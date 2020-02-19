Process Lasso v9.7.0.2

Process Lasso ist ein automatisiertes Windows Prozessmanagement- und Optimierungs-Tool für Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reaktionsfähigkeit des Systems — besonders bei hohen Prozessorauslastungen — durch einen eigenen Algorithmus positiv beeinflussen soll. Neben einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version sind zusätzlich eine Server-Edition sowie ältere Versionen für Windows XP und Windows 2000 verfügbar.
Windows has a particularly bad problem dealing with threads that decide they want to consume every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A single CPU bound thread running at Normal priority can bring an entire single-CPU system to a stall, as demonstrated by our graphical proof of concept below. Yes, it is true – believe it or not! It is this worst case scenario that Process Lasso was originally written to address. By temporarily lowering the priority of the offending process, your PC can be saved from a full stall.
Changelog:
- Add new Processor Group Extender feature
- Fixes and enhancementsAll: Add new Processor Group Extension feature to enable group unaware processes to use the entire CPU Core: Don't keep trying to start a Keep Running process that fails to launch (though do retry on config change/reload) GUI: Fix Dark Mode listview scrollbars stayed dark when Lasso in light mode but OS in dark mode GUI: Fix Keep Running issue with paths or command lines that have embedded commas or semicolons GUI: Fix watchdog up/down buttons could leave ephemeral visual debris in last 2 fields when moved rule is 'launch process' action GUI: Set current I/O priority to normal after a persistent I/O priority removed by single-select process context menu GUI: Add configuration dialog for processor group extension GUI: Add 'clear all' button to SmartTrim exclusions (generic list config dialog) GUI: Minor to ProBalance Advanced Options config dialog GUI: Minor change to tooltip helper for config dialogs GUI: Fix I/O delta column showed bytes instead of kilobytes GUI: Refresh licensed name on graph after activation by About dialog's via syslink control
