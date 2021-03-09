Thunderbird 78.8.1

Thun­der­bird (Don­ner­vo­gel) ist ein frei­es E‑Mail-Pro­gramm und Per­so­nal Infor­ma­ti­on Mana­ger, Feed­rea­der, News­rea­der sowie Chat Cli­ent. Nun wur­de Ver­si­on 78.8.1 veröffentlicht.

Bit­te die Thun­der­bird Release Notes beach­ten, vie­le Add-ons funk­tio­nie­ren nicht mehr mit Ver­si­on 78.8.1. In Thun­der­bird (auch in Ver­si­on 68 wird 78.x nun als Update ange­bo­ten) sel­ber gibt es nun auch eine inter­ne Updatefunktion.

Update auf Ver­si­on 78.8.1 mit eini­gen Fehlerbehebungen:

Fixes

• New mail noti­fi­ca­ti­on did not occur for new­ly arri­ved messages if pre­vious­ly recei­ved mail was unread

• Direc­to­ry for saving mul­ti­ple attach­ments was not remem­be­red bet­ween saves

• Ope­ning a mes­sa­ge from the com­mand-line using “-mail <URL>” failed

• Auto­ma­tic account set­up did not use the pro­vi­der email and dis­play name

• New­ly-added iden­ti­ties were not lis­ted in the account mana­ger until it was clo­sed and reopened

• Account pro­vi­sio­ner did not pro­per­ly hand­le UTF‑8 data

• Copy­ing a lar­ge mes­sa­ge to an IMAP ser­ver would some­ti­mes pre­ma­tu­re­ly dis­play a time-out error

• OpenPGP: Various errors when impor­ting keys

• OpenPGP: Public keys atta­ched to an out­go­ing email did not have “Con­tent-Descrip­ti­on” set

• Address Book: Card­DAV sync errors did not retry until Thun­der­bird was restarted

• Calen­dar: Chan­ging the cache mode of a Cal­DAV calen­dar con­nec­tion would lose the user­na­me of the account

• Calen­dar: Add-on calen­dars were some­ti­mes not visi­ble after restarting

• Calen­dar: The pre­view for a recur­ring task did not use all avail­ab­le space in the dia­log window

• Instal­ler: Opti­on to keep dis­tri­bu­ti­on direc­to­ry on upgrade did not work