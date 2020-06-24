Universal Media Server 9.7.0

Der kos­ten­lo­se Uni­ver­sal Media Ser­ver ist ein DLNA-kom­pa­ti­bler UPnP-Medi­a­ser­ver für Win­dows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Vide­os, Musik und Bil­der über das Netz­werk vom PC auf DLNA-fähi­ge Gerä­te über­tra­gen las­sen. Neben Fern­se­hern und Smart­pho­nes wer­den auch Spie­le­kon­so­len wie XBox und Play­sta­ti­on unter­stützt.

Mul­ti­me­dia­da­tei­en kön­nen dabei vom PC trans­ko­diert (z. B. per FFm­peg, MEn­coder oder tsMu­xeR) wei­ter­ge­ge­ben wer­den. Das in Java geschrie­be­ne Pro­gramm ist für Win­dows, Linux und Mac OS X ver­füg­bar.

Chan­ge­log:

Chan­ges sin­ce 9.6.2

  • Gene­ral:
    • Impro­ved brow­sing and scan­ning speed and sta­bi­li­ty
    • Opti­mi­zed data­ba­se sto­rage space
    • Fixed aspect ratio com­pa­ri­sons
    • Fixed the “Check for updates” but­ton not fin­ding updates
    • Fixed sup­port for Eclip­se deve­lo­p­ment
    • Fixed free­zes while brow­sing and scan­ning a fol­der at the same time
  • Ren­de­rers:
    • Impro­ved sup­port for high bit-depth vide­os on Sam­sung and Sony TVs, and VLC
    • Fixed trans­co­ding sup­port in some cases on DirecTV, Pana­so­nic, Sam­sung, Sony and Vizio TVs, and Android pho­nes
  • Trans­la­ti­on updates via Crow­din:
    • Chi­ne­se Tra­di­tio­nal (100%)
    • French (100%)
    • Hun­ga­ri­an (100%)
    • Polish (100%)
    • Spa­nish (100%)
  • Depen­den­cy updates:
    • Bump surefire-ver­si­on from 3.0.0‑M4 to 3.0.0‑M5

Notes:

  • We ful­ly sup­port Win­dows 7+, and have limi­ted sup­port for Win­dows XP and Vis­ta
  • macOS 10.10+ is ful­ly sup­por­ted

 

Down­load: Uni­ver­sal Media Ser­ver (Foss­hub)
Ver­si­on: 9.7.0
Datei­grö­ße 160,85 MiB Win­dows (Instal­ler)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 22.06.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, Linux, macOS
Lizenz: Dona­ti­on­wa­re
Web­sei­te