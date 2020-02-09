Die Shareware mIRC ist ein weit verbreiteter IRC-Client für Windows und nun in einer neuen Version erschienen. Die Entwicklung des Clients begann bereits 1994 und er bietet mit der “mIRC scripting language” eine integrierte Skriptsprache und per DCC (Direct Client-to-Client) die Möglichkeit zum Dateiaustausch.
Changelog:
mIRC 7.59 has been released! (February 8th 2020)
This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including:
- Added support for the IRCv3 TAGMSG event.
- Fixed channel mode parsing bug.
- Added /cnick support for auto-color option by allowing * as color number.
- Fixed IPv6 address handling in a number of features.
- Updated CA root certificates cacert.pem file.
- Fixed favorites dialog join button not initiating a connection if not currently connected.
- Extended $fline((@name,text,N,T,S) to support S parameter for search start position.
- Fixed custom dialog controls not being updated immediately when /did is used to change their contents.
- Added /fseek ‑p switch that moves the file pointer backwards to the start of the line.
- Fixed $bindip() bug when used with dual-stack network interface.
In total, there have been around 30 changes since the last release.
For a more detailed list of recent changes, please see the whatsnew.txt file.
|Download:
|mIRC
|Version:
|7.59
|Dateigröße
|3,1 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|08.02.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
|Lizenz:
|Shareware
|Webseite
|mIRC