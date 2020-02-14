paint.net ist eine kos­ten­lo­se Bild­be­ar­bei­tungs­soft­ware für Micro­soft Win­dows, die ursprüng­lich von der Washing­ton Sta­te Uni­ver­si­ty und Micro­soft ent­wi­ckelt wur­de. Seit der Ver­si­on 4.0.20 setzt sie Win­dows 7 SP1 sowie das .NET Frame­work ab Ver­si­on 4.7 vor­aus.

Die Bild- und Foto­be­ar­bei­tungs­soft­ware bie­tet eine intui­ti­ve und inno­va­ti­ve Benut­zer­ober­flä­che mit Unter­stüt­zung für Ebe­nen, unbe­grenz­tes Rück­gän­gig­ma­chen, Spe­zi­al­ef­fek­te und eine Viel­zahl nütz­li­cher und leis­tungs­fä­hi­ger Werk­zeu­ge. Für paint.net sind zahl­rei­che Tuto­ri­als und Plugins ver­füg­bar.

Chan­ge­log:

paint.net 4.2.10 — released on Febru­a­ry 13, 2020

This small update fixes a few important bugs, most nota­b­ly with instal­la­ti­ons that direc­t­ly use the MSI file for deploy­ment (e.g. AD/GPO).