paint.net ist eine kostenlose Bildbearbeitungssoftware für Microsoft Windows, die ursprünglich von der Washington State University und Microsoft entwickelt wurde. Seit der Version 4.0.20 setzt sie Windows 7 SP1 sowie das .NET Framework ab Version 4.7 voraus.
Die Bild- und Fotobearbeitungssoftware bietet eine intuitive und innovative Benutzeroberfläche mit Unterstützung für Ebenen, unbegrenztes Rückgängigmachen, Spezialeffekte und eine Vielzahl nützlicher und leistungsfähiger Werkzeuge. Für paint.net sind zahlreiche Tutorials und Plugins verfügbar.
Changelog:
paint.net 4.2.14 — released on October 23, 2020
This updates adds full support for AV1 (*.avif) images, includes many optimizations to improve performance, CPU usage, and memory usage, and also has several important bug fixes.
- New: AV1 (*.avif) images can now be saved (not just opened), due to bundling of @null54’s AvifFileType plugin (v1.1.4.0). Installation of Microsoft’s codec from the Microsoft Store is no longer necessary, which means this also works on Windows 7 and 8.1.
- Improved performance and memory usage in the canvas rendering engine, especially when working with large images or images with many layers. This is most noticeable when scrolling and zooming.
- Improved CPU usage when a selection is active and when GPU accelerated rendering is disabled
- Improved CPU/GPU usage when a selection is active but the app is not (the animation is disabled)
- Reduced memory usage when working with images that have regions of solid color
- Fixed the Magic Wand and Paint Bucket tools so that they do calculations in the premultiplied alpha color space. This ensures that transparent colors (alpha=0) with different RGB values are treated as equal, and do not create borders.
- Fixed the Move Selected Pixels tool so that it fills the uncovered region with 0 (transparent), instead of a transparent version of the secondary color.
- Fixed: Backspace now works correctly in the Colors form: it does not execute Edit → Fill Selection
- Fixed an issue where saving an image at 4‑bit color depth (usually pixel art) was using an incorrect palette (reduced color count/quality). This was due to a bug in Windows Imaging Component (WIC).
- Greatly improved performance when saving images at 8‑bit color depth
- Fixed an issue where very large images (e.g. 50000 x 50000 px) couldn’t be saved at indexed bit-depths (8‑bit or less) due to a bug in Windows Imaging Component (WIC). More information on the forum: https://forums.getpaint.net/topic/116950-error-when-saving-a-big-file/
- Fixed an issue where BMP images couldn’t be loaded if they had the .PNG extension (there’s an Android screenshot utility out there which does this …)
- Improved: Ellipse Selection Tool’s now tessellates at a higher resolution, resulting in smoother circles at small sizes
- Fixed a rare crash in the Gradient tool (“The tool must be in the Drawing state …”)
- New: Added a list of the DLLs that are loaded into the process on the Settings → Diagnostics page. This is to help troubleshooting scenarios.
- Fixed an issue with copying large images to the clipboard: if an image would take up more than 4GB, it could not be copied because the DIB and DIBV5 formats cannot be larger than that. Now, the DIB and DIBV5 formats are not placed on the clipboard if this happens.
- Fixed an issue with Effect plugin tooltips which was preventing the menu item from being easily clicked (thanks @toe_head2001 for the fix!)
- Fixed an issue that was preventing Effect configuration dialogs from working correctly in the Visual Studio designer (thanks @toe_head2001 for the fix!)
- Added diagnostics information to most error dialogs. This is to help with troubleshooting.
- Fixed: Scanning will now apply the DPI (resolution) from the scanner to the image, if possible
- Updated bundled DdsFileTypePlus plugin to v1.10.7.0. See the pdn-ddsfiletype-plus change log on GitHub for more information. Thanks @null54!
