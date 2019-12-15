Process Lasso v9.5.0.15 BETA

Process Lasso ist ein automatisiertes Windows Prozessmanagement- und Optimierungs-Tool für Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reaktionsfähigkeit des Systems — besonders bei hohen Prozessorauslastungen — durch einen eigenen Algorithmus positiv beeinflussen soll. Neben einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version sind zusätzlich eine Server-Edition sowie ältere Versionen für Windows XP und Windows 2000 verfügbar.
Mit der Version 9.3 wurde der CPU Limiter eingeführt, der eine Möglichkeit bietet, die CPU-Auslastung einer Anwendung dynamisch zu begrenzen, wenn sie einen bestimmten Schwellenwert überschreitet. Dies geschieht durch eine vorübergehende Beschränkung der Anzahl der CPU-Kerne, auf die ein Prozess Zugriff hat. Es wählt nach dem Zufallsprinzip aus, welche CPU-Kerne aus dem Prozess entfernt werden sollen. Für bestimmte CPU-Kernzuweisungen können persistente CPU-Affinitäten oder Watchdog-Regeln verwendet werden.
Davor wurde mit der Version 9.1 die Funktion “Instance Balancer” eingeführt, mit der man einzelnen CPU-Kernen mehrere Instanzen derselben Anwendung zuweisen kann. Dies geschieht über einen auswählbaren Algorithmus. Derzeit besteht die Option, jeder Instanz entweder die gleiche Anzahl von CPU-Kernen zuzuweisen oder jeder Instanz eine bestimmte Anzahl von CPU-Kernen zuzuweisen.
This new feature is not something most people will need, but it covers a previous gap in functionality. While users could set persistent CPU affinities for different applications, multiple instances of the same application were problematic because they have the same process name and path.
Windows has a particularly bad problem dealing with threads that decide they want to consume every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A single CPU bound thread running at Normal priority can bring an entire single-CPU system to a stall, as demonstrated by our graphical proof of concept below. Yes, it is true – believe it or not! It is this worst case scenario that Process Lasso was originally written to address. By temporarily lowering the priority of the offending process, your PC can be saved from a full stall.
Release Notes:
9.5.0.15: (15) GUI: Rewrote process icon management code (15) GUI: Optimizations (11) GUI: Some refactoring of Active Processes tab code (11) GUI: Remove handles column from Active Processes tab (5..9) Core: Add parent info to regex compare string (5..9) GUI: Improve auto-reload of INI by main GUI after changes made in Insights (5..9) GUI: Remove legacy capability to drop INI config file into GUI (5..9) GUI: Internal optimizations and code improvements (5..7) PostUpdate: Create backup of INI configuration file (5..7) GUI: Watchdog config dialog: Don't show message when process edit box not empty on close (89) Core: Add RegEx (and multi-field) support to CPU Limiter, Watchdog, and Instance Balancer (89) GUI: Add 'help' buttons beside process match strings for Instance Balancer, CPULimiter, and Watchdog. Web docs not yet available. (87) Core: Fix Instance Balancer issue when total logical cores is not evenly divisible by per-instance core count (87) GUI: Add Windows 10/2019 build number to status bar (87) GUI: Support Dark Mode up to Win10 build 19035 (87) GUI: Some internal changes to About dialog (85) GUI: Add 'View/Colors/Always allow Dark Mode' for untested new Win10 builds (85) GUI: Change priority adjusted log action text to remove colon (83) GUI: Resolve a GUI crash on startup reported by some users (77) GUI: Minor optimization to primary (all processes) listview update (77) GUI: Add dynamic (updating) RAM stats to SmartTrim dialog (77) GUI: Remove cache size from status bar RAM part (73) Core.InstanceBalancer: Allow 'childof:' prefix to be any character case (73) GUI: Fix Show/hide graph button one pixel too wide in Active Processes view (71) GUI: Add icons to active processes tab Test targets: (15) process icons, filtered views (note no icons there), GUI general (13) Active Processes tab (5..5) CPU Limiter, Instance Balancer, and Watchdog rules Traditional and Regular Expressions (87) Instance Balancer core assignments (87) About dialog general (87) New status bar OS build # display (in version part). Test on Win7,Win2019 (85) Log action string consistency (77) SmartTrim dialog (new RAM stats) and status bar (cache value removed) (77) Selection persistence during activity (listview items added and removed) (73) Instance Balancer rules, with and without childof: and regex: (71) GUI Active processes tab icons
