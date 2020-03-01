Die Share­ware mIRC ist ein weit ver­brei­te­ter IRC-Cli­ent für Win­dows und nun in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Die Ent­wick­lung des Cli­ents begann bereits 1994 und er bie­tet mit der “mIRC scrip­ting lan­guage” eine inte­grier­te Skript­spra­che und per DCC (Direct Cli­ent-to-Cli­ent) die Mög­lich­keit zum Datei­aus­tausch.

Chan­ge­log:

mIRC 7.61 has been released!

This is a small update that addres­ses a num­ber of issu­es repor­ted by users sin­ce the last release. It inclu­des impro­ve­ments, chan­ges and fixes to a num­ber of fea­tures, inclu­ding:

Fixed custom tool­bar but­tons not being dis­play­ed cor­rec­t­ly.

Fixed /if isnum back­ward com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty issue due to recent chan­ge.

Fixed local host/ip addres­ses not being chan­ge­ab­le while con­nec­ted to a ser­ver.

Fixed bit­map memo­ry bug in About dia­log.

Fixed /cnick not updating nick color imme­dia­te­ly when used with a full address.

For a more detail­ed list of recent chan­ges, plea­se see the whatsnew.txt file.