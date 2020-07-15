PowerToys v0.19.2

Erst­mals für Win­dows 95 ver­öf­fent­lich­te Micro­soft eine Samm­lung von kos­ten­lo­sen Hilfs­pro­gram­men unter dem Namen PowerT­oys, zu der auch das bekann­te Twea­kUI gehör­te. Für Win­dows 10 wur­de nun ein Open-Source-Pro­jekt ins Leben geru­fen, das die PowerT­oys wie­der­be­le­ben soll. Gestar­tet war das Pro­jekt mit den Tools Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Gui­de. Mitt­ler­wei­le sind noch File Explo­rer, Image Resi­zer, Key­board Mana­ger, Power­Re­na­me und PowerT­oys Run hin­zu gekom­men.

Chan­ge­log:

This is patch release to fix a few items for 0.19 we deemed important for sta­bi­li­ty. PowerT­oys Run, Fan­cy­Zo­nes. We think the adjus­t­ment for adding / remo­ving packa­ged apps perf fix may impro­ve CPU.

if you con­ti­nue to see issu­es, plea­se make us awa­re.

This release will fix the following issues:

#4578 — Win­Key for laun­cher throws a lot of fal­se posi­ti­ves

#4521 — Impro­ving per­for­mance of Adding and Remo­ving Packa­ged Apps

#4694 — Fan­cy­Zo­ne Win­dows Snap Behind Top Moun­ted Win­dows Task Bar

Regressions:

During tes­ting, we noti­ced that #4430 — Set­tings can not be ope­ned after clo­sing it while mini­mi­zed from the taskbar star­ted hap­pe­ning again. We’ll fix this in the full 0.20 release.

0.19.0 full change log

For more details on the 0.19 full update, plea­se look at tho­se release notes.