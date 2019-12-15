Process Lasso v9.5.0.15 BETA

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 ver­füg­bar.

Mit der Ver­si­on 9.3 wur­de der CPU Limi­ter ein­ge­führt, der eine Mög­lich­keit bie­tet, die CPU-Aus­las­tung einer Anwen­dung dyna­misch zu begren­zen, wenn sie einen bestimm­ten Schwel­len­wert über­schrei­tet. Dies geschieht durch eine vor­über­ge­hen­de Beschrän­kung der Anzahl der CPU-Ker­ne, auf die ein Pro­zess Zugriff hat. Es wählt nach dem Zufalls­prin­zip aus, wel­che CPU-Ker­ne aus dem Pro­zess ent­fernt wer­den sol­len. Für bestimm­te CPU-Kern­zu­wei­sun­gen kön­nen per­sis­ten­te CPU-Affi­ni­tä­ten oder Watch­dog-Regeln ver­wen­det wer­den.

Davor wur­de mit der Ver­si­on 9.1 die Funk­ti­on “Instan­ce Balan­cer” ein­ge­führt, mit der man ein­zel­nen CPU-Ker­nen meh­re­re Instan­zen der­sel­ben Anwen­dung zuwei­sen kann. Dies geschieht über einen aus­wähl­ba­ren Algo­rith­mus. Der­zeit besteht die Opti­on, jeder Instanz ent­we­der die glei­che Anzahl von CPU-Ker­nen zuzu­wei­sen oder jeder Instanz eine bestimm­te Anzahl von CPU-Ker­nen zuzu­wei­sen.

The Instan­ce Balan­cer indi­vi­dual­ly assigns CPU cores to mul­ti­ple instan­ces of the same app­li­ca­ti­on. This is done by way of a selec­ta­ble algo­rithm. Pre­sent­ly, the opti­ons are to eit­her give each instan­ce an equal num­ber of CPU cores (reb­a­lan­ced when the instan­ce count chan­ges), or to set give each instan­ce a spe­ci­fic num­ber of CPU cores. This new fea­ture is not some­thing most peop­le will need, but it covers a pre­vious gap in func­tio­n­a­li­ty. While users could set per­sis­tent CPU affi­nities for dif­fe­rent app­li­ca­ti­ons, mul­ti­ple instan­ces of the same app­li­ca­ti­on were pro­ble­ma­tic becau­se they have the same pro­cess name and path.

Win­dows has a par­ti­cu­lar­ly bad pro­blem dealing with threads that deci­de they want to con­su­me every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A sin­gle CPU bound thread run­ning at Nor­mal prio­ri­ty can bring an ent­i­re sin­gle-CPU sys­tem to a stall, as demons­tra­ted by our gra­phi­cal pro­of of con­cept below. Yes, it is true – belie­ve it or not! It is this worst case sce­n­a­rio that Pro­cess Las­so was ori­gi­nal­ly writ­ten to address. By tem­pora­ri­ly lowe­ring the prio­ri­ty of the offen­ding pro­cess, your PC can be saved from a full stall.

Release Notes: