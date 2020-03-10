Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 442.59 WHQL

Der Nvidia GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber für Windows ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Er unterstützt alle Nvidia-Karten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx. die GeForce 15xx und bis hin zur aktuellen GeForce RTX 20xx Serie, sowie alle Karten der Titan-Serie.
Changelog:
What’s New in Version 442.59 WHQL
Game Ready Driver Updates
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases.
Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every
performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day‑1.
Game Ready for Call of Duty: Warzone
The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes
for Call of Duty: Warzone.
Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article.
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 442.59
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this
version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The
NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
Fixed Issues in this Release
- [NBA 2K20]: The game crashes with some flashing. [200568482]
- [Notebook][VR]: Blue-screen crash occurs when connecting a VR headset to the notebook.
[2879605/2867038]
- [Windows 7]: Implemented a check in the installer to verify that the Microsoft SHA2 support
patches are installed on the user system. If the patches are not installed, then the driver
installation will not continue. This is to prevent potential issues during or after the driver
install. [200592190]
|Download:
|GeForce-Treiber
|Version:
|442.59 WHQL
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|10.03.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 7, 10 64-Bit
|Lizenz:
|Treiber
|Webseite