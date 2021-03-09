Thunderbird 78.8.1

Thunderbird (Donnervogel) ist ein freies E‑Mail-Programm und Personal Information Manager, Feedreader, Newsreader sowie Chat Client. Nun wurde Version 78.8.1 veröffentlicht.
Bitte die Thunderbird Release Notes beachten, viele Add-ons funktionieren nicht mehr mit Version 78.8.1. In Thunderbird (auch in Version 68 wird 78.x nun als Update angeboten) selber gibt es nun auch eine interne Updatefunktion.
Update auf Version 78.8.1 mit einigen Fehlerbehebungen:
Fixes
• New mail notification did not occur for newly arrived messages if previously received mail was unread
• Directory for saving multiple attachments was not remembered between saves
• Opening a message from the command-line using “-mail <URL>” failed
• Automatic account setup did not use the provider email and display name
• Newly-added identities were not listed in the account manager until it was closed and reopened
• Account provisioner did not properly handle UTF‑8 data
• Copying a large message to an IMAP server would sometimes prematurely display a time-out error
• OpenPGP: Various errors when importing keys
• OpenPGP: Public keys attached to an outgoing email did not have “Content-Description” set
• Address Book: CardDAV sync errors did not retry until Thunderbird was restarted
• Calendar: Changing the cache mode of a CalDAV calendar connection would lose the username of the account
• Calendar: Add-on calendars were sometimes not visible after restarting
• Calendar: The preview for a recurring task did not use all available space in the dialog window
• Installer: Option to keep distribution directory on upgrade did not work
|Download:
|Thunderbird.net
|Version:
|78.8.1
|Dateigröße
|verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|8 März 2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, MAC OS, Linux
|Lizenz:
|Mozilla Public License
|Webseite
|Thunderbird.net