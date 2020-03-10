PowerToys v0.15.2

Erstmals für Windows 95 veröffentlichte Microsoft eine Sammlung von kostenlosen Hilfsprogrammen unter dem Namen PowerToys, zu der auch das bekannte TweakUI gehörte. Für Windows 10 wurde nun ein Open-Source-Projekt ins Leben gerufen, das die PowerToys wiederbeleben soll. Gestartet war das Projekt mit den Tools FancyZones und Shortcut Guide. Die ersten beiden Tools sowie weitere Informationen zu dem Projekt wurden in einem Blog-Post bei Microsoft vorgestellt.
Changelog:
This is patch release to fix a few items. This release will fix the issues below:
- Installers now are signed with version number naming (#1444 this fix will also help in longer term stability for build infrastructure)
- IO Exception handling in FancyZone editor (#1472, #1462, #1451)
- Spelling mistake in settings (#1478)
For more details on the 0.15 full update, please look at those release notes
