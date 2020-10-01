Notepad++ 7.9

Notepad++ ist ein freier Texteditor für Windows, der unter anderem die Syntax gängiger Programmiersprachen hervorhebt und gegenüber dem Windows-Original einige Zusatzfunktionen bietet. Des weiteren können Plugins installiert werden, die den Funktionsumfang zusätzlich erweitern.
Changelog:
Notepad++ v7.9 Enhancements & bug-fixes:
- Add the ability to open the target file of a Shortcut (*.lnk).
- Enhance side panels behaviour: close a single panel instead of the entire stack.
- Fix Monitoring & document auto-update not scrolling to the end of the file with Word wrap enabled issue.
- Fix mouse cursor flicker while hovering URLs.
- Add back hovered blue underlined URLs.
- Enhance C++, Perl, Python parsers and add VHDL in Function List.
- Improve some ambiguous commands naming in Shortcut Mapper.
- Add an option to prevent right click from canceling selection.
- Add ability to sort lines randomly.
- Fix “Close All BUT this” looses current document data issue.
- Allow user to start making a stream selection and then change to column block (by pressing ALT key).
- Add word wrap option to find results context menu.
- Add keyboard navigation ability to Column Editor.
- Add keyboard shortcut ability to Projects, Folder as Workspace and Function List for switching among these panels.
- Enable project panels toggle from menu.
- Enhance Folder as Workspace to restore latest selected item of last session on Notepad++ startup.
- Fix inaccurate line margin update with word wrap enabled.
- Fix Find previous/next commands not scroll vertically to show match result issue (with word wrap disabled).
- Fix column key sort with col block starting in col1 bug.
- Add confirmation preference for Replace All in All Opened Documents operation.
- Add Escape keypress in functionlist searchbox to clear its text.
- Add RTL capability to localized messageboxes.
- Make (Find) dlgAlwaysVisible a true Preference setting.
- Fix sorting by column key using incorrect key values.
- Add search scope to Find window status bar output.
- Fix false hit result in Find in Finder.
- Prevent redundant line data copy in Finder.
|Download:
|Notepad++
|Version:
|7.9
|Dateigröße
|3,89 MiB (Installer x64)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|28.09.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|Notepad++