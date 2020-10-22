IrfanView 4.56

IrfanView ist ein schneller und KOSTENLOSER (für nicht kommerzielle Verwendung) Bildbetrachter für Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8 und 10. Das Programm versucht einfach für Anfänger und gleichzeitig leistungsstark für Profis zu sein.
Weitere Infos finden sich unter Was ist IrfanView? auf der Homepage von IrfanView. IrfanView gibt es als 32-bit und 64-bit Version. Vorteil der 64-bit Version ist das man sehr große Bilddateien (bis 1,3 GB) bearbeiten kann. Scanner werden auch als Importquelle unterstützt. Deutsch als Sprache wird schon mitgeliefert.
• Updated Video PlugIn (improved Win10 compatibility, new player for MP3/FLAC)
• Option to play all audio formats in main window (Properties->Video/Sound)
• Option to change hotkeys for menus: Right mouse click on menu item
• New option in Paint dialog: Fill rect/ellipse with transparent color
• New “Edit->Insert Watermark” option: Use color to highlight an area
• Option to disable mouse wheel for file browsing (Properties->Browsing)
• New SVG PlugIn (Thanks to seppesol)
• New XCF PlugIn (Thanks to Jacek SQ6KBQ)
• New JPG option: Use QuantSmooth loading (PlugIn, thanks to Ilya Kurdyukov)
• Option for page/frame filename suffix in Multipage-Extract dialog
• CTRL + “Save-As” icon on toolbar calls the “Save” menu
• New option in Advanced batch dialog: Add Border/Frame
• New option in Insert Text dialog: Settings for Outline‑1 effect (Rainbow)
• New paste option: Change paste counter (Edit->Paste special)
• New shapes in Hexagon dialog: Ellipse, Cloud; Spiral (thanks to Rod Stephens)
• New option in Hexagon/Shadow dialog: Background transparency
• Support for PSB format (Photoshop files)
• Context menu added to EXIF dialog (Copy only selected lines)
• New placeholder: $c (Compression text from Image->Info dialog)
• Program icon updated
• New Paint dialog icons (Thanks to Michael Grosberg)
• CLP format moved to FORMATS PlugIn
• JP2 PlugIn loading bugs fixed (thanks to Phung Duc Luan and Linhlhq)
• B3D and XCF PlugIn loading bugs fixed (thanks to Zhe Wang)
• Formats PlugIn bugs fixed (XPM,XBM,CR2,HDR,WBMB,FITS,DDS) (thanks to nhiephon)
• MNG PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to zhazha crack)
