Thunderbird 78.7.1

Thunderbird (Donnervogel) ist ein freies E‑Mail-Programm und Personal Information Manager, Feedreader, Newsreader sowie Chat Client. Nun wurde Version 78.7.1 veröffentlicht.
Bitte die Thunderbird Release Notes beachten, viele Add-ons funktionieren wohl nicht mehr mit Version 78.7.1. In Thunderbird (auch in Version 68 wird 78 nun als Update angeboten) selber gibt es nun auch eine interne Updatefunktion.
Update auf Version 78.7.1 mit Fehlerbehebungen und neuem Feature:
What’s New
• CardDAV address books now support OAuth2 and Google Contacts.
Changes
• Thunderbird will no longer allow installation of addons that use legacy APIs
Fixes
• Send message button sometimes remained enabled when it should be disabled
• Pressing command+enter to send a message on macOS did not work
• OpenPGP: Failed to save attachments that contained binary data after decryption
• Global search UI fixes
• Various theme and color fixes to improve ease of use
|Download:
|Thunderbird.net
|Version:
|78.7.1
|Dateigröße
|verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|5 Februar 2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, MAC OS, Linux
|Lizenz:
|Mozilla Public License
|Webseite
|Thunderbird.net