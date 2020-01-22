Media Player Classic — Home Cinema 1.9.1

Media Player Classic — Home Cinema (MPC-HC) ist ein freier und Open-Source Video-und Audio-Player für Windows. MPC-HC basiert auf dem ursprünglichen Guliverkli-Projekt des Media Player Classic von Gabest und enthält viele zusätzliche Funktionen und Fehlerbehebungen.
Changelog:
Changes from 1.9.0 to 1.9.1:
Changes/additions/improvements:
- ICC color profile is now also applied on coverart
- Added LumaSharpen and Sepia shaders
- Added a shortcut for toggling default subtitle style (see Options > Player > Keys)
- Improved the visual appearance of the volume control in dark theme
- Improved the visual appearance of the transition to full screen (on Windows 8+)
Fixes:
- Fixed slow loading of huge playlist (regression in 1.9.0)
- Fixed autoplay issue with madVR on secondary screen (regression in 1.9.0)
- Fixed large text in option window due to text scaling of Windows 10 (regression in 1.9.0)
- Fixed issue where subtitles could be rendered at a too low resolution after video resize (regression in 1.9.0)
- Fixed a small memory leak with PNG coverart
- Fixed rendering of certain SSA subs that use opaque boxes as background for translated texts
- youtube-dl processing is now skipped when an URL points directly to a media file
|Download:
|Media Player Classic — Home Cinema
|Version:
|1.91.
|Dateigröße
|14,3 bis 21,1 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|21.01.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10
|Lizenz:
|GPL v3
|Webseite
|MPC — Home Cinema (GitHub)