LibreOffice 7.1.0

Libre­Of­fice ist ein kos­ten­lo­ses, leis­tungs­star­kes Office-Paket, und ein Nach­fol­ger von OpenOffice(.org). Sei­ne kla­re Ober­flä­che und sei­ne mäch­ti­gen Werk­zeu­ge las­sen Sie Ihre Krea­ti­vi­tät ent­fal­ten und Ihre Pro­duk­ti­vi­tät stei­gern. Libre­Of­fice ver­eint meh­re­re Anwen­dun­gen, was es zum über­zeu­gends­ten frei­en und quell­of­fe­nen Office-Paket auf dem Markt macht: Wri­ter, die Text­ver­ar­bei­tung, Calc die Tabel­len­kal­ku­la­ti­on, Impress, das Prä­sen­ta­ti­ons­pro­gramm, Draw das Zei­chen­pro­gramm, Base die Daten­bank­ver­wal­tung und Math der Formeleditor.

Es steht nun die Release Ver­si­on 7.1.0 als Nach­fol­ger der sta­bi­len Ver­si­on Libre­Of­fice 7.0.4 zum Down­load auf der Web­sei­te bereit. Für Ein­zel­hei­ten lohnt sich ein Blick in die Libre­Of­fice 7.1 Ver­öf­fent­li­chungs­hin­wei­se.

In “Libre­Of­fice 7.1 Com­mu­ni­ty released by The Docu­ment Foun­da­ti­on” gib es einen Über­blick über die neu­en Funktionen:

Libre­Of­fice 7.1 Com­mu­ni­ty New Features



GENERAL

New dia­log to select the User Inter­face fla­vor, aiming to pick the right UI based on each user’s own pre­fe­ren­ces at first start

based on each user’s own pre­fe­ren­ces at first start Impro­ved search for a matching prin­ter paper size for the prin­ted document

Show all sup­por­ted files when adding a new exten­si­on in Exten­si­on Manager

Print Pre­view is now updated asyn­chro­nous­ly, to not block UI when adjus­ting set­tings in Print Dialog

when adjus­ting set­tings in Print Dialog Addi­ti­ons Dia­log: to search, get and install exten­si­ons with one-click

WRITER

New Style Inspec­tor to dis­play the attri­bu­tes of Para­graph and Cha­rac­ter Styles, and manu­al­ly for­mat­ted (Direct For­mat­ting) properties

Default anchor for new­ly added images can be set using Tools ▸ Opti­ons ▸ Libre­Of­fice Writer

Abi­li­ty to detect Uni­code, even if the impor­ted text file does not have the BOM (Byte Order Mark)

(Byte Order Mark) Signi­fi­cant speed impro­ve­ment of find/replace operations

CALC

Added an opti­on to mana­ge pas­ting with Enter key, which can be swit­ched on/off in the Tools ▸ Opti­ons ▸ Libre­Of­fice Calc ▸ Gene­ral dialog

Added opti­on to select items in Auto­fil­ter win­dow cli­cking on all item’s row, in addi­ti­on to the checkbox

Signi­fi­cant speed impro­ve­ment of Auto­fil­ter and find/replace operations

IMPRESS & DRAW

Pos­si­bi­li­ty to add visi­ble signa­tures to exis­ting PDF files in Draw

files in Draw Pos­si­bi­li­ty to chan­ge ani­ma­ti­ons for several objects at once in Impress

Addi­ti­on of “Pause/Resume” and “Exit”buttons to Presenter’s Screen

Addi­ti­on of rea­listic soft blur­red shadows to objects

Addi­ti­on of new phy­sics based ani­ma­ti­on capa­bi­li­ties and new ani­ma­ti­on effect pre­sets that use them

MACRO

ScriptF­or­ge libra­ries: an exten­si­ble and robust collec­tion of macro scrip­ting resour­ces for Libre­Of­fice to be invo­ked from user Basic or Python scripts

Wei­ter geht die Ent­wi­cke­lung in Rich­tung Release Ver­si­on 7.1.1 die in der 1. März­wo­che 2021 fol­gen soll. Sie­he dazu auch den Release Plan 7.1.