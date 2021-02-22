Kodi v19.0 (Matrix) Media Center

Verfasst voneratte

Kodi (frü­her XBMC) ist ein kos­ten­lo­ses Medi­a­cen­ter für Fil­me und Musik. Mit Plugins lässt sich Kodi erwei­tern, um zum Bei­spiel TV und You­tube ein­zu­bin­den und vie­les mehr. Kodi unter­stützt zahl­rei­che Audio‑, Video- und Bild-Formate.

Kodi 19.0 ist erschie­nen, wei­te­re Infos zur neu­en Ver­si­on fin­den sich unter fol­gen­dem Link:  Kodi 19.0 “Matrix” — Release

Aus­zug aus den Release Notes:

  • Near­ly 50 indi­vi­du­al open source deve­lo­pers con­tri­bu­t­ed code
  • About 5,000 com­mits in over 1,500 pull requests sin­ce the first release of 18.x “Leia”
  • Over 5,500 chan­ged files, with some 600,000 lines of code added, chan­ged or removed
  • Count­less hours of dedi­ca­ted free time con­cei­ving, designing, deve­lo­ping and tes­ting (inclu­ding all the infra­st­ruc­tu­re you see around them, inclu­ding this web site)
  • … and, of course,very litt­le tra­vel­ling, obvious­ly — that’s not good at the moment!
Down­load: Kodi Down­load­sei­te
Ver­si­on: 19.0
Datei­grö­ße ver­schie­de­ne
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 20 Febru­ar 2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, Linux, Mac OS, iOS, Android, Raspber­ry PI
Lizenz: GNU GPL
Web­sei­te Kodi

