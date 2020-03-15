TechPowerUp GPU‑Z 2.30.0

Das kos­ten­lo­se Gra­fik­kar­ten-Tool GPU‑Z von Tech­Power­Up ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Mit dem Pro­gramm las­sen sich vie­le Infor­ma­tio­nen über die ver­bau­ten Gra­fik­chips anzei­gen, unter ande­rem mit Sen­so­ren aus­ge­le­se­ne Daten wie Tem­pe­ra­tu­ren, Takt­ra­ten oder Lüf­ter­dreh­zah­len. GPU‑Z läuft gemäß Her­stel­ler unter Win­dows ab Win­dows XP, sowohl unter den 32-Bit- als auch unter den 64-Bit-Ver­sio­nen.

 

Chan­ge­log:

v2.30.0 (March 13th, 2020)

  • Added Advan­ced tab repor­ting for Hard­ware Acce­le­ra­ted GPU Sche­du­ling (Win­dows 10 20H1)
  • Advan­ced tab now shows WDDM 2.7, Shader Model 6.6, Direc­tX Mesh Shaders, Direc­tX Rayt­ra­cing Tier 1.1
  • Worked around Micro­soft bug to fix Direc­tML detec­tion on Win­dows 10 19041 Insi­der Build
  • Dri­ver regis­try path for the gra­phics device is now dis­play­ed in Advan­ced -> Gene­ral
  • Ren­a­med NVIDIAVDDC” sen­sor to “GPU Vol­ta­ge”
  • Ren­a­med AMDGPU only Power Draw” sen­sor to “GPU Chip Power Draw” to cla­ri­fy that this is the gra­phics chip only power draw, not the who­le gra­phics card
  • Win­dows Basic Dis­play Dri­ver will no lon­ger show WHQL/Beta sta­tus
  • Updated Renoir to be 7 nm
  • Added sup­port for AMD Rade­on RX 590 GME, Rade­on Pro W5500, Rade­on Pro V7350x2, Fire­Pro 2260, Rade­on Instinct MI25 MxG­PU, AMD MxG­PU
  • Added sup­port for Intel UHD Gra­phics (i5-10210Y)
  • Added sup­port for NVIDIA GTS 450 Rev 2
  • Fixed crash during Direc­tX 12 detec­tion

 

Down­load: Tech­Power­Up GPU‑Z
Ver­si­on: v.2.30.0
Datei­grö­ße 6,8 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 13.03.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te

 

 

 

 