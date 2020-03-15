TechPowerUp GPU‑Z 2.30.0

Das kostenlose Grafikkarten-Tool GPU‑Z von TechPowerUp ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Mit dem Programm lassen sich viele Informationen über die verbauten Grafikchips anzeigen, unter anderem mit Sensoren ausgelesene Daten wie Temperaturen, Taktraten oder Lüfterdrehzahlen. GPU‑Z läuft gemäß Hersteller unter Windows ab Windows XP, sowohl unter den 32-Bit- als auch unter den 64-Bit-Versionen.
Changelog:
v2.30.0 (March 13th, 2020)
- Added Advanced tab reporting for Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling (Windows 10 20H1)
- Advanced tab now shows WDDM 2.7, Shader Model 6.6, DirectX Mesh Shaders, DirectX Raytracing Tier 1.1
- Worked around Microsoft bug to fix DirectML detection on Windows 10 19041 Insider Build
- Driver registry path for the graphics device is now displayed in Advanced -> General
- Renamed NVIDIA “VDDC” sensor to “GPU Voltage”
- Renamed AMD “GPU only Power Draw” sensor to “GPU Chip Power Draw” to clarify that this is the graphics chip only power draw, not the whole graphics card
- Windows Basic Display Driver will no longer show WHQL/Beta status
- Updated Renoir to be 7 nm
- Added support for AMD Radeon RX 590 GME, Radeon Pro W5500, Radeon Pro V7350x2, FirePro 2260, Radeon Instinct MI25 MxGPU, AMD MxGPU
- Added support for Intel UHD Graphics (i5-10210Y)
- Added support for NVIDIA GTS 450 Rev 2
- Fixed crash during DirectX 12 detection
|Download:
|TechPowerUp GPU‑Z
|Version:
|v.2.30.0
|Dateigröße
|6,8 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|13.03.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite