Universal Media Server 9.6.1

Der kos­ten­lo­se Uni­ver­sal Media Ser­ver ist ein DLNA-kom­pa­ti­bler UPnP-Medi­a­ser­ver für Win­dows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Vide­os, Musik und Bil­der über das Netz­werk vom PC auf DLNA-fähi­ge Gerä­te über­tra­gen las­sen. Neben Fern­se­hern und Smart­pho­nes wer­den auch Spie­le­kon­so­len wie XBox und Play­sta­ti­on unter­stützt.

Mul­ti­me­dia­da­tei­en kön­nen dabei vom PC trans­ko­diert (z. B. per FFm­peg, MEn­coder oder tsMu­xeR) wei­ter­ge­ge­ben wer­den. Das in Java geschrie­be­ne Pro­gramm ist für Win­dows, Linux und Mac OS X ver­füg­bar.

Chan­ge­log:

Chan­ges sin­ce 9.5.0

  • Gene­ral:
    • Impro­ved com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty of files con­tai­ning both sup­por­ted and unsup­por­ted streams
    • Impro­ved sup­port for MP4 and OGA/OGG audio on the web inter­face
    • Fixed auto­ma­tic updating on Win­dows and macOS
    • Fixed ren­de­rer con­trol win­dows not refo­cu­sing on Win­dows when ren­de­rer image was cli­cked
    • Fixed sup­port for exter­nal sub­tit­les when using the se syn­tax in ren­de­rer con­fig
    • Fixed not trans­co­ding embed­ded sub­tit­les when we should
  • Ren­de­rers:
    • Updated sup­port for exter­nal sub­tit­les on VLC for iOS (thanks, JuanPZ!)
    • Updated sup­port for exter­nal sub­tit­les on Pana­so­nic VT60
  • Trans­la­ti­on updates via Crow­din:
    • Eng­lish (Bri­tish) (5%)
    • Mace­do­ni­an (0%)
  • Depen­den­cy updates:
    • com­mons-io from 2.6 to 2.7
    • exec-maven-plugin from 1.6.0 to 3.0.0
    • JRE from 8 to 14.0.1
    • maven-pro­ject-info-reports-plugin from 3.0.0 to 3.1.0
    • meta­da­ta-extrac­tor from 2.13.0 to 2.14.0
    • net­ty from 3.10.6 to 4.1.50
    • oshi-core from 5.1.0 to 5.1.2
    • rome from 1.12.2 to 1.13.1

Notes:

  • Win­dows has limi­ted sup­port from XP onwards, but full sup­port is for Win­dows 7 onwards
  • macOS 10.10+ is ful­ly sup­por­ted
  • This announ­ce­ment is for 9.6.0 as well, sin­ce we quick­ly fixed a bug in that with 9.6.1, thanks to Arce­li­ar for repor­ting it

 

