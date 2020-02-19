Process Lasso v9.7.0.2

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 ver­füg­bar.

Add new Pro­ces­sor Group Exten­der fea­ture

Fixes and enhan­ce­ments

All: Add new Processor Group Extension feature to enable group unaware processes to use the entire CPU Core: Don't keep trying to start a Keep Running process that fails to launch (though do retry on config change/reload) GUI: Fix Dark Mode listview scrollbars stayed dark when Lasso in light mode but OS in dark mode GUI: Fix Keep Running issue with paths or command lines that have embedded commas or semicolons GUI: Fix watchdog up/down buttons could leave ephemeral visual debris in last 2 fields when moved rule is 'launch process' action GUI: Set current I/O priority to normal after a persistent I/O priority removed by single-select process context menu GUI: Add configuration dialog for processor group extension GUI: Add 'clear all' button to SmartTrim exclusions (generic list config dialog) GUI: Minor to ProBalance Advanced Options config dialog GUI: Minor change to tooltip helper for config dialogs GUI: Fix I/O delta column showed bytes instead of kilobytes GUI: Refresh licensed name on graph after activation by About dialog's via syslink control