WinSCP 5.16.7 RC

Die Open-Source-Soft­ware Win­SCP von Mar­tin Pri­kryl ist ein SFTP‑, FTP‑, Web­DAV- und S3-Cli­ent für Win­dows, der auch das alte SCP-Pro­to­koll unter­stützt. Die Free­ware bie­tet einen geschütz­ten Daten- und Datei­trans­fer zwi­schen ver­schie­de­nen Rech­nern und ermög­licht die Nut­zung ver­schlüs­sel­ter “Tun­nel”.

Chan­ge­log:

5.16.7 RC

  • New Digi­Cert EV code signing cer­ti­fi­ca­te valid until Febru­a­ry 2023 is used for signing bina­ries.
  • Igno­ring incor­rect times­tamps in MDTM respon­se, while auto­de­tec­ting time­zo­ne dif­fe­rence. 1818
  • Sto­rage con­fi­gu­ra­ti­on on Pre­fe­ren­ces dia­log hand­les INI files spe­ci­fied on a com­mand-line bet­ter.
  • Added an examp­le for using Win32-OpenSSH ssh.exe as an SSH ter­mi­nal. 1822
  • It is pos­si­ble to con­fi­gu­re TLS 1.3 restric­tions.
  • Bug fix: Using direc­to­ry exclu­de mask while sear­ching cau­sed all non exclu­ded fol­der to be unin­ten­tio­nal­ly inclu­ded in the search results.
  • Bug fix: It is not pos­si­ble to recur­si­ve­ly search for a fol­der. 1819

 

 

Down­load: Win­SCP & Win­SCP Por­ta­ble
Ver­si­on 5.16.7 RC
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 13.02.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te:

 