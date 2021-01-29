Vivaldi 3.6

Vivaldi ist ein kostenloser Webbrowser des norwegischen Unternehmens Vivaldi Technologies, das von ehemaligen Opera-Entwicklern gegründet wurde. Er basiert auf der Browser-Engine Blink – einem Fork der Engine WebKit –, die im Rahmen des Google-Chromium-Projektes entwickelt wird. Er ist für Windows 7, 8 und 10 sowie Linux und MacOS X ab Yosemite 10.10 und neuerdings auch für Android verfügbar.
In einem Blogpost werden die neuesten Features und Veränderungen erläutert.
Changelog:
Changelog – Vivaldi Desktop Browser 3.5 to 3.6
New
- [Tabs] Two-level tab stacks (VB-10529)
- [Configurable menus][Bookmarks] List menu (VB-74664)
- [Configurable menus][Download][Panels] List menu (VB-75428)
- [Configurable menus][History] List menu (VB-74901)
- [Configurable menus][Notes] List menu (VB-74824)
- [Configurable menus][Settings] Add copy/paste handling (VB-74460)
- [Configurable menus][Windows][Panels] List menu (VB-75257)
- [macOS] Add support for TouchID (VB-62339)
Address bar
- Content no longer selected on new tab/new window (VB-73936)
- Crash with valid URL (VB-71940)
- Line breaks in form requests result in a broken URL (VB-69747)
- Some URLs containing spaces triggers searches (VB-75336)
- [Settings] Show full address does not update already opened tabs (VB-74338)
Linux
- [Media] Update proprietary codecs to 87.0.4280.66
- [Windows][Menus] Separators can be displayed at end of main menus (VB-75450)
macOS
- Render UI in system font on macOS 11 (VB-75888)
- Update Sparkle update library to version 1.24
- Update application icon to reflect Big Sur visual direction (VB-75254)
Notes
- Focus disappears when creating note from manager (VB-75760)
- Improve search (VB-72567)
- Manager replaces note tabs when new note created (VB-64498)
- New note button triggers error (VB-75082)
- Note opened in a tab is blank after restart (VB-64369)
- Slow Notes Manager (VB-74259)
- ‘Go to URL’ does not work in manager (VB-72162)
- “New Folder” in panel not selected on creation (VB-71722)
- [Crash] Browser went into a “crash loop” after viewing the Notes panel in markdown mode (VB-74699)
- [Panels][Quick commands] Note created from quick commands does not show up in panel (VB-75839)
Panels
- Use same code to fetch favicons for Tabs and Web panels (VB-75761)
- [User Profiles] Crash by right-clicking in a web panel in Guest Profile (VB-75067)
- [User Profiles] Web panels shouldn’t be remembered in the Guest Profile (VB-75160)
Quick Commands
- [Bookmarks] Partial matching in quick commands bookmark search (VB-74998)
- Nickname search doesn’t trigger (VB-74941)
Settings
- Hangouts is controlled by Chromecast media-router (VB-75371)
- [Panel][Bookmarks][Notes] Hide Folder Counters (VB-75738)
- [Panels] Lazy Loading option (VB-75737)
Sync
- [Settings] Problems after syncing “Window Controls Postion: Right Side” to Windows 10 from a Linux machine (VB-75182)
- [Settings] Sync settings are empty in private window but should just be unavailable (VB-71664)
Tabs
- Activate Right in Tab Order Close Tab Activation not always working (VB-75509)
- Allow tab stack renaming by default (VB-76106)
- Close tabs by middle clicking on tooltip thumbnails (VB-75807)
- Closing the last tab with fullscreen video leaves the browser in fullscreen mode, that cannot be closed (VB-75106)
- Cycler getting stuck (VB-43227)
- Keyboard shortcut for selecting a tab should cycle tabs in stacks (VB-45876)
- Moving a tab stack into a new window breaks the tab stack and tiling (VB-75218)
- Not all cloned tabs from inside a tab-stack join that stack (VB-75048)
- Tab stacks moved to new window unstack and then restack (VB-75780)
- Tabs opened from links in a pinned tab do not follow tab order setting (VB-75775)
- Tiling a single page should not be possible (VB-75916)
- [Crash] on window.open() if tab was recently moved to new window (VB-75809)
- [Menus] Null openerTabId for chrome.tabs.Tab opened with “Search with” feature (VB-54472)
Themes
- Disabled controls not distinct enough (VB-74684)
- Missing pressed state for radio buttons and checkboxes (VB-74685)
- More nuanced border contrast (VB-74682)
- No more ugly pale color on twitch.tv (VB-75194)
- Updating color generation. Adding success, warning and error colors (VB-38068)
- [Settings] Move color settings to Themes section (VB-74822)
Others
- [Bookmarks] Searching does not show the children of a matched folder (VB-75712
- [Chromium] Upgraded to 88.0.4324.99
- [Private Window] Update the icon (VB-38446)
- [Spatial navigation] It should be possible to select elements with onclick event handlers
- [UI] Use page title for URLs dragged to desktop (VB-3716)
|Download:
|Vivaldi
|Version:
|3.6
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|28.01.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 7/8/10, MacOS 10.10+, Linux, Android
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|Vivaldi