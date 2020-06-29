Notepad++ 7.8.8

Note­pad++ ist ein frei­er Text­edi­tor für Win­dows, der unter ande­rem die Syn­tax gän­gi­ger Pro­gram­mier­spra­chen her­vor­hebt und gegen­über dem Win­dows-Ori­gi­nal eini­ge Zusatz­funk­tio­nen bie­tet. Des wei­te­ren kön­nen Plugins instal­liert wer­den, die den Funk­ti­ons­um­fang zusätz­lich erwei­tern.

Chan­ge­log:

 

Note­pad++ v7.8.8 enhan­ce­ments & bug-fixes:

  1. Fix accen­ted cha­rac­ters in ANSI files not found in “find in files” and “replace in files” com­man­ds issu­es.
  2. Add an opti­on to impro­ve ren­de­ring spe­cial Uni­code cha­rac­ters by using Scintilla’s Direct­Wri­te tech­no­lo­gy.
  3. Fix URL invi­si­ble issue in dark the­mes.
  4. Fix the focus not on the ope­ning new file issue.
  5. Fix Works­pace (Pro­ject panel), Fol­der As Works­pace and func­tion list keep focus issue after dou­ble cli­cking an item.
  6. Add Ctrl+Backspace abi­li­ty to dele­te word for com­bobo­xes in Find/Replace dia­log.
  7. Add abi­li­ty to find-all in selec­ted text.
  8. Fix wrong tre­at­ment of back­slas­hes as escape sequen­ces in auto­com­ple­ti­on.
  9. Enhan­ce “Remo­ve Empty Lines” com­mand: Allow scope to be limi­ted by an acti­ve selec­tion.
  10. Fix loading of pro­ject & ses­si­on files by drag & drop not working issue.
  11. Fix block selec­tion cur­sor wrong posi­ti­ons after typ­ing TAB.
  12. Add con­fir­ma­ti­on prompt to "Replace all in all ope­ned docu­ments" com­mand to avoid PBKAC.

 

 

Down­load: Note­pad++
Ver­si­on: 7.8.8
Datei­grö­ße 3,86 MiB (Instal­ler x64)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 28.06.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te Note­pad++

 

 

 

 

 