paint.net ist eine kostenlose Bildbearbeitungssoftware für Microsoft Windows, die ursprünglich von der Washington State University und Microsoft entwickelt wurde. Seit der Version 4.0.20 setzt sie Windows 7 SP1 sowie das .NET Framework ab Version 4.7 voraus.
Die Bild- und Fotobearbeitungssoftware bietet eine intuitive und innovative Benutzeroberfläche mit Unterstützung für Ebenen, unbegrenztes Rückgängigmachen, Spezialeffekte und eine Vielzahl nützlicher und leistungsfähiger Werkzeuge. Für paint.net sind zahlreiche Tutorials und Plugins verfügbar.
Changelog:
paint.net 4.2.10 — released on February 13, 2020
This small update fixes a few important bugs, most notably with installations that directly use the MSI file for deployment (e.g. AD/GPO).
- Fixed: Installations that directly use the MSI (e.g. AD/GPO deployments) no longer need to run the repair process immediately after installation. Some important DLLs were not being updated because while their assembly version was different, their file version was unchanged, so Windows Installer incorrectly skipped over them. Click here for more information.
- Fixed: Loading an image with an enormous photoshop:DocumentAncestors node in the XMP metadata will no longer hang the app
- Fixed a rare crash in the auto-updater UI related to font initialization
- Improved performance when clicking OK on an effect or adjustment dialog that has already completed part of its rendering
|Download:
|paint.net
|Version:
|4.2.10
|Dateigröße
|9,86 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|13.02.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite