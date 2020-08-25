Thunderbird 78.2.0

Thunderbird (Donnervogel) ist ein freies E‑Mail-Programm und Personal Information Manager, Feedreader, Newsreader sowie Chat Client. Nun wurde Version 78.2.0 veröffentlicht.
Bitte die Thunderbird Release Notes beachten, viele Add-ons funktionieren wohl nicht mehr mit Version 78.2.0. . Weiterhin nur per Download und dann Updateinstallation. In Thunderbird selber gibt es noch keine interne Updatefunktion.
Update auf Version 78.2.0 mit einigen Fehlerbehebungen:
Changes
• OpenPGP Key generation now disabled when there is no default mail account configured
• OpenPGP: Encrypt saved drafts when OpenPGP is enabled
• Twitter search removed
• Calendar: Event summary dialog is now themeable
• MailExtensions: Some APIs now use defineLazyPreferenceGetter in order to benefit from caching
Fixes
• OpenPGP Key Manager search function did not work
• OpenPGP Key Properties dialog was sometimes too small
• OpenPGP: Encrypted email would not send if address contained uppercase characters
• OpenPGP: “Key ID” column could not be resized in Key Manage
• OpenPGP: Keys containing invalid UTF‑8 strings could not be imported
• OpenPGP: Enable automatic signing for encrypted messages in additional scenarios
• Many more OpenPGP bug fixes and improvements
• IMAP fetch chunk size was always 65536 bytes
• Attachment corruption could occur when downloading large attachments from an IMAP server that supports chunking
• IMAP server capabilities were not rechecked after upgrading to SSL/TLS connection
• Message Composer: Order of attachments could not be modified using drag & drop
• Composing messages with a “fixed width” font did not work
• Drag and drop of address book contacts did not work in some situations
• Address book migration failed when there was a dot in the file name
• Address book: “Always prefer display name over message header” was always checked when editing a contact
• Address book performance optimizations
• Dialog to add a new mail account from “Account Settings” did not open
• “Select All” (Ctrl+A) in message source did not work until focused with a mouse click
• Ctrl+scroll wheel not zooming in message reader
• Setting/changing a signature from a file lost when closing account settings
• Adaptive Junk Mail settings could not be disabled
• Message filter dialog fixes: Missing scrollbar, drop-down list not wide enough
• Various UX and theme improvements
|Download:
|Thunderbird.net
|Version:
|78.2.0
|Dateigröße
|verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|25 August 2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, MAC OS, Linux
|Lizenz:
|Mozilla Public License
|Webseite
|Thunderbird.net