IrfanView 4.56

Irfan­View ist ein schnel­ler und KOSTENLOSER (für nicht kom­mer­zi­el­le Ver­wen­dung) Bild­be­trach­ter für Win­dows XP, Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10. Das Pro­gramm ver­sucht ein­fach für Anfän­ger und gleich­zei­tig leis­tungs­stark für Pro­fis zu sein.

Wei­te­re Infos fin­den sich unter Was ist Irfan­View? auf der Home­page von Irfan­View. Irfan­View gibt es als 32-bit und 64-bit Ver­si­on. Vor­teil der 64-bit Ver­si­on ist das man sehr gro­ße Bild­da­tei­en (bis 1,3 GB) bear­bei­ten kann. Scan­ner wer­den auch als Import­quel­le unter­stützt. Deutsch als Spra­che wird schon mit­ge­lie­fert.

Chan­ge­log

• Updated Video PlugIn (impro­ved Win10 com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty, new play­er for MP3/FLAC)

• Opti­on to play all audio for­mats in main win­dow (Properties->Video/Sound)

• Opti­on to chan­ge hot­keys for menus: Right mou­se click on menu item

• New opti­on in Paint dia­log: Fill rect/ellipse with trans­pa­rent color

• New “Edit->Insert Water­mark” opti­on: Use color to high­light an area

• Opti­on to dis­able mou­se wheel for file brow­sing (Properties->Browsing)

• New SVG PlugIn (Thanks to sep­pe­sol)

• New XCF PlugIn (Thanks to Jacek SQ6KBQ)

• New JPG opti­on: Use QuantS­mooth loading (PlugIn, thanks to Ilya Kur­dyu­kov)

• Opti­on for page/frame file­na­me suf­fix in Mul­ti­pa­ge-Extract dia­log

• CTRL + “Save-As” icon on tool­bar calls the “Save” menu

• New opti­on in Advan­ced batch dia­log: Add Border/Frame

• New opti­on in Insert Text dia­log: Set­tings for Outline‑1 effect (Rain­bow)

• New pas­te opti­on: Chan­ge pas­te coun­ter (Edit->Paste spe­cial)

• New shapes in Hexa­gon dia­log: Ellip­se, Cloud; Spi­ral (thanks to Rod Ste­phens)

• New opti­on in Hexagon/Shadow dia­log: Back­ground trans­pa­ren­cy

• Sup­port for PSB for­mat (Pho­to­shop files)

• Con­text menu added to EXIF dia­log (Copy only selec­ted lines)

• New place­hol­der: $c (Com­pres­si­on text from Image->Info dia­log)

• Pro­gram icon updated

• New Paint dia­log icons (Thanks to Micha­el Gros­berg)

• CLP for­mat moved to FORMATS PlugIn

• JP2 PlugIn loading bugs fixed (thanks to Phung Duc Luan and Linhl­hq)

• B3D and XCF PlugIn loading bugs fixed (thanks to Zhe Wang)

• For­mats PlugIn bugs fixed (XPM,XBM,CR2,HDR,WBMB,FITS,DDS) (thanks to nhie­phon)

• MNG PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to zhazha crack)