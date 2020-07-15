VirtualBox 6.1.12

Vir­tu­al­Box ist eine Vir­tua­li­sie­rungs­soft­ware des US-ame­ri­ka­ni­schen Unter­neh­mens Ora­cle, die ursprüng­lich von der Inno­Tek Sys­tem­be­ra­tung GmbH aus Baden-Würt­tem­berg ent­wi­ckelt wur­de. Nach der Über­nah­me durch Sun Micro­sys­tems im Febru­ar 2008 wur­de es Sun xVM Vir­tu­al­Box bezeich­net, da Sun es in sein xVM-Port­fo­lio ein­glie­der­te. Sun Micro­sys­tems wur­de 2010 von Ora­cle über­nom­men, das Ora­cle VM Vir­tu­al­Box nun­mehr eben­falls in sein VM-Port­fo­lio ein­glie­der­te. Die freie Vari­an­te behielt jedoch den ursprüng­li­chen Namen.

Vir­tu­al­Box kann auf den Betriebs­sys­te­men Free­BSD, Linux, macOS, OS/2 bzw. eCom­Sta­ti­on, Sola­ris und Win­dows als Wirts­sys­tem auf x86- (32 Bit) und x86-64-Sys­te­men (64 Bit) ein­ge­setzt wer­den. (Anmer­kung: Ver­si­on 6.x unter­stützt nur noch 64 Bit)

Als Gast­sys­tem kön­nen wie­der­um x86- bzw. x64-Betriebs­sys­te­me ein­ge­setzt wer­den. Für eine Viel­zahl an Betriebs­sys­te­men wer­den Trei­ber, Ker­nel-Modu­le bzw. ‑Erwei­te­run­gen mit­ge­lie­fert; die­se ste­hen bei der Ein­rich­tung einer neu­en vir­tu­el­len Maschi­ne zur Aus­wahl. Quel­le: Vir­tu­al­Box (Wikki)

chan­ge­log

  • Vir­tu­al­Box 6.1.12 (released July 14 2020)
  • This is a main­ten­an­ce release. The fol­lowing items were fixed and/or added:
    • UI: Fixes for Log-View­er search-back­ward icon
    • Devices: Fixes and impro­ve­ments for the Bus­Lo­gic SCSI con­trol­ler emu­la­ti­on
    • Seri­al Port: Regres­si­on fixes in FIFO data hand­ling
    • Ora­cle Cloud Infra­st­ruc­tu­re inte­gra­ti­on: Expe­ri­men­tal new type of net­work attach­ment, allowing local VM to act as if it was run in cloud
    • API: impro­ved resour­ce manage­ment in the guest con­trol func­tio­n­a­li­ty
    • VBox­Ma­na­ge: fixed com­mand opti­on par­sing for the “snapshot edit” sub-com­mand
    • VBox­Ma­na­ge: Fix crash of ‘VBox­Ma­na­ge inter­nal­com­man­ds repairhd’ when pro­ces­sing inva­lid input (bug #19579)
    • Guest Addi­ti­ons, 3D: New expe­ri­men­tal GLX gra­phics out­put
    • Guest Addi­ti­ons, 3D: Fixed releasing tex­tu­re objects, which could cau­se guest cras­hes
    • Guest Addi­ti­ons: Fixed wri­tes to a file on a shared fol­der not being reflec­ted on the host when the file is mma­p’ed and the used Linux ker­nel is bet­ween ver­si­on 4.10.0 and 4.11.x
    • Guest Addi­ti­ons: Fixed the shared fol­der dri­ver on 32bit Win­dows 8 and newer retur­ning an error when flus­hing wri­tes to a file which is map­ped into memo­ry under rare cir­cum­s­tan­ces
    • Guest Addi­ti­ons: Impro­ve resi­ze coverage for VMSVGA gra­phics con­trol­ler
    • Guest Addi­ti­ons: Fix issu­es detec­ting guest addi­ti­ons ISO at run­ti­me
    • Guest Addi­ti­ons: Fixed Ger­man trans­la­ti­on enco­ding for Win­dows GA instal­ler
Down­load: Down­load Vir­tu­al­Box
Ver­si­on: 6.1.12
Datei­grö­ße ver­schie­den
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 14 Juni 2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, Linux, OS X, Sola­ris.
Lizenz: GNU Gene­ral Public Licen­se, ver­si­on 2
Web­sei­te About Vir­tu­al­Box

 