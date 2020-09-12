Thunderbird 78.2.2

Thun­der­bird (Don­ner­vo­gel) ist ein frei­es E‑Mail-Pro­gramm und Per­so­nal Infor­ma­ti­on Mana­ger, Feed­rea­der, News­rea­der sowie Chat Cli­ent. Nun wur­de Ver­si­on 78.2.2 ver­öf­fent­licht.

Bit­te die Thun­der­bird Release Notes beach­ten, vie­le Add-ons funk­tio­nie­ren wohl nicht mehr mit Ver­si­on 78.2.2. Wei­ter­hin nur per Down­load und dann Update­instal­la­ti­on. In Thun­der­bird sel­ber gibt es noch kei­ne inter­ne Updatefunk­ti­on.

Update auf Ver­si­on 78.2.2 mit eini­gen Feh­ler­be­he­bun­gen:

Chan­ges

• OpenPGP: Some signa­tu­re sta­tes repor­ted as “mis­match” now report “unknown”

• Pri­va­cy poli­cy now dis­play­ed in a tab when updated

• Chat: Non-func­tio­n­al Twit­ter sup­port remo­ved

Fixes

• OpenPGP: Impro­ve­ments to key impor­ting when fail­u­res occur

• OpenPGP: Decryp­ti­on did not work with cer­tain HTTP pro­xy con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons

• OpenPGP: “Dis­co­ver keys online” opti­on did not work when sear­ching for an email address

• Email fil­ters repor­ted fail­u­re when moving a mes­sa­ge to ori­gi­nal fol­der

• Mes­sa­ge fil­ters: Fil­ters shown as enab­led in con­fi­gu­ra­ti­on dia­log were not always enab­led

• vCard 2.1 attach­ments not hand­led pro­per­ly

• Sen­ding messages some­ti­mes fai­led when reci­pi­ents were in LDAP address book

• Non-func­tio­n­al help menu items remo­ved

• Adding cus­tom hea­ders in the addres­sing wid­get (pre­fe­rence mail.compose.other.header) did not work

• Calen­dar: Event remin­der details were unread­a­ble

• Win­dows 10 high-con­trast the­me fixes

• More the­me fixes and impro­ve­ments

Known Issu­es

• Selec­ting “Can­cel” on the Mas­ter Pass­word prompt at start­up incor­rect­ly reports cor­rup­ted OpenPGP data.

• Mes­sa­ge list is not focu­sed at start­up