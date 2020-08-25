Thunderbird 78.2.0

Thun­der­bird (Don­ner­vo­gel) ist ein frei­es E‑Mail-Pro­gramm und Per­so­nal Infor­ma­ti­on Mana­ger, Feed­rea­der, News­rea­der sowie Chat Cli­ent. Nun wur­de Ver­si­on 78.2.0 ver­öf­fent­licht.

Bit­te die Thun­der­bird Release Notes beach­ten, vie­le Add-ons funk­tio­nie­ren wohl nicht mehr mit Ver­si­on 78.2.0. . Wei­ter­hin nur per Down­load und dann Update­instal­la­ti­on. In Thun­der­bird sel­ber gibt es noch kei­ne inter­ne Updatefunk­ti­on.

Update auf Ver­si­on 78.2.0 mit eini­gen Feh­ler­be­he­bun­gen:

Chan­ges

• OpenPGP Key genera­ti­on now dis­ab­led when the­re is no default mail account con­fi­gu­red

• OpenPGP: Encrypt saved drafts when OpenPGP is enab­led

• Twit­ter search remo­ved

• Calen­dar: Event sum­ma­ry dia­log is now the­me­ab­le

• Mail­Ex­ten­si­ons: Some APIs now use defi­neLa­zy­P­re­fe­ren­ce­Get­ter in order to bene­fit from caching

Fixes

• OpenPGP Key Mana­ger search func­tion did not work

• OpenPGP Key Pro­per­ties dia­log was some­ti­mes too small

• OpenPGP: Encryp­ted email would not send if address con­tai­ned upper­ca­se cha­rac­ters

• OpenPGP: “Key ID” column could not be resi­zed in Key Mana­ge

• OpenPGP: Keys con­tai­ning inva­lid UTF‑8 strings could not be impor­ted

• OpenPGP: Enab­le auto­ma­tic signing for encryp­ted messages in addi­tio­nal sce­n­a­ri­os

• Many more OpenPGP bug fixes and impro­ve­ments

• IMAP fetch chunk size was always 65536 bytes

• Attach­ment cor­rup­ti­on could occur when down­loading lar­ge attach­ments from an IMAP ser­ver that sup­ports chun­king

• IMAP ser­ver capa­bi­li­ties were not reche­cked after upgrading to SSL/TLS con­nec­tion

• Mes­sa­ge Com­po­ser: Order of attach­ments could not be modi­fied using drag & drop

• Com­po­sing messages with a “fixed width” font did not work

• Drag and drop of address book con­ta­cts did not work in some situa­tions

• Address book migra­ti­on fai­led when the­re was a dot in the file name

• Address book: “Always pre­fer dis­play name over mes­sa­ge hea­der” was always che­cked when edi­t­ing a con­ta­ct

• Address book per­for­mance opti­miz­a­ti­ons

• Dia­log to add a new mail account from “Account Set­tings” did not open

• “Select All” (Ctrl+A) in mes­sa­ge source did not work until focu­sed with a mou­se click

• Ctrl+scroll wheel not zoo­m­ing in mes­sa­ge rea­der

• Setting/changing a signa­tu­re from a file lost when clo­sing account set­tings

• Adap­ti­ve Junk Mail set­tings could not be dis­ab­led

• Mes­sa­ge fil­ter dia­log fixes: Mis­sing scroll­bar, drop-down list not wide enough

• Various UX and the­me impro­ve­ments