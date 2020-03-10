Notepad++ 7.8.5

Notepad++ ist ein freier Texteditor für Windows, der unter anderem die Syntax gängiger Programmiersprachen hervorhebt und gegenüber dem Windows-Original einige Zusatzfunktionen bietet. Des weiteren können Plugins installiert werden, die den Funktionsumfang zusätzlich erweitern.
Changelog:
Notepad++ v7.8.5 bug-fixes & enhancement:
- Fix “Monitoring” not detecting all file changes issue.
- Fix auto-updater disabling not working regression.
- Fix Notepad++ doesn’t exit correctly while Windows 10 update restart.
- Make Count command in Find dialog respect Backward-direction and Wrap-around options.
- Make Find dialog remember its position across runs.
- Add the document size column to the Windows Selection dialog.
- Make “View Current File in(browser)” commands macro recordable.
- Add external sound control capability for unsuccessful search (in Find dialog) bell.
|Download:
|Notepad++
|Version:
|7.8.5
|Dateigröße
|3,58 MiB (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|06.03.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|Notepad++