Universal Media Server 9.8.3 und 10.0.0 Alpha-Testversion

Der kos­ten­lo­se Uni­ver­sal Media Ser­ver ist ein DLNA-kom­pa­ti­bler UPnP-Medi­a­ser­ver für Win­dows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Vide­os, Musik und Bil­der über das Netz­werk vom PC auf DLNA-fähi­ge Gerä­te über­tra­gen las­sen. Neben Fern­se­hern und Smart­pho­nes wer­den auch Spie­le­kon­so­len wie XBox und Play­sta­ti­on unterstützt.

Mul­ti­me­dia­da­tei­en kön­nen dabei vom PC trans­ko­diert (z. B. per FFm­peg, MEn­coder oder tsMu­xeR) wei­ter­ge­ge­ben wer­den. Das in Java geschrie­be­ne Pro­gramm ist für Win­dows, Linux und Mac OS X verfügbar.

Chan­ge­log:

Changes in 9.8.3 from 9.8.2