Thunderbird 78.7.1

Thun­der­bird (Don­ner­vo­gel) ist ein frei­es E‑Mail-Pro­gramm und Per­so­nal Infor­ma­ti­on Mana­ger, Feed­rea­der, News­rea­der sowie Chat Cli­ent. Nun wur­de Ver­si­on 78.7.1 veröffentlicht.

Bit­te die Thun­der­bird Release Notes beach­ten, vie­le Add-ons funk­tio­nie­ren wohl nicht mehr mit Ver­si­on 78.7.1.  In Thun­der­bird (auch in Ver­si­on 68 wird 78 nun als Update ange­bo­ten) sel­ber gibt es nun auch eine inter­ne Updatefunktion.

Update auf Ver­si­on 78.7.1 mit Feh­ler­be­he­bun­gen und neu­em Feature:

What’s New

• Card­DAV address books now sup­port OAuth2 and Goog­le Contacts.

Chan­ges

• Thun­der­bird will no lon­ger allow instal­la­ti­on of addons that use lega­cy APIs

Fixes

• Send mes­sa­ge but­ton some­ti­mes remai­ned enab­led when it should be disabled
• Pres­sing command+enter to send a mes­sa­ge on macOS did not work
• OpenPGP: Fai­led to save attach­ments that con­tai­ned bina­ry data after decryption
• Glo­bal search UI fixes
• Various the­me and color fixes to impro­ve ease of use

Down­load: Thunderbird.net
Ver­si­on: 78.7.1
Datei­grö­ße ver­schie­de­ne
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 5 Febru­ar 2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, MAC OS, Linux
Lizenz: Mozil­la Public License
