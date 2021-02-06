Thunderbird 78.7.1

Thun­der­bird (Don­ner­vo­gel) ist ein frei­es E‑Mail-Pro­gramm und Per­so­nal Infor­ma­ti­on Mana­ger, Feed­rea­der, News­rea­der sowie Chat Cli­ent. Nun wur­de Ver­si­on 78.7.1 veröffentlicht.

Bit­te die Thun­der­bird Release Notes beach­ten, vie­le Add-ons funk­tio­nie­ren wohl nicht mehr mit Ver­si­on 78.7.1. In Thun­der­bird (auch in Ver­si­on 68 wird 78 nun als Update ange­bo­ten) sel­ber gibt es nun auch eine inter­ne Updatefunktion.

Update auf Ver­si­on 78.7.1 mit Feh­ler­be­he­bun­gen und neu­em Feature:

What’s New

• Card­DAV address books now sup­port OAuth2 and Goog­le Contacts.

Chan­ges

• Thun­der­bird will no lon­ger allow instal­la­ti­on of addons that use lega­cy APIs

Fixes

• Send mes­sa­ge but­ton some­ti­mes remai­ned enab­led when it should be disabled

• Pres­sing command+enter to send a mes­sa­ge on macOS did not work

• OpenPGP: Fai­led to save attach­ments that con­tai­ned bina­ry data after decryption

• Glo­bal search UI fixes

• Various the­me and color fixes to impro­ve ease of use