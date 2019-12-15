Intel-Netzwerktreiber v24.3 für I210 und I211-AT

Intels Netz­werk­chips I210 und I211-AT kom­men auf zahl­rei­chen AM4-Main­boards zum Ein­satz. In unse­rer AMD-Main­board-Daten­bank fin­den sich unter ande­rem zusam­men mit dem Giga­byte TRX40 Desi­gna­re, dem MSI TRX40 Pro WIFI, dem ASRock X570 Steel Legend und dem MSI X470 Gaming Pro Car­bon über 70 Main­boards mit einem die­ser bei­den LAN-Chips.

What's New in This Release ========================== - Linux support for Intel(R) Ethernet Server Adapter XL710-Q1OCP - Linux support for Intel(R) Ethernet Server Adapter XL710-Q2OCP - Support for the Intel(R) Ethernet Network Adapter X710-2 for OCP NIC 3.0 - Support for the Intel(R) Ethernet Network Adapter X710-4 for OCP NIC 3.0