PowerToys v0.15.2

Erst­mals für Win­dows 95 ver­öf­fent­lich­te Micro­soft eine Samm­lung von kos­ten­lo­sen Hilfs­pro­gram­men unter dem Namen PowerT­oys, zu der auch das bekann­te Twea­kUI gehör­te. Für Win­dows 10 wur­de nun ein Open-Source-Pro­jekt ins Leben geru­fen, das die PowerT­oys wie­der­be­le­ben soll. Gestar­tet war das Pro­jekt mit den Tools Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Gui­de. Die ers­ten bei­den Tools sowie wei­te­re Infor­ma­tio­nen zu dem Pro­jekt wur­den in einem Blog-Post bei Micro­soft vor­ge­stellt.

Chan­ge­log:

This is patch release to fix a few items. This release will fix the issu­es below:

Instal­lers now are signed with ver­si­on num­ber naming (#1444 this fix will also help in lon­ger term sta­bi­li­ty for build infra­st­ruc­tu­re)

IO Excep­ti­on hand­ling in Fan­cy­Zo­ne edi­tor (#1472, #1462, #1451)

Excep­ti­on hand­ling in Fan­cy­Zo­ne edi­tor (#1472, #1462, #1451) Spel­ling mista­ke in set­tings (#1478)

For more details on the 0.15 full update, plea­se look at tho­se release notes