
• Non-func­tio­n­al help menu items remo­ved
• Adding cus­tom hea­ders in the addres­sing wid­get (pre­fe­rence mail.compose.other.header) did not work
• Calen­dar: Event remin­der details were unread­a­ble
• Win­dows 10 high-con­trast the­me fixes
• More the­me fixes and impro­ve­ments

Known Issu­es

• Selec­ting “Can­cel” on the Mas­ter Pass­word prompt at start­up incor­rect­ly reports cor­rup­ted OpenPGP data.
• Mes­sa­ge list is not focu­sed at start­up

Down­load: Thunderbird.net
Ver­si­on: 78.2.2
Datei­grö­ße ver­schie­de­ne
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 10 Sep­tem­ber 2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, MAC OS, Linux
Lizenz: Mozil­la Public Licen­se
Web­sei­te Thunderbird.net

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen