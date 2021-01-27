Thunderbird 78.7.0

Thun­der­bird (Don­ner­vo­gel) ist ein frei­es E‑Mail-Pro­gramm und Per­so­nal Infor­ma­ti­on Mana­ger, Feed­rea­der, News­rea­der sowie Chat Cli­ent. Nun wur­de Ver­si­on 78.7.0 veröffentlicht.

Bit­te die Thun­der­bird Release Notes beach­ten, vie­le Add-ons funk­tio­nie­ren wohl nicht mehr mit Ver­si­on 78.7.0. In Thun­der­bird (auch in Ver­si­on 68 wird 78 nun als Update ange­bo­ten) sel­ber gibt es nun auch eine inter­ne Updatefunktion.

Update auf Ver­si­on 78.7.0 mit Feh­ler­be­he­bun­gen und neu­en Features:

What’s New

• Exten­si­on API: Com­po­se API now sup­ports edi­t­ing messages and tem­pla­tes as new messages

• Exten­si­on API: com­po­seH­tml is now expo­sed in MailIdentity

• Exten­si­on API: windows.update and windows.create now sup­port titlePreface

• Exten­si­on API: new Accounts API func­tions: accounts.getDefault() and accounts.getDefaultIdentity(accountId)

Chan­ges

• Exten­si­on API: body and plain­Text­Bo­dy are now used as com­po­se mode selec­tors in set­Com­po­se­De­tails and begin* func­tions in Com­po­se API

• The­me: remo­ved the dou­ble bor­der around the task descrip­ti­on field on the Tasks tab

Fixes

• Account Mana­ger: When dele­ting the last remai­ning account, the default account was not get­ting clea­red and still poin­ted to the no-lon­ger-exis­ting account

• OpenPGP: Veri­fi­ca­ti­on of an inli­ne signed mes­sa­ge would fail if it con­tai­ned lea­ding whitespace

• OpenPGP: Various other minor bug and sta­bi­li­ty fixes

• Mail Win­dow: Quick­fil­ter bar but­tons disap­pe­ar when hove­r­ed on Win­dows 10 High Con­trast Black theme

• The­me: fol­der pro­per­ties dia­log con­tai­ned black text on a black back­ground in dark mode

• The­me: reci­pi­ent pills in com­po­se win­dow were not visi­ble in high con­trast dark the­me on Win­dows 10

• Exten­si­on API: brow­ser­Ac­tion but­tons were not res­to­red after restart if they were moved out­side the default toolbar

• Exten­si­on API: browser.compose.beginNew could not over­ri­de iden­ti­ty plain­text setting

• Exten­si­on API: browser.compose.beginForward was igno­ring ComposeDetails

• Exten­si­on API: browser.compose.setComposeDetails did not pro­per­ly hand­le Win­dows-style line endings

• Various secu­ri­ty fixes