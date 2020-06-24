Universal Media Server 9.7.0

Der kostenlose Universal Media Server ist ein DLNA-kompatibler UPnP-Mediaserver für Windows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Videos, Musik und Bilder über das Netzwerk vom PC auf DLNA-fähige Geräte übertragen lassen. Neben Fernsehern und Smartphones werden auch Spielekonsolen wie XBox und Playstation unterstützt.
Multimediadateien können dabei vom PC transkodiert (z. B. per FFmpeg, MEncoder oder tsMuxeR) weitergegeben werden. Das in Java geschriebene Programm ist für Windows, Linux und Mac OS X verfügbar.
Changelog:
Changes since 9.6.2
- General:
- Improved browsing and scanning speed and stability
- Optimized database storage space
- Fixed aspect ratio comparisons
- Fixed the “Check for updates” button not finding updates
- Fixed support for Eclipse development
- Fixed freezes while browsing and scanning a folder at the same time
- Renderers:
- Improved support for high bit-depth videos on Samsung and Sony TVs, and VLC
- Fixed transcoding support in some cases on DirecTV, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony and Vizio TVs, and Android phones
- Translation updates via Crowdin:
- Chinese Traditional (100%)
- French (100%)
- Hungarian (100%)
- Polish (100%)
- Spanish (100%)
- Dependency updates:
- Bump surefire-version from 3.0.0‑M4 to 3.0.0‑M5
Notes:
- We fully support Windows 7+, and have limited support for Windows XP and Vista
- macOS 10.10+ is fully supported
|Download:
|Universal Media Server (Fosshub)
|Version:
|9.7.0
|Dateigröße
|160,85 MiB Windows (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|22.06.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, macOS
|Lizenz:
|Donationware
|Webseite