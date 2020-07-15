AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.7.2 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wur­den wie­der eine Rei­he von Feh­lern besei­tigt. Außer­dem unter­stützt bie­tet die­se Ver­si­on eine bes­se­re Unter­stüt­zung der Spie­le Death Stran­ding, F1 2020 und Hype Scape (Open Beta). Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 wer­den Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik unter­stützt, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nun nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen kön­nen.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2 Highlights

Support For

  •  Death Stran­ding™
    • With the high pre­set on the Rade­on™ RX 5700 XT, achie­ve up to 8% bet­ter per­for­mance play­ing Death Stran­ding with Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 edi­ti­on 20.7.2 than with Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.5.1. RS-337
  • F1 2020™
    • With the ultra-high pre­set on the Rade­on™ RX 5700 XT, achie­ve up to 5% bet­ter per­for­mance play­ing F1® 2020 with Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 edi­ti­on 20.7.2 than with Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.7.1 Hyper Scape™ Open Beta. RS-336
  • Hyper Scape™ Open Beta

Fixed Issues

  • Laun­ching VR app­li­ca­ti­ons using the Ocu­lus Rift™ head­set may cau­se cor­rup­ti­on or a sys­tem hang on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.
  • AMD Bug Report Tool may fail to load the avail­ab­le app­li­ca­ti­on lists and does not time out when fai­ling to load.
  • Pre­views for video con­tent on Net­flix® using Micro­soft® Edge brow­ser may fail to load or appe­ar black.
  • Wall­pa­per Engi­ne or sys­tem fol­ders may some­ti­mes be detec­ted as a game by Rade­on Set­tings game mana­ger.
  • Valorant™ fails to launch from Rade­on Soft­ware Home screen or Gaming tab.
  • Hyper Scape™ may expe­ri­ence an inter­mit­tent game crash or hang on Windows®7 sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.

Known Issues

  • Bright­ness fli­cke­ring may be expe­ri­en­ced on some VP9 video con­tent play­back through app­li­ca­ti­ons or web brow­sers on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­duct sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry work­around.
  • Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and the Per­for­mance Tuning tab incor­rect­ly report hig­her than expec­ted idle clock speeds on Rade­on RX 5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect repor­ting.
  • With HDR enab­led, Win­dows® desk­top may expe­ri­ence fli­cke­ring, and per­forming a task switch while in a game may cau­se colors to beco­me was­hed out or over satu­ra­ted.
  • Audio may expe­ri­ence insta­bi­li­ty when con­nec­ted through an Audio Video Recei­ver via HDMI® on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts
  • You­Tube play­back may beco­me fro­zen with Micro­soft® Edge play­er and Chro­me™ when play­ed on an exten­ded dis­play on some AMD Ryzen™ 7 3000 seri­es and AMD Ryzen™ 4000 seri­es APU sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • Modi­fy­ing the HDMI Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se FPS to beco­me locked to 30.
  • AMD is inves­ti­ga­ting iso­la­ted reports of inter­mit­tent sys­tem hangs while exi­t­ing sys­tem sleep on some AMD Ryzen™ 3000 Seri­es Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Gra­phics. 
  • Some games may exhi­bit stut­ter inter­mitt­ent­ly during game­play on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.
  • AMD will con­ti­nue to moni­tor and inves­ti­ga­te any new reports of black screen or sys­tem hang issu­es during exten­ded peri­ods of game­play clo­se­ly. Users are encou­ra­ged to use the new Bug Repor­ting Tool for any issu­es they may encoun­ter.

Footnotes

  • RS-336 — Tes­ting con­duc­ted by AMD Per­for­mance Labs as of July 13, 2020 using a test sys­tem com­pri­sing of Intel Core i9-9900K CPU (3.6GHz), 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memo­ry, the Rade­on™ RX 5700 XT gra­phics card and Win­dows 10 x64 with Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.7.2, and 20.7.1. Play­ing F1® 2020 at the ultra-high pre­set on 2560x1440 using the Rade­on™ RX 5700 XT, with Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.7.2 scored 128.6 FPS while 20.7.1 scored 122.7 FPS, showing a 5% uplift dri­ver over dri­ver. PC manu­fac­tu­rers may vary con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons, yiel­ding dif­fe­rent results. Per­for­mance may vary.
  • RS-337 — Tes­ting con­duc­ted by AMD Per­for­mance Labs as of July 13, 2020 using a test sys­tem com­pri­sing of Intel Core i9-9900K CPU (3.6GHz), 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memo­ry, the Rade­on™ RX 5700 XT gra­phics card and Win­dows 10 x64 with Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.7.2, and 20.5.1. Play­ing Death Stran­ding at the high pre­set on 2560x1440 using the Rade­on™ RX 5700 XT, with Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.7.2 scored 101.1 FPS while 20.5.1 scored 94.0 FPS, showing an 8% uplift dri­ver over dri­ver. PC manu­fac­tu­rers may vary con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons, yiel­ding dif­fe­rent results. Per­for­mance may vary.

Important Notes

  • AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.7.2 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lowing:

  • Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.7.2 Dri­ver Ver­si­on 20.20.01.09 (Win­dows Dri­ver Store Ver­si­on 27.20.2001.9003).

 

Down­load: Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020
Ver­si­on: 20.7.2
Datei­grö­ße Win­dows 10: 425,24 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 14.07.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 und 7
Lizenz: pro­prie­tär
Web­sei­te