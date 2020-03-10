Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 442.59 WHQL

Der Nvi­dia GeForce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx. die GeForce 15xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeForce RTX 20xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Chan­ge­log:

What’s New in Ver­si­on 442.59 WHQL

Game Rea­dy Dri­ver Updates

Game Rea­dy Dri­vers pro­vi­de the best pos­si­ble gaming expe­ri­ence for all major new releases.

Pri­or to a new tit­le laun­ching, our dri­ver team is working up until the last minu­te to ensu­re every

per­for­mance tweak and bug fix is inclu­ded for the best game­play on day‑1.

Game Rea­dy for Call of Duty: War­zo­ne

The new Game Rea­dy Dri­ver pro­vi­des the latest per­for­mance opti­mi­za­ti­ons, pro­files, and bug fixes

for Call of Duty: War­zo­ne.

Learn more in our Game Rea­dy Dri­ver arti­cle.

Chan­ges and Fixed Issu­es in Ver­si­on 442.59

The fol­lo­wing sec­tions list the important chan­ges and the most com­mon issu­es resol­ved in this

ver­si­on. This list is only a sub­set of the total num­ber of chan­ges made in this dri­ver ver­si­on. The

NVIDIA bug num­ber is pro­vi­ded for refe­rence.

Fixed Issu­es in this Release

[ NBA 2K20 ]: The game cras­hes with some fla­shing. [200568482]

]: The game cras­hes with some fla­shing. [200568482] [Notebook][ VR ]: Blue-screen crash occurs when con­nec­ting a VR head­set to the note­book.

[2879605/2867038]

]: Blue-screen crash occurs when con­nec­ting a head­set to the note­book. [2879605/2867038] [Win­dows 7]: Imple­men­ted a check in the instal­ler to veri­fy that the Micro­soft SHA2 sup­port

patches are instal­led on the user sys­tem. If the patches are not instal­led, then the dri­ver

instal­la­ti­on will not con­ti­nue. This is to pre­vent poten­ti­al issu­es during or after the dri­ver

install. [200592190]

Kom­plet­tes Chan­ge­log bei Nvi­dia (Pdf)