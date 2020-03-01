Die Shareware mIRC ist ein weit verbreiteter IRC-Client für Windows und nun in einer neuen Version erschienen. Die Entwicklung des Clients begann bereits 1994 und er bietet mit der “mIRC scripting language” eine integrierte Skriptsprache und per DCC (Direct Client-to-Client) die Möglichkeit zum Dateiaustausch.
Changelog:
mIRC 7.61 has been released! (March 1st 2020)
This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including:
- Fixed custom toolbar buttons not being displayed correctly.
- Fixed /if isnum backward compatibility issue due to recent change.
- Fixed local host/ip addresses not being changeable while connected to a server.
- Fixed bitmap memory bug in About dialog.
- Fixed /cnick not updating nick color immediately when used with a full address.
For a more detailed list of recent changes, please see the whatsnew.txt file.
|Download:
|mIRC
|Version:
|7.61
|Dateigröße
|3,1 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|01.03.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
|Lizenz:
|Shareware
|Webseite
|mIRC