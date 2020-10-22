VirtualBox 6.1.16

Verfasst voneratte

Vir­tu­al­Box ist eine Vir­tua­li­sie­rungs­soft­ware des US-ame­ri­ka­ni­schen Unter­neh­mens Ora­cle, die ursprüng­lich von der Inno­Tek Sys­tem­be­ra­tung GmbH aus Baden-Würt­tem­berg ent­wi­ckelt wur­de. Nach der Über­nah­me durch Sun Micro­sys­tems im Febru­ar 2008 wur­de es Sun xVM Vir­tu­al­Box bezeich­net, da Sun es in sein xVM-Port­fo­lio ein­glie­der­te. Sun Micro­sys­tems wur­de 2010 von Ora­cle über­nom­men, das Ora­cle VM Vir­tu­al­Box nun­mehr eben­falls in sein VM-Port­fo­lio ein­glie­der­te. Die freie Vari­an­te behielt jedoch den ursprüng­li­chen Namen.

Vir­tu­al­Box kann auf den Betriebs­sys­te­men Free­BSD, Linux, macOS, OS/2 bzw. eCom­Sta­ti­on, Sola­ris und Win­dows als Wirts­sys­tem auf x86- (32 Bit) und x86-64-Sys­te­men (64 Bit) ein­ge­setzt wer­den. (Anmer­kung: Ver­si­on 6.x unter­stützt nur noch 64 Bit)

Als Gast­sys­tem kön­nen wie­der­um x86- bzw. x64-Betriebs­sys­te­me ein­ge­setzt wer­den. Für eine Viel­zahl an Betriebs­sys­te­men wer­den Trei­ber, Ker­nel-Modu­le bzw. ‑Erwei­te­run­gen mit­ge­lie­fert; die­se ste­hen bei der Ein­rich­tung einer neu­en vir­tu­el­len Maschi­ne zur Aus­wahl. Quel­le: Vir­tu­al­Box (Wikki)

chan­ge­log

This is a main­ten­an­ce release. The fol­lowing items were fixed and/or added:

  • VMM: Fixed ran­dom memo­ry cor­rup­ti­on and XMM regis­ter sta­te cor­rup­ti­on insi­de the VM when Hyper‑V is used (bug #19695)
  • VMM: Fixed VMSVGA 3D sup­port with Linux guests when Hyper‑V is used (bug #19884)
  • GUI: Fixed some Qt rela­ted cras­hes on macOS Big Sur
  • Ora­cle Cloud Infra­st­ruc­tu­re inte­gra­ti­on: Fixed net­work inte­gra­ti­on not working behind some pro­xies
  • USB: Mask out remo­te wake capa­bi­li­ty to avoid unre­spon­si­ve devices
  • Audio: Fixed issu­es with audio play­back after host goes to sleep (bug #18594)
  • Seri­al: Keep trans­fer­ring data if the sta­tus line moni­to­ring fails
  • Seri­al: Fixed blo­cking a re-con­nect when TCP mode is used (bug #19878)
  • HPET: Fixed ina­bi­li­ty of guests to use the last timer
  • VBox­Ma­na­ge: Fixed detec­tion of sys­tem loca­le when run­ning ‘VBox­Ma­na­ge unat­ten­ded install’ without –loca­le (bug #19856)
  • macOS host: Instal­ler on Big Sur is now remin­ding user that sys­tem has to be reboo­ted to load the instal­led KEXTs
  • Linux host and guest: Sup­port ker­nel ver­si­on 5.9 (bug #19845)
  • Linux guest: Work­around to impro­ve resi­zing of 32-bit VMs with VMSVGA gra­phics con­trol­ler, and do not try to use Ran­dR ver­si­on 1.3 due to bugs causing the X ser­ver to hang
  • Linux guest: Fixed VBox­Ser­vice cra­shing in the CPU hot-plug ser­vice under cer­tain cir­cum­s­tan­ces during a CPU hot-unplug event (bugs #19902 and #19903)
  • Linux guest: Fixed Guest addi­ti­ons build for RHEL 8.3 beta (bug #19863)
Down­load: Down­load Vir­tu­al­Box
Ver­si­on: 6.1.16
Datei­grö­ße ver­schie­den
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 16 Okto­ber 2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, Linux, OS X, Sola­ris.
Lizenz: GNU Gene­ral Public Licen­se, ver­si­on 2
Web­sei­te About Vir­tu­al­Box

 

