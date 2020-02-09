Die Share­ware mIRC ist ein weit ver­brei­te­ter IRC-Cli­ent für Win­dows und nun in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Die Ent­wick­lung des Cli­ents begann bereits 1994 und er bie­tet mit der “mIRC scrip­ting lan­guage” eine inte­grier­te Skript­spra­che und per DCC (Direct Cli­ent-to-Cli­ent) die Mög­lich­keit zum Datei­aus­tausch.

Chan­ge­log:

mIRC 7.59 has been released!

This is a small update that addres­ses a num­ber of issu­es repor­ted by users sin­ce the last release. It inclu­des impro­ve­ments, chan­ges and fixes to a num­ber of fea­tures, inclu­ding:

Added sup­port for the IRCv3 TAGMSG event.

event. Fixed chan­nel mode par­sing bug.

Added /cnick sup­port for auto-color opti­on by allo­wing * as color num­ber.

Fixed IPv6 address hand­ling in a num­ber of fea­tures.

Updated CA root cer­ti­fi­ca­tes cacert.pem file.

root cer­ti­fi­ca­tes cacert.pem file. Fixed favo­ri­tes dia­log join but­ton not initia­ting a con­nec­tion if not cur­r­ent­ly con­nec­ted.

Exten­ded $fline((@name,text,N,T,S) to sup­port S para­me­ter for search start posi­ti­on.

Fixed custom dia­log con­trols not being updated imme­dia­te­ly when /did is used to chan­ge their con­tents.

Added /fseek ‑p switch that moves the file poin­ter back­wards to the start of the line.

Fixed $bin­dip() bug when used with dual-stack net­work inter­face.

In total, the­re have been around 30 chan­ges sin­ce the last release.

For a more detail­ed list of recent chan­ges, plea­se see the whatsnew.txt file.