Media Player Classic — Home Cinema 1.9.1

Media Play­er Clas­sic — Home Cine­ma (MPC-HC) ist ein frei­er und Open-Source Video-und Audio-Play­er für Win­dows. MPC-HC basiert auf dem ursprüng­li­chen Guli­verk­li-Pro­jekt des Media Play­er Clas­sic von Gabest und ent­hält vie­le zusätz­li­che Funk­tio­nen und Feh­ler­be­he­bun­gen.

Chan­ge­log:

Changes from 1.9.0 to 1.9.1:

Changes/additions/improvements:

  • ICC color pro­fi­le is now also app­lied on cover­art
  • Added LumaS­har­pen and Sepia shaders
  • Added a short­cut for toggling default sub­tit­le style (see Opti­ons > Play­er > Keys)
  • Impro­ved the visu­al appearan­ce of the volu­me con­trol in dark the­me
  • Impro­ved the visu­al appearan­ce of the tran­si­ti­on to full screen (on Win­dows 8+)

Fixes:

  • Fixed slow loa­ding of huge play­list (regres­si­on in 1.9.0)
  • Fixed auto­play issue with mad­VR on secon­da­ry screen (regres­si­on in 1.9.0)
  • Fixed lar­ge text in opti­on win­dow due to text sca­ling of Win­dows 10 (regres­si­on in 1.9.0)
  • Fixed issue whe­re sub­tit­les could be ren­de­red at a too low reso­lu­ti­on after video resi­ze (regres­si­on in 1.9.0)
  • Fixed a small memo­ry leak with PNG cover­art
  • Fixed ren­de­ring of cer­tain SSA subs that use opa­que boxes as back­ground for trans­la­ted texts
  • you­tube-dl pro­ces­sing is now skip­ped when an URL points direc­t­ly to a media file

 

Ver­si­on: 1.91.
Datei­grö­ße 14,3 bis 21,1 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 21.01.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8, 8.1, 10
Lizenz: GPL v3
Web­sei­te MPC — Home Cine­ma (Git­Hub)