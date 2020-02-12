Vivaldi 2.11

Vivaldi ist ein kostenloser Webbrowser des norwegischen Unternehmens Vivaldi Technologies, das von ehemaligen Opera-Entwicklern gegründet wurde. Er basiert auf der Browser-Engine Blink – einem Fork der Engine WebKit –, die im Rahmen des Google-Chromium-Projektes entwickelt wird. Er ist für Windows 7, 8 und 10 sowie Linux und MacOS X ab Yosemite 10.10 verfügbar.
In einem Blogpost werden die neuesten Features und Veränderungen erläutert.
Changelog:
Changelog from 2.10 to 2.11
New
• [New][Media] Implement picture-in-picture (pop-out video) button on every video (VB-62563)
• [New][Keyboard][Accessibility] Add F6/Shift+F6 focus handling: Allows moving focus between a few UI elements and active pages (VB-61108)
• [New][Themes] Follow OS Dark/Light mode by default (VB-62703)
• [New][Windows][Installer] Installation should be in the native language (VB-1627)
Address Bar
• [Address Bar] Pasting very long URL into address field crashes UI (VB-59692)
• [Address Bar] Popup address bar overlaps tab bar when both are at the bottom (VB-62523)
•[Address Bar] Cannot resolve some keywords correctly (VB-61173)
• [Address Bar] Progress bar goes from the right-to-left when adding content to the existing page (VB-21910)
• [Address Bar] Trackpad horizontal scroll doesn’t work (VB-22297)
• [Address Bar][Bookmarks] Add Bookmark dialog has the wrong width (VB-62355)
• [Address Bar][Bookmarks][Search Field] Bookmarking via shortcut after disabling search field causes misalignment (VB-56173)
• [Address Bar][Extensions] Better ESC handling for popup (VB-62004)
• [Address Bar][Extensions] Button sorting broken when toggling hidden extensions (VB-61826)
• [Address Bar][Extensions] Hidden extensions use the wrong window color (VB-61456)
• [Address Bar][Extensions] Incorrect border-radius on popup buttons on hover (VB-62548)
• [Address Bar][Extensions] Trapped focus for popup (VB-62385)
• [Address Bar][Search Field] Drag and drop failed (VB-47819)
• [Address Bar][Search Field] Nickname of the search engine not working (VB-40002)
• [Address Bar][Search Field] Popup must remember previously selected engine (VB-62414)
• [Address Bar][Search Field] Suggestions not used when the search is triggered by clicking triangle button (VB-61903)
• [Address Bar][Search Field] Typed history doesn’t close by clicking down arrow (VB-62403)
Bookmarks
• [Bookmarks] Bar context menu missing “New Separator” (VB-55595)
• [Bookmarks] Cutting and pasting a bookmark also pastes into the search or address field (VB-57599)
• [Bookmarks] New Folder and Import toolbar buttons don’t work (VB-62031)
• [Bookmarks] Panel editor height resets on restart (VB-61299)
• [Bookmarks] vivaldi://vivaldi-urls cannot be bookmarked (VB-61378)
• [Bookmarks][Address Bar] Unable to edit the title in add dialog (VB-62771)
• [Bookmarks][Menus] Accelerator added for space after the ampersand (VB-59286)
• [Bookmarks][Windows] Bookmark bar menu reopens when clicking on folder button (VB-61286)
Casting
• [Casting] Fullscreen tab ‘Chrome casting’ does not work as expected (VB-49195)
Dev Tools
• [Dev Tools] Closes if the shortcut is pressed again (VB-46897)
• [Dev Tools] Copy to Note doesn’t work in Inspector Sources (VB-56272)
• [Dev Tools] Doesn’t receive focus when opened (VB-29650)
• [Dev Tools] Impossible to inspect a Dev Tools window itself (VB-37610)
• [Dev Tools] Inspecting a webpage resets the UI zoom level to 100% (VB-61528)
• [Dev Tools] Remove folder from workspace fails (VB-55909)
• [Dev Tools][Address Bar] devtools: and legacy chrome-devtools: protocols not working (VB-43490)
• [Dev Tools] Inspect should close for tabs that are being hibernated (VB-30269)
Extensions
• [Extensions] Better inform users that we support Chrome extensions (VB-62407)
• [Extensions] Incorrect focus styling for Popup buttons (VB-62597)
• [Extensions][Keyboard] Make the shortcuts work when the popup/toggle is clicked (showing hidden) (VB-62649)
• [Extensions][Regression] Icons don’t show numbers when ‘Toggle All Extensions’ is enabled (VB-61200)
History
• [History] Deleting all links can leave link entries in the calendar view (VB-62010)
Keyboard/Accessibility
• [Keyboard][Accessibility] Improve keyboard handling in Start page (VB-60662)
• [Keyboard][Accessibility] Improve keyboard handling in add Web Panel callout (VB-60809)
• [Keyboard] ‘Focus search-field’ shortcut and styling when address-toolbar is hidden needs work (VB-61368)
Menu
• [Menus] Add move left and right commands to tab menu (VB-61198)
• [Menus] Misalignment of items in tile menu popup when in the top bar (VB-61110)
• [Menus] Thin blue line appears next to the menu icon (VB-59950)
• [Menus] ‘Start Page’ not translated in closed tabs (VB-61332)
Notes
• [Notes] Auto-deleting empty notes should not delete if selecting the empty note (VB-62306)
• [Notes] Automatically deleted empty notes end up in the trash (VB-62145)
• [Notes] Disable new-note button when an empty note is selected (VB-62512)
• [Notes] Editor height not stored, blurry camera icon and excessive max-height (VB-61931)
• [Notes] New notes are hidden if the notes search field is not empty (VB-62477)
• [Notes] Panel grabs focus on save (VB-61065)
• [Notes] Search is cleared after selecting a note (VB-62303)
Panels
• [Panels] Toolbar button wrapping issue (VB-59526)
• [Panels] “Remove all finished” button in downloads initially inactive (VB-58900)
• [Panels] Toolbar buttons are misaligned (VB-61212)
• [Panels][Bookmarks] TypeError (VB-56713)
• [Popup Windows] ESC closure and TAB focus is not working correctly on some popups (VB-61367)
Quick Commands
• [Quick Commands] Add Cast option (VB-62750)
• [Quick Commands] “about” missing (VB-61936)
Settings
• [Settings] Custom URL protocol not supported in “Search Engines” (VB-62440)
• [Settings] The next stored password is incorrectly displayed when the old one is deleted (VB-53519)
• [Settings] Webpage tab focus doesn’t adhere to Focus Cycling setting (VB-61295)
• [Settings][Search] Added engines do not display favicons (VB-60993)
Speed Dial
• [Speed Dial] Old entries added by user lose thumbnails on upgrade (VB-61408)
• [Start Page][Translation] Page title is displayed in English after restart (VB-50782)
Start Page
• [Start Page] Window Background Image does not scale correctly (VB-61208)
Status Bar
• [Status Bar] Report page zoom level in overlay status (VB-13586)
• [Status Bar] Toggle between show and either overlay or hide, depending on which was selected previously (VB-18411)
• [Status Bar] Link info overlay covered by the floating panel (VB-61238)
Tabs
• [Tabs] Clone Selected Tabs clones entire tab stack (VB-61839)
User Profiles
• [User Profiles] Can’t pick a profile name if a list contains many profiles (VB-60151)
Windows
• [Windows] Tab key causes whole UI shift by 1 pixel with the cycle in component (VB-62079)
• [Windows] Trash menu reopens when clicking on trash button (VB-61327)
macOS
• [macOS] IMDB videos fail to play on Catalina: Partial fix only (VB-58686)
• [macOS] Window controls misaligned in the Settings window (VB-62255)
• [macOS] [Media] Playing .m4a enhanced podcast file causes a renderer crash (VB-45871)
Linux
• [Linux][Media] Update Widevine from 4.10.1582.1 to 4.10.1582.2
• [Linux][Media] Update proprietary media-libs from 78.0.3904.70 to 79.0.3945.79
• [Linux] When exiting Vivaldi from full-screen mode the browser is not maximized (VB-60504)
Others
• [Hue] Not all lamps shown (VB-52654)[Media] Vivaldi does not always block auto-play (VB-62314)
• [Regression] Popup window doesn’t close by window.close when address bar has an extension (VB-60812)
• [Regression] Tiling of tabs that are hibernated doesn’t work correctly (VB-60486)
• Upgraded Chromium to 80.0.3987.88
|Download:
|Vivaldi
|Version:
|2.11
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|12.02.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 7/8/10, MacOS 10.10+, Linux
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|Vivaldi