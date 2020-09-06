Universal Media Server 9.8.1

Der kostenlose Universal Media Server ist ein DLNA-kompatibler UPnP-Mediaserver für Windows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Videos, Musik und Bilder über das Netzwerk vom PC auf DLNA-fähige Geräte übertragen lassen. Neben Fernsehern und Smartphones werden auch Spielekonsolen wie XBox und Playstation unterstützt.
Multimediadateien können dabei vom PC transkodiert (z. B. per FFmpeg, MEncoder oder tsMuxeR) weitergegeben werden. Das in Java geschriebene Programm ist für Windows, Linux und Mac OS X verfügbar.
Changelog:
- Changes since 9.8.0
- General:
- Improved speed of renderers and UMS recognizing each other
- Reduced network and CPU loads associated with renderer discovery
- Improved loading of external libraries
- Fixed older macOS auto-updating to UMS for newer macOS
- Fixed quickrun scripts for developers
- Fixed not removing the Windows service firewall rule on uninstall
- Translation updates via Crowdin:
- English (United Kingdom) (33%)
- German (98%)
- Slovak (98%)
- Dependencies:
- Bump assertj-core from 3.16.1 to 3.17.1
- Bump git-commit-id-plugin from 4.0.1 to 4.0.2
- Bump junrar from 6.0.1 to 7.3.0
- Bump maven-resources-plugin from 3.1.0 to 3.2.0
- Bump MediaInfo from 18.12 to 20.08
- Bump oshi-core from 5.2.2 to 5.2.5
Notes:
- We fully support Windows 7+, and have limited support for Windows XP and Vista
- macOS 10.10+ is fully supported
|Download:
|Universal Media Server (Fosshub)
|Version:
|9.8.1
|Dateigröße
|161,12 MiB Windows (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|06.09.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, macOS
|Lizenz:
|Donationware
|Webseite