paint.net 4.2.10

paint.net ist eine kos­ten­lo­se Bild­be­ar­bei­tungs­soft­ware für Micro­soft Win­dows, die ursprüng­lich von der Washing­ton Sta­te Uni­ver­si­ty und Micro­soft ent­wi­ckelt wur­de. Seit der Ver­si­on 4.0.20 setzt sie Win­dows 7 SP1 sowie das .NET Frame­work ab Ver­si­on 4.7 vor­aus.

Die Bild- und Foto­be­ar­bei­tungs­soft­ware bie­tet eine intui­ti­ve und inno­va­ti­ve Benut­zer­ober­flä­che mit Unter­stüt­zung für Ebe­nen, unbe­grenz­tes Rück­gän­gig­ma­chen, Spe­zi­al­ef­fek­te und eine Viel­zahl nütz­li­cher und leis­tungs­fä­hi­ger Werk­zeu­ge. Für paint.net sind zahl­rei­che Tuto­ri­als und Plugins ver­füg­bar.

paint.net in der Ver­si­on 4.2

Chan­ge­log:

paint.net 4.2.10 — released on Febru­a­ry 13, 2020
This small update fixes a few important bugs, most nota­b­ly with instal­la­ti­ons that direc­t­ly use the MSI file for deploy­ment (e.g. AD/GPO).

  • Fixed: Instal­la­ti­ons that direc­t­ly use the MSI (e.g. AD/GPO deploy­ments) no lon­ger need to run the repair pro­cess imme­dia­te­ly after instal­la­ti­on. Some important DLLs were not being updated becau­se while their assem­bly ver­si­on was dif­fe­rent, their file ver­si­on was unch­an­ged, so Win­dows Instal­ler incor­rec­t­ly skip­ped over them. Click here for more infor­ma­ti­on.
  • Fixed: Loa­ding an image with an enor­mous photoshop:DocumentAncestors node in the XMP meta­da­ta will no lon­ger hang the app
  • Fixed a rare crash in the auto-updater UI rela­ted to font initia­li­za­ti­on
  • Impro­ved per­for­mance when cli­cking OK on an effect or adjust­ment dia­log that has alrea­dy com­ple­ted part of its ren­de­ring

 

Down­load: paint.net
Ver­si­on: 4.2.10
Datei­grö­ße 9,86 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 13.02.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te