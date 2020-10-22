VirtualBox 6.1.16

Vir­tu­al­Box ist eine Vir­tua­li­sie­rungs­soft­ware des US-ame­ri­ka­ni­schen Unter­neh­mens Ora­cle, die ursprüng­lich von der Inno­Tek Sys­tem­be­ra­tung GmbH aus Baden-Würt­tem­berg ent­wi­ckelt wur­de. Nach der Über­nah­me durch Sun Micro­sys­tems im Febru­ar 2008 wur­de es Sun xVM Vir­tu­al­Box bezeich­net, da Sun es in sein xVM-Port­fo­lio ein­glie­der­te. Sun Micro­sys­tems wur­de 2010 von Ora­cle über­nom­men, das Ora­cle VM Vir­tu­al­Box nun­mehr eben­falls in sein VM-Port­fo­lio ein­glie­der­te. Die freie Vari­an­te behielt jedoch den ursprüng­li­chen Namen.

Vir­tu­al­Box kann auf den Betriebs­sys­te­men Free­BSD, Linux, macOS, OS/2 bzw. eCom­Sta­ti­on, Sola­ris und Win­dows als Wirts­sys­tem auf x86- (32 Bit) und x86-64-Sys­te­men (64 Bit) ein­ge­setzt wer­den. (Anmer­kung: Ver­si­on 6.x unter­stützt nur noch 64 Bit)

Als Gast­sys­tem kön­nen wie­der­um x86- bzw. x64-Betriebs­sys­te­me ein­ge­setzt wer­den. Für eine Viel­zahl an Betriebs­sys­te­men wer­den Trei­ber, Ker­nel-Modu­le bzw. ‑Erwei­te­run­gen mit­ge­lie­fert; die­se ste­hen bei der Ein­rich­tung einer neu­en vir­tu­el­len Maschi­ne zur Aus­wahl. Quel­le: Vir­tu­al­Box (Wikki)

chan­ge­log

This is a main­ten­an­ce release. The fol­lowing items were fixed and/or added: