Intel-Netzwerktreiber v24.3 für I210 und I211-AT

Intels Netzwerkchips I210 und I211-AT kommen auf zahlreichen AM4-Mainboards zum Einsatz. In unserer AMD-Mainboard-Datenbank finden sich unter anderem zusammen mit dem Gigabyte TRX40 Designare, dem MSI TRX40 Pro WIFI, dem ASRock X570 Steel Legend und dem MSI X470 Gaming Pro Carbon über 70 Mainboards mit einem dieser beiden LAN-Chips.
What's New in This Release ========================== - Linux support for Intel(R) Ethernet Server Adapter XL710-Q1OCP - Linux support for Intel(R) Ethernet Server Adapter XL710-Q2OCP - Support for the Intel(R) Ethernet Network Adapter X710-2 for OCP NIC 3.0 - Support for the Intel(R) Ethernet Network Adapter X710-4 for OCP NIC 3.0
Download:
- Intel® Ethernet Controller I210/I211-AT — Intel® Network Adapter Driver for Windows® 10 (Version 24.3 vom 04.11.2019)
- Intel® Ethernet Controller I210/I211-AT — Intel® Ethernet Adapter Complete Driver Pack (alle anderen Windows Betriebssysteme) (Version 24.3 vom 04.11.2019)
- Intel® Network Adapter Driver for 82575/6, 82580, I350, and I210/211-Based Gigabit Network Connections for Linux (Version: 5.3.5.39 vom 03.10.2019)