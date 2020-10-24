Kodi v18.9 (Leia) Media Center

Kodi (früher XBMC) ist ein kostenloses Mediacenter für Filme und Musik. Mit Plugins lässt sich Kodi erweitern, um zum Beispiel TV und Youtube einzubinden und vieles mehr. Kodi unterstützt zahlreiche Audio‑, Video- und Bild-Formate.
Kurz vor dem 19 Release noch mal ein Update auf Version 18.9 erschienen. Webseite bietet noch 18.8 zum Download an, Alternativer Download per mirrors.kodi.tv
- Work around third-party changes to HTTP2 and SSL/encryption that impacted internet access from Kodi by scrapers, streaming addons, etc.
- Fix memory leaks in TexturePacker
- Fix event server unable to send raw key strikes
- Fix issues around directory navigation and incorrectly-set start directories
- Fix MediaCodec OES/EGL rendering
|Download:
|Kodi Downloadseite
|Version:
|18.9
|Dateigröße
|verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|24 Oktober 2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, Mac OS, iOS, Android, Raspberry PI
|Lizenz:
|GNU GPL
|Webseite
|Kodi