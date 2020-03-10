Notepad++ 7.8.5

Note­pad++ ist ein frei­er Text­edi­tor für Win­dows, der unter ande­rem die Syn­tax gän­gi­ger Pro­gram­mier­spra­chen her­vor­hebt und gegen­über dem Win­dows-Ori­gi­nal eini­ge Zusatz­funk­tio­nen bie­tet. Des wei­te­ren kön­nen Plugins instal­liert wer­den, die den Funk­ti­ons­um­fang zusätz­lich erwei­tern.

Chan­ge­log:

 

Notepad++ v7.8.5 bug-fixes & enhancement:

  1. Fix “Moni­to­ring” not detec­ting all file chan­ges issue.
  2. Fix auto-updater dis­ab­ling not working regres­si­on.
  3. Fix Note­pad++ doesn’t exit cor­rec­t­ly while Win­dows 10 update restart.
  4. Make Count com­mand in Find dia­log respect Back­ward-direc­tion and Wrap-around opti­ons.
  5. Make Find dia­log remem­ber its posi­ti­on across runs.
  6. Add the docu­ment size column to the Win­dows Selec­tion dia­log.
  7. Make “View Cur­rent File in(browser)” com­mands macro record­a­ble.
  8. Add exter­nal sound con­trol capa­bi­li­ty for unsuc­cess­ful search (in Find dia­log) bell.

 

 

Down­load: Note­pad++
Ver­si­on: 7.8.5
Datei­grö­ße 3,58 MiB (Instal­ler)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 06.03.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te Note­pad++

 

 

 

 

 