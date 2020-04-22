Vivaldi 3.0

Vivaldi ist ein kostenloser Webbrowser des norwegischen Unternehmens Vivaldi Technologies, das von ehemaligen Opera-Entwicklern gegründet wurde. Er basiert auf der Browser-Engine Blink – einem Fork der Engine WebKit –, die im Rahmen des Google-Chromium-Projektes entwickelt wird. Er ist für Windows 7, 8 und 10 sowie Linux und MacOS X ab Yosemite 10.10 verfügbar.
In einem Blogpost werden die neuesten Features und Veränderungen erläutert.
Changelog:
Changelog – Vivaldi 2.11 to 3.0
Desktop
New features
- [New][Blocker] Tracking and ad blocker (VB-46272)
- [New][Status Bar] Clock utility (VB-18701)
- [New][Spatial Navigation] Re-implement the feature
- [New][macOS] Option for automatic, silent updates on next start (VB-20993)
- [New][Popout Video] Add a setting to disable (VB-63456)
- [New][Popout Video] Add video progress bar (VB-65187)
- [New][Popout Video] Seek forward and backwards using cursor (arrow) keys (VB-65796)
- [New][Settings] Allow sorting of saved passwords list (VB-4820)
Fixes
Platform
- [Windows] After pinning to the Windows task bar an incorrect tab opens instead of the session (VB-64300)
- [macOS] Colored line on Address Bar with theme settings (VB-64192)
- [macOS] New translations strings for Japanese in updater (VB-64718)
- [macOS] Two windows opens from main menu when settings are shown in a tab (VB-65320)
- [macOS] Select dropdown misaligned in iframes (VB-56816)
- [macOS][Keyboard] ⌘m frequently minimizes two windows (VB-63208)
Address Bar
- [Address Bar] Autocomplete doesn’t work when one letter replaces the current address (VB-62839)
- [Address Bar] Completed characters overwritten when typing in the URL field quickly, after opening a new tab (VB-61340)
- [Address Bar] Esc should only close the drop down but not the “search as a button” popup (VB-65746)
- [Address Bar] Selecting the URL text causes blinking (VB-63701)
- [Address Bar] The URL field looses focus on Esc while typed history is open (VB-64076)
- [Address Bar] Update Padlock colors for SSL and EV certificates (VB-63719)
- [Address Bar][Extensions] Clicking twice on an extension should close the the popup (VB-65289)
- [Address Bar][Extensions] Popup arrow becomes misaligned (VB-65248)
- [Address Bar][Extensions] Switching extensions should result in correct popup opening and closing (VB-65382)
- [Address Bar][Quick Commands] 4K monitors removes a part of the g letter (VB-63180)
- [Address Bar][Search Field] A few popup arrows broken: extension missing; search field misaligned (VB-64828)
- [Address Bar][Search Field] Auto-hide the search bar when shown as a button (VB-62595)
- [Address Bar][Search Field] Popup should close after every search (VB-63520)
- [Address Bar][Search Field] Search engine text color turns black on no mouse hover (VB-63869)
Bookmarks
- [Bookmarks] Add Bookmark Save/Delete buttons bidden by resizing the description field (VB-62748)
- [Bookmarks] Add popup scrolls horizontally (VB-64213)
- [Bookmarks] Bookmark bar F6 highlight, limit reorder to Shift key (VB-63991)
- [Bookmarks] Dragging causes file operations (VB-60071)
- [Bookmarks] Editing is unreachable when typing in search (VB-60008)
- [Bookmarks] New tab vivaldi://bookmarks/ opens blank (VB-61396)
- [Bookmarks] Running “Move to Bookmark Bar Folder” can freeze Vivaldi (VB-64391)
- [Bookmarks][History] Managers Search field misaligned relative to manager buttons (VB-63802)
- [Bookmarks][Panel] Right and left sides of thumbnail are cut off with default panel length (VB-64610)
Dev Tools
- [Dev Tools] Switching from windowed to docked mode crashes (VB-64199)
Extensions
- [Extensions] Add a way to remove the banner on the extensions page (VB-63672)
- [Extensions] Empty drop-down in private window (VB-63126)
- [Extensions][macOS] Some option pages cause crashes (VB-62980)
Find in Page
- [Find in Page] Make no hits more obvious (VB-17388)
- [Find in Page] Focus lost when open (VB-49004)
Media
- [Media] Tab ignoring the “site setting” set to mute (VB-62732)
- [Media][Linux] Attempt to add properitary media and widevine on startup if it fails on install
- [Media][Linux] Update proprietary media to 80.0.3987.149
- [Media][Windows] Video stream does not play with audio on sites such as uni-erlangen.de (VB-64349)
- [Media][macOS] Catalina seek synchronization problems (VB-58686)
- [Media][macOS] Unable to play videos on ted.com (VB-64209)
- [Media][macOS][Regression] Proprietary media is not working correctly on many sites (VB-64258)
Menus
- [Menus] Add “Open Location” menu item (VB-64084)
Panel
- [Panel] Fix for inconsistent toolbar padding (VB-64244)
- [Panel] Window panel pinned tabs view broken when switching pinned Folder (VB-56946)
- [Panel][Regression] Cannot move buttons with Shift (VB-62619)
Popout Video
- [Popout Video] Button available even when there is only audio (VB-63070)
- [Popout Video] Button does not work on nicovideo.jp (VB-64392)
- [Popout Video] Button not visible on Prime (VB-64992)
- [Popout Video] Button shows over UI elements on YouTube (VB-64493)
- [Popout Video] Custom selectors broke causing button to not appear, eg. on twitch.tv (VB-64773)
- [Popout Video] Dynamically added video elements need better tracking (VB-64520)
- [Popout Video] Icon should not show until the video starts or the cursor hovers the video (VB-63100)
- [Popout Video] Missing button on periscope.tv, CT24, ruv.is, kvs player, etc. (VB-65742)
- [Popout Video] Tab PiP icon mutes sound (VB-63527)
Quick Commands
- [Quick Commands] Tall characters got cut (VB-63067)
- [Quick Commands][Windows][IME] Doesn’t show all history items when a visited URL includes the search word (VB-60923)
- [Quick Commands][macOS] Pressing Tab brings search suggestion while still editing input (VB-63263)
Reader View
- [Reader View] Add Vertical support to Japanase-Kansai (Ja-Ks) by default (VB-64387)
Settings
- [Settings] Hide password list by default (VB-4820)
- [Settings] Incorrect Language displayed on fresh install (VB-62107)
- [Settings] Search field loses focus after one typed character (VB-62415)
- [Settings] Wrong background image section and list selection (VB-65326)
- [Settings] Wrong focus highlighting on some sections (VB-46024)
- [Settings] Provide option to always hide Start Page navigation bar (VB-39462)
- [Settings][Themes] Select custom Start Page color greys out dialog (VB-65466)
Spatial Navigation
- [Spatial Navigation] Should not focus invisible menu items (VB-65255)
- [Spatial Navigation] Wrong coordinates on HiDPI screens (VB-63938)
Other fixes
- [Crash] WebRTC screensharing of Vivaldi-Tab (VB-65352)
- [Dialogs] Prevent accidental activation with dialog buttons (VB-38219)
- [Help] Cannot view all items in “Keyboard Cheat Sheet” (VB-61776)
- [Installer][Windows] Updated background (VB-64559)
- [Installer][macOS] Updated DMG background (VB-64560)
- [Status Bar] Always visible in new windows after setting to overlay (VB-64986)
- [Search] Bring back Startpage as a search option (VB-65745)
- [Chromium] Upgraded to 81.0.4044.114
|Download:
|Vivaldi
|Version:
|3.0
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|22.04.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 7/8/10, MacOS 10.10+, Linux
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|Vivaldi