Universal Media Server 9.8.3 und 10.0.0 Alpha-Testversion

Der kostenlose Universal Media Server ist ein DLNA-kompatibler UPnP-Mediaserver für Windows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Videos, Musik und Bilder über das Netzwerk vom PC auf DLNA-fähige Geräte übertragen lassen. Neben Fernsehern und Smartphones werden auch Spielekonsolen wie XBox und Playstation unterstützt.
Multimediadateien können dabei vom PC transkodiert (z. B. per FFmpeg, MEncoder oder tsMuxeR) weitergegeben werden. Das in Java geschriebene Programm ist für Windows, Linux und Mac OS X verfügbar.
Changelog:
Changes in 9.8.3 from 9.8.2
- General:
- Added option to allow symlinked files to be treat as their real target file (thanks, SurfaceS!)
- Fixed handling of web streams while transcoding with VLC (thanks, fu2x!)
- Fixed support for subtitles with some user and renderer config combinations
- Fixed renderer configuration change-detection not always working (thanks, fu2x!)
- Fixed various errors on the web interface (thanks, SurfaceS!)
- Fixed all code lint and enforce it in GitHub Actions
- Fixed sending empty MusicBrainz requests
- Fixed sending unnecessary network requests
- Renderers:
- Improved support for Sony Bravia XF series
- Improved support for Yamaha A/V receivers
- Improved detection of VLC for desktop
- Translation updates via Crowdin:
- Chinese (Traditional) (100%)
- Czech (100%)
- Dependencies:
- Bump assertj-core from 3.18.0 to 3.18.1
- Bump com.sun.xml.bind-version from 3.0.0‑M5 to 3.0.0
- Bump icu4j from 68.1 to 68.2
- Bump maven-pmd-plugin from 3.13.0 to 3.14.0
- Bump MediaInfo to 20.09
- Bump oshi-core from 5.3.4 to 5.3.7
- Bump saaj-impl from 1.5.2 to 2.0.0
- Bump twelvemonkeys-imageio-version from 3.6 to 3.6.1
Testversion 10.0.0 Alpha1
Gleichzeitig wurde eine erste Alphaversion von Universal Media Server 10.0.0 veröffentlicht, dass zahlreiche Neuheiten bietet. Wie bei jeder Alphaversion sollte diese erst einmal nur zu Testzwecken verwendet werden.
Changelog:
Changes in 10.0.0‑a1 from 9.8.3
- DLNA browsing:
- When browsing a TV show in the Media Library, all videos across all seasons are visible.
- There are two new folders within the Movies and TV Shows folders — Filter by Progress and Filter by Information.
- Filter by Progress contains the Watched and Unwatched folders which used to sit within the Videos folder in the Media Library
- Filter by Information lets you filter the videos by a new rich metadata set (actors, genres, country, director, genre, IMDb rating, release date).
- Alongside that is a similar folder Filter by Information which lets you filter the videos by API metadata (actors, genres, etc.)
- New folders Recently Added, Recently Played, In Progress and Most Played are in the Media Library
- Web interface:
- Added breadcrumbs at the top of each page
- When in the TV Shows area of the Media Library, the TV shows themselves are shown as thumbnails, with covers from the API
- When browsing a TV show, a movie, or a TV episode, any API metadata is displayed along with a large cover image, including actors, awards, classification, country, directors, genres, plot, ratings, year, and total seasons.
- On those pages above, the colors on the pages are based on the cover image
- Clicking on an individual actor, country, director, genre, or start year, takes you to a list of other media that matches that metadata
- The last few items in the Recently Added, Recently Played, In Progress and Most Played folders are displayed on the front page
- Each TV show and movie has an IMDb icon and direct link if one is found
- Folder and media covers are shown
- Fixed bugs with the Back button
- Version has moved to the settings menu
- Minor design updates
- General:
- API is enabled even without filename prettifying
- Failed API lookups are debounced by 1 week to avoid network spam
- Changed prettified season/episode number formatting from Series — 101 — Episode to Series S01E01 — Episode
- Fixed some bugs with prettifying to support more files
- Added support for audio playlist thumbnails (thanks, sf666!)
- Playlist folders are correctly identified via UPnP (thanks, sf666!)
- Dependency updates:
- Bump jQuery from 1.12.0 to 3.5.1
- Bump video.js from 7.2.3 to 7.10.1
|Download:
|Universal Media Server (GitHub)
|Version:
|9.8.3
|Dateigröße
|160 MiB Windows (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|22.12.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, macOS
|Lizenz:
|Donationware
|Webseite