VirtualBox ist eine Virtualisierungssoftware des US-amerikanischen Unternehmens Oracle, die ursprünglich von der InnoTek Systemberatung GmbH aus Baden-Württemberg entwickelt wurde. Nach der Übernahme durch Sun Microsystems im Februar 2008 wurde es Sun xVM VirtualBox bezeichnet, da Sun es in sein xVM-Portfolio eingliederte. Sun Microsystems wurde 2010 von Oracle übernommen, das Oracle VM VirtualBox nunmehr ebenfalls in sein VM-Portfolio eingliederte. Die freie Variante behielt jedoch den ursprünglichen Namen.
VirtualBox kann auf den Betriebssystemen FreeBSD, Linux, macOS, OS/2 bzw. eComStation, Solaris und Windows als Wirtssystem auf x86- (32 Bit) und x86-64-Systemen (64 Bit) eingesetzt werden. (Anmerkung: Version 6.x unterstützt nur noch 64 Bit)
Als Gastsystem können wiederum x86- bzw. x64-Betriebssysteme eingesetzt werden. Für eine Vielzahl an Betriebssystemen werden Treiber, Kernel-Module bzw. ‑Erweiterungen mitgeliefert; diese stehen bei der Einrichtung einer neuen virtuellen Maschine zur Auswahl. Quelle: VirtualBox (Wikki)
changelog
- VirtualBox 6.1.12 (released July 14 2020)
- This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
- UI: Fixes for Log-Viewer search-backward icon
- Devices: Fixes and improvements for the BusLogic SCSI controller emulation
- Serial Port: Regression fixes in FIFO data handling
- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure integration: Experimental new type of network attachment, allowing local VM to act as if it was run in cloud
- API: improved resource management in the guest control functionality
- VBoxManage: fixed command option parsing for the “snapshot edit” sub-command
- VBoxManage: Fix crash of ‘VBoxManage internalcommands repairhd’ when processing invalid input (bug #19579)
- Guest Additions, 3D: New experimental GLX graphics output
- Guest Additions, 3D: Fixed releasing texture objects, which could cause guest crashes
- Guest Additions: Fixed writes to a file on a shared folder not being reflected on the host when the file is mmap’ed and the used Linux kernel is between version 4.10.0 and 4.11.x
- Guest Additions: Fixed the shared folder driver on 32bit Windows 8 and newer returning an error when flushing writes to a file which is mapped into memory under rare circumstances
- Guest Additions: Improve resize coverage for VMSVGA graphics controller
- Guest Additions: Fix issues detecting guest additions ISO at runtime
- Guest Additions: Fixed German translation encoding for Windows GA installer
|Download:
|Download VirtualBox
|Version:
|6.1.12
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|14 Juni 2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, OS X, Solaris.
|Lizenz:
|GNU General Public License, version 2
|Webseite
|About VirtualBox