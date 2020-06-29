Notepad++ 7.8.8

Notepad++ ist ein freier Texteditor für Windows, der unter anderem die Syntax gängiger Programmiersprachen hervorhebt und gegenüber dem Windows-Original einige Zusatzfunktionen bietet. Des weiteren können Plugins installiert werden, die den Funktionsumfang zusätzlich erweitern.
Changelog:
Notepad++ v7.8.8 enhancements & bug-fixes:
- Fix accented characters in ANSI files not found in “find in files” and “replace in files” commands issues.
- Add an option to improve rendering special Unicode characters by using Scintilla’s DirectWrite technology.
- Fix URL invisible issue in dark themes.
- Fix the focus not on the opening new file issue.
- Fix Workspace (Project panel), Folder As Workspace and function list keep focus issue after double clicking an item.
- Add Ctrl+Backspace ability to delete word for comboboxes in Find/Replace dialog.
- Add ability to find-all in selected text.
- Fix wrong treatment of backslashes as escape sequences in autocompletion.
- Enhance “Remove Empty Lines” command: Allow scope to be limited by an active selection.
- Fix loading of project & session files by drag & drop not working issue.
- Fix block selection cursor wrong positions after typing TAB.
- Add confirmation prompt to “Replace all in all opened documents” command to avoid PBKAC.
|Download:
|Notepad++
|Version:
|7.8.8
|Dateigröße
|3,86 MiB (Installer x64)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|28.06.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|Notepad++