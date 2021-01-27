Thunderbird 78.7.0

Thunderbird (Donnervogel) ist ein freies E‑Mail-Programm und Personal Information Manager, Feedreader, Newsreader sowie Chat Client. Nun wurde Version 78.7.0 veröffentlicht.
Bitte die Thunderbird Release Notes beachten, viele Add-ons funktionieren wohl nicht mehr mit Version 78.7.0. In Thunderbird (auch in Version 68 wird 78 nun als Update angeboten) selber gibt es nun auch eine interne Updatefunktion.
Update auf Version 78.7.0 mit Fehlerbehebungen und neuen Features:
What’s New
• Extension API: Compose API now supports editing messages and templates as new messages
• Extension API: composeHtml is now exposed in MailIdentity
• Extension API: windows.update and windows.create now support titlePreface
• Extension API: new Accounts API functions: accounts.getDefault() and accounts.getDefaultIdentity(accountId)
Changes
• Extension API: body and plainTextBody are now used as compose mode selectors in setComposeDetails and begin* functions in Compose API
• Theme: removed the double border around the task description field on the Tasks tab
Fixes
• Account Manager: When deleting the last remaining account, the default account was not getting cleared and still pointed to the no-longer-existing account
• OpenPGP: Verification of an inline signed message would fail if it contained leading whitespace
• OpenPGP: Various other minor bug and stability fixes
• Mail Window: Quickfilter bar buttons disappear when hovered on Windows 10 High Contrast Black theme
• Theme: folder properties dialog contained black text on a black background in dark mode
• Theme: recipient pills in compose window were not visible in high contrast dark theme on Windows 10
• Extension API: browserAction buttons were not restored after restart if they were moved outside the default toolbar
• Extension API: browser.compose.beginNew could not override identity plaintext setting
• Extension API: browser.compose.beginForward was ignoring ComposeDetails
• Extension API: browser.compose.setComposeDetails did not properly handle Windows-style line endings
• Various security fixes
