VirtualBox 6.1.16

VirtualBox ist eine Virtualisierungssoftware des US-amerikanischen Unternehmens Oracle, die ursprünglich von der InnoTek Systemberatung GmbH aus Baden-Württemberg entwickelt wurde. Nach der Übernahme durch Sun Microsystems im Februar 2008 wurde es Sun xVM VirtualBox bezeichnet, da Sun es in sein xVM-Portfolio eingliederte. Sun Microsystems wurde 2010 von Oracle übernommen, das Oracle VM VirtualBox nunmehr ebenfalls in sein VM-Portfolio eingliederte. Die freie Variante behielt jedoch den ursprünglichen Namen.
VirtualBox kann auf den Betriebssystemen FreeBSD, Linux, macOS, OS/2 bzw. eComStation, Solaris und Windows als Wirtssystem auf x86- (32 Bit) und x86-64-Systemen (64 Bit) eingesetzt werden. (Anmerkung: Version 6.x unterstützt nur noch 64 Bit)
Als Gastsystem können wiederum x86- bzw. x64-Betriebssysteme eingesetzt werden. Für eine Vielzahl an Betriebssystemen werden Treiber, Kernel-Module bzw. ‑Erweiterungen mitgeliefert; diese stehen bei der Einrichtung einer neuen virtuellen Maschine zur Auswahl. Quelle: VirtualBox (Wikki)
changelog
This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
- VMM: Fixed random memory corruption and XMM register state corruption inside the VM when Hyper‑V is used (bug #19695)
- VMM: Fixed VMSVGA 3D support with Linux guests when Hyper‑V is used (bug #19884)
- GUI: Fixed some Qt related crashes on macOS Big Sur
- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure integration: Fixed network integration not working behind some proxies
- USB: Mask out remote wake capability to avoid unresponsive devices
- Audio: Fixed issues with audio playback after host goes to sleep (bug #18594)
- Serial: Keep transferring data if the status line monitoring fails
- Serial: Fixed blocking a re-connect when TCP mode is used (bug #19878)
- HPET: Fixed inability of guests to use the last timer
- VBoxManage: Fixed detection of system locale when running ‘VBoxManage unattended install’ without –locale (bug #19856)
- macOS host: Installer on Big Sur is now reminding user that system has to be rebooted to load the installed KEXTs
- Linux host and guest: Support kernel version 5.9 (bug #19845)
- Linux guest: Workaround to improve resizing of 32-bit VMs with VMSVGA graphics controller, and do not try to use RandR version 1.3 due to bugs causing the X server to hang
- Linux guest: Fixed VBoxService crashing in the CPU hot-plug service under certain circumstances during a CPU hot-unplug event (bugs #19902 and #19903)
- Linux guest: Fixed Guest additions build for RHEL 8.3 beta (bug #19863)
|Download:
|Download VirtualBox
|Version:
|6.1.16
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|16 Oktober 2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, OS X, Solaris.
|Lizenz:
|GNU General Public License, version 2
|Webseite
|About VirtualBox