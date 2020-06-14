Universal Media Server 9.6.1

Der kostenlose Universal Media Server ist ein DLNA-kompatibler UPnP-Mediaserver für Windows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Videos, Musik und Bilder über das Netzwerk vom PC auf DLNA-fähige Geräte übertragen lassen. Neben Fernsehern und Smartphones werden auch Spielekonsolen wie XBox und Playstation unterstützt.
Multimediadateien können dabei vom PC transkodiert (z. B. per FFmpeg, MEncoder oder tsMuxeR) weitergegeben werden. Das in Java geschriebene Programm ist für Windows, Linux und Mac OS X verfügbar.
Changelog:
Changes since 9.5.0
- General:
- Improved compatibility of files containing both supported and unsupported streams
- Improved support for MP4 and OGA/OGG audio on the web interface
- Fixed automatic updating on Windows and macOS
- Fixed renderer control windows not refocusing on Windows when renderer image was clicked
- Fixed support for external subtitles when using the se syntax in renderer config
- Fixed not transcoding embedded subtitles when we should
- Renderers:
- Updated support for external subtitles on VLC for iOS (thanks, JuanPZ!)
- Updated support for external subtitles on Panasonic VT60
- Translation updates via Crowdin:
- English (British) (5%)
- Macedonian (0%)
- Dependency updates:
- commons-io from 2.6 to 2.7
- exec-maven-plugin from 1.6.0 to 3.0.0
- JRE from 8 to 14.0.1
- maven-project-info-reports-plugin from 3.0.0 to 3.1.0
- metadata-extractor from 2.13.0 to 2.14.0
- netty from 3.10.6 to 4.1.50
- oshi-core from 5.1.0 to 5.1.2
- rome from 1.12.2 to 1.13.1
Notes:
- Windows has limited support from XP onwards, but full support is for Windows 7 onwards
- macOS 10.10+ is fully supported
- This announcement is for 9.6.0 as well, since we quickly fixed a bug in that with 9.6.1, thanks to Arceliar for reporting it
|Download:
|Universal Media Server (Fosshub)
|Version:
|9.6.1
|Dateigröße
|163,46 MiB Windows (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|13.06.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, macOS
|Lizenz:
|Donationware
|Webseite