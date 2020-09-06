Universal Media Server 9.8.1

Verfasst vonpipin

Der kos­ten­lo­se Uni­ver­sal Media Ser­ver ist ein DLNA-kom­pa­ti­bler UPnP-Medi­a­ser­ver für Win­dows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Vide­os, Musik und Bil­der über das Netz­werk vom PC auf DLNA-fähi­ge Gerä­te über­tra­gen las­sen. Neben Fern­se­hern und Smart­pho­nes wer­den auch Spie­le­kon­so­len wie XBox und Play­sta­ti­on unter­stützt.

Mul­ti­me­dia­da­tei­en kön­nen dabei vom PC trans­ko­diert (z. B. per FFm­peg, MEn­coder oder tsMu­xeR) wei­ter­ge­ge­ben wer­den. Das in Java geschrie­be­ne Pro­gramm ist für Win­dows, Linux und Mac OS X ver­füg­bar.

Chan­ge­log:

  • Chan­ges sin­ce 9.8.0
    • Gene­ral:
      • Impro­ved speed of ren­de­rers and UMS reco­gni­zing each other
      • Redu­ced net­work and CPU loads asso­cia­ted with ren­de­rer dis­co­very
      • Impro­ved loading of exter­nal libra­ries
      • Fixed older macOS auto-updating to UMS for newer macOS
      • Fixed quick­run scripts for deve­lo­pers
      • Fixed not remo­ving the Win­dows ser­vice fire­wall rule on unin­stall
    • Trans­la­ti­on updates via Crow­din:
      • Eng­lish (United King­dom) (33%)
      • Ger­man (98%)
      • Slo­vak (98%)
    • Depen­den­ci­es:
      • Bump assertj-core from 3.16.1 to 3.17.1
      • Bump git-com­mit-id-plugin from 4.0.1 to 4.0.2
      • Bump jun­rar from 6.0.1 to 7.3.0
      • Bump maven-resour­ces-plugin from 3.1.0 to 3.2.0
      • Bump Medi­a­In­fo from 18.12 to 20.08
      • Bump oshi-core from 5.2.2 to 5.2.5

    Notes:

    • We ful­ly sup­port Win­dows 7+, and have limi­ted sup­port for Win­dows XP and Vis­ta
    • macOS 10.10+ is ful­ly sup­por­ted

 

Down­load: Uni­ver­sal Media Ser­ver (Foss­hub)
Ver­si­on: 9.8.1
Datei­grö­ße 161,12 MiB Win­dows (Instal­ler)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 06.09.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, Linux, macOS
Lizenz: Dona­ti­on­wa­re
Web­sei­te

