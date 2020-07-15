PowerToys v0.19.2

Erstmals für Windows 95 veröffentlichte Microsoft eine Sammlung von kostenlosen Hilfsprogrammen unter dem Namen PowerToys, zu der auch das bekannte TweakUI gehörte. Für Windows 10 wurde nun ein Open-Source-Projekt ins Leben gerufen, das die PowerToys wiederbeleben soll. Gestartet war das Projekt mit den Tools FancyZones und Shortcut Guide. Mittlerweile sind noch File Explorer, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename und PowerToys Run hinzu gekommen.
Changelog:
This is patch release to fix a few items for 0.19 we deemed important for stability. PowerToys Run, FancyZones. We think the adjustment for adding / removing packaged apps perf fix may improve CPU.
if you continue to see issues, please make us aware.
This release will fix the following issues:
- #4578 — WinKey for launcher throws a lot of false positives
- #4521 — Improving performance of Adding and Removing Packaged Apps
- #4694 — FancyZone Windows Snap Behind Top Mounted Windows Task Bar
Regressions:
During testing, we noticed that #4430 — Settings can not be opened after closing it while minimized from the taskbar started happening again. We’ll fix this in the full 0.20 release.
0.19.0 full change log
For more details on the 0.19 full update, please look at those release notes.
|Download:
|PowerToys
|Version:
|v0.19.2
|Dateigröße
|18,9 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|15.07.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|PowerToys (GitHub)