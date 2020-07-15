AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2

Mit der Version 20.7.2 der Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition wurden wieder eine Reihe von Fehlern beseitigt. Außerdem unterstützt bietet diese Version eine bessere Unterstützung der Spiele Death Stranding, F1 2020 und Hype Scape (Open Beta). Seit der Version 19.2.3 werden Mobilprozessoren mit integrierter Vega-Grafik unterstützt, sodass Notebookbesitzer nun nicht mehr auf den Treibersupport der jeweiligen Hersteller angewiesen sind, sondern diesen Treiber ebenfalls nutzen können.
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2 Highlights
Support For
- Death Stranding™
- With the high preset on the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT, achieve up to 8% better performance playing Death Stranding with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.7.2 than with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1. RS-337
- F1 2020™
- With the ultra-high preset on the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT, achieve up to 5% better performance playing F1® 2020 with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.7.2 than with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.1 Hyper Scape™ Open Beta. RS-336
- Hyper Scape™ Open Beta
Fixed Issues
- Launching VR applications using the Oculus Rift™ headset may cause corruption or a system hang on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- AMD Bug Report Tool may fail to load the available application lists and does not time out when failing to load.
- Previews for video content on Netflix® using Microsoft® Edge browser may fail to load or appear black.
- Wallpaper Engine or system folders may sometimes be detected as a game by Radeon Settings game manager.
- Valorant™ fails to launch from Radeon Software Home screen or Gaming tab.
- Hyper Scape™ may experience an intermittent game crash or hang on Windows®7 system configurations.
Known Issues
- Brightness flickering may be experienced on some VP9 video content playback through applications or web browsers on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics product system configurations.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
- With HDR enabled, Windows® desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.
- Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI® on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products
- YouTube playback may become frozen with Microsoft® Edge player and Chrome™ when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen™ 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen™ 4000 series APU system configurations.
- Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
- AMD is investigating isolated reports of intermittent system hangs while exiting system sleep on some AMD Ryzen™ 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics.
- Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- AMD will continue to monitor and investigate any new reports of black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay closely. Users are encouraged to use the new Bug Reporting Tool for any issues they may encounter.
Footnotes
- RS-336 — Testing conducted by AMD Performance Labs as of July 13, 2020 using a test system comprising of Intel Core i9-9900K CPU (3.6GHz), 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memory, the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT graphics card and Windows 10 x64 with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2, and 20.7.1. Playing F1® 2020 at the ultra-high preset on 2560x1440 using the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT, with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2 scored 128.6 FPS while 20.7.1 scored 122.7 FPS, showing a 5% uplift driver over driver. PC manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Performance may vary.
- RS-337 — Testing conducted by AMD Performance Labs as of July 13, 2020 using a test system comprising of Intel Core i9-9900K CPU (3.6GHz), 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memory, the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT graphics card and Windows 10 x64 with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2, and 20.5.1. Playing Death Stranding at the high preset on 2560x1440 using the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT, with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2 scored 101.1 FPS while 20.5.1 scored 94.0 FPS, showing an 8% uplift driver over driver. PC manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Performance may vary.
Important Notes
- AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition can be found here.
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2 installation package contains the following:
- Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2 Driver Version 20.20.01.09 (Windows Driver Store Version 27.20.2001.9003).
|Download:
|Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020
|Version:
|20.7.2
|Dateigröße
|Windows 10: 425,24 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|14.07.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10 und 7
|Lizenz:
|proprietär
|Webseite