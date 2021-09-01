AMD to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 — Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announ­ced that Devin­der Kumar, exe­cu­ti­ve vice pre­si­dent, chief finan­cial offi­cer and tre­a­su­rer, will pre­sent at the Deut­sche Bank 2021 Tech­no­lo­gy Con­fe­rence on a vir­tu­al basis on Fri­day, Sep­tem­ber 10, 2021 at 2:05pm ET/11:05am PT. A real-time video web­cast of the pre­sen­ta­ti­on can be acces­sed on AMD’s Inves­tor Rela­ti­ons web­site ir.amd.com.

