WinSCP 5.16.7 RC

Die Open-Source-Software WinSCP von Martin Prikryl ist ein SFTP‑, FTP‑, WebDAV- und S3-Client für Windows, der auch das alte SCP-Protokoll unterstützt. Die Freeware bietet einen geschützten Daten- und Dateitransfer zwischen verschiedenen Rechnern und ermöglicht die Nutzung verschlüsselter “Tunnel”.
Changelog:
5.16.7 RC
- New DigiCert EV code signing certificate valid until February 2023 is used for signing binaries.
- Ignoring incorrect timestamps in
MDTMresponse, while autodetecting timezone difference. 1818
- Storage configuration on Preferences dialog handles INI files specified on a command-line better.
- Added an example for using Win32-OpenSSH
ssh.exeas an SSH terminal. 1822
- It is possible to configure TLS 1.3 restrictions.
- Bug fix: Using directory exclude mask while searching caused all non excluded folder to be unintentionally included in the search results.
- Bug fix: It is not possible to recursively search for a folder. 1819
|Download:
|WinSCP & WinSCP Portable
|Version
|5.16.7 RC
|Veröffentlicht am:
|13.02.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite: