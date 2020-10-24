Kodi v18.9 (Leia) Media Center

Kodi (frü­her XBMC) ist ein kos­ten­lo­ses Medi­a­cen­ter für Fil­me und Musik. Mit Plugins lässt sich Kodi erwei­tern, um zum Bei­spiel TV und You­tube ein­zu­bin­den und vie­les mehr. Kodi unter­stützt zahl­rei­che Audio‑, Video- und Bild-For­ma­te.

Kurz vor dem 19 Release noch mal ein Update auf Ver­si­on 18.9 erschie­nen. Web­sei­te bie­tet noch 18.8 zum Down­load an, Alter­na­ti­ver Down­load per mirrors.kodi.tv

Kodi “Leia” 18.9 Release

  • Work around third-par­ty chan­ges to HTTP2 and SSL/encryption that impac­ted inter­net access from Kodi by scra­pers, strea­ming addons, etc.
  • Fix memo­ry leaks in Tex­ture­Pa­cker
  • Fix event ser­ver unab­le to send raw key strikes
  • Fix issu­es around direc­to­ry navi­ga­ti­on and incor­rect­ly-set start direc­to­ries
  • Fix Medi­a­Co­dec OES/EGL ren­de­ring
Down­load: Kodi Down­load­sei­te
Ver­si­on: 18.9
Datei­grö­ße ver­schie­de­ne
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 24 Okto­ber 2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, Linux, Mac OS, iOS, Android, Raspber­ry PI
Lizenz: GNU GPL
Web­sei­te Kodi

