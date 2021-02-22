Kodi v19.0 (Matrix) Media Center

Kodi (früher XBMC) ist ein kostenloses Mediacenter für Filme und Musik. Mit Plugins lässt sich Kodi erweitern, um zum Beispiel TV und Youtube einzubinden und vieles mehr. Kodi unterstützt zahlreiche Audio‑, Video- und Bild-Formate.
Kodi 19.0 ist erschienen, weitere Infos zur neuen Version finden sich unter folgendem Link: Kodi 19.0 “Matrix” — Release
Auszug aus den Release Notes:
- Nearly 50 individual open source developers contributed code
- About 5,000 commits in over 1,500 pull requests since the first release of 18.x “Leia”
- Over 5,500 changed files, with some 600,000 lines of code added, changed or removed
- Countless hours of dedicated free time conceiving, designing, developing and testing (including all the infrastructure you see around them, including this web site)
- … and, of course,very little travelling, obviously — that’s not good at the moment!
|Download:
|Kodi Downloadseite
|Version:
|19.0
|Dateigröße
|verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|20 Februar 2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, Mac OS, iOS, Android, Raspberry PI
|Lizenz:
|GNU GPL
|Webseite
|Kodi