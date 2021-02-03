LibreOffice 7.1.0

LibreOffice ist ein kostenloses, leistungsstarkes Office-Paket, und ein Nachfolger von OpenOffice(.org). Seine klare Oberfläche und seine mächtigen Werkzeuge lassen Sie Ihre Kreativität entfalten und Ihre Produktivität steigern. LibreOffice vereint mehrere Anwendungen, was es zum überzeugendsten freien und quelloffenen Office-Paket auf dem Markt macht: Writer, die Textverarbeitung, Calc die Tabellenkalkulation, Impress, das Präsentationsprogramm, Draw das Zeichenprogramm, Base die Datenbankverwaltung und Math der Formeleditor.
Es steht nun die Release Version 7.1.0 als Nachfolger der stabilen Version LibreOffice 7.0.4 zum Download auf der Webseite bereit. Für Einzelheiten lohnt sich ein Blick in die LibreOffice 7.1 Veröffentlichungshinweise.
In “LibreOffice 7.1 Community released by The Document Foundation” gib es einen Überblick über die neuen Funktionen:
LibreOffice 7.1 Community New Features
GENERAL
- New dialog to select the User Interface flavor, aiming to pick the right UI based on each user’s own preferences at first start
- Improved search for a matching printer paper size for the printed document
- Show all supported files when adding a new extension in Extension Manager
- Print Preview is now updated asynchronously, to not block UI when adjusting settings in Print Dialog
- Additions Dialog: to search, get and install extensions with one-click
WRITER
- New Style Inspector to display the attributes of Paragraph and Character Styles, and manually formatted (Direct Formatting) properties
- Default anchor for newly added images can be set using Tools ▸ Options ▸ LibreOffice Writer
- Ability to detect Unicode, even if the imported text file does not have the BOM (Byte Order Mark)
- Significant speed improvement of find/replace operations
CALC
- Added an option to manage pasting with Enter key, which can be switched on/off in the Tools ▸ Options ▸ LibreOffice Calc ▸ General dialog
- Added option to select items in Autofilter window clicking on all item’s row, in addition to the checkbox
- Significant speed improvement of Autofilter and find/replace operations
IMPRESS & DRAW
- Possibility to add visible signatures to existing PDF files in Draw
- Possibility to change animations for several objects at once in Impress
- Addition of “Pause/Resume” and “Exit”buttons to Presenter’s Screen
- Addition of realistic soft blurred shadows to objects
- Addition of new physics based animation capabilities and new animation effect presets that use them
MACRO
- ScriptForge libraries: an extensible and robust collection of macro scripting resources for LibreOffice to be invoked from user Basic or Python scripts
Weiter geht die Entwickelung in Richtung Release Version 7.1.1 die in der 1. Märzwoche 2021 folgen soll. Siehe dazu auch den Release Plan 7.1.
|Download:
|LibreOffice Download
|Version:
|7.1.0
|Dateigröße
|verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|3 Januar 2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Linux x64, macOS x86_64, Windows, Windows x86_64
|Lizenz:
|Mozilla Public License Version 2.0
|Webseite
|LibreOffice Homepage