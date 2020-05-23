Universal Media Server 9.4.3

Der kos­ten­lo­se Uni­ver­sal Media Ser­ver ist ein DLNA-kom­pa­ti­bler UPnP-Medi­a­ser­ver für Win­dows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Vide­os, Musik und Bil­der über das Netz­werk vom PC auf DLNA-fähi­ge Gerä­te über­tra­gen las­sen. Neben Fern­se­hern und Smart­pho­nes wer­den auch Spie­le­kon­so­len wie XBox und Play­sta­ti­on unter­stützt.

Mul­ti­me­dia­da­tei­en kön­nen dabei vom PC trans­ko­diert (z. B. per FFm­peg, MEn­coder oder tsMu­xeR) wei­ter­ge­ge­ben wer­den. Das in Java geschrie­be­ne Pro­gramm ist für Win­dows, Linux und Mac OS X ver­füg­bar.

Chan­ge­log:

Chan­ges sin­ce 9.4.2

  • Gene­ral:
    • Added sup­port for strea­ming and trans­co­ding from AV1 video codec
    • Added quick­run com­man­ds to aid rapid deve­lo­p­ment
    • Memo­ry use impro­ve­ments on macOS
    • Trans­co­ding com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty fixes
    • Fixed sup­port for trans­co­ding vide­os with no audio
  • Ren­de­rers:
    • Impro­ved sup­port for LG OLED TVs
    • Impro­ved sup­port for Pana­so­nic VT60 TVs
    • Impro­ved sup­port for Sony AG-seri­es TVs
    • Impro­ved sup­port for Sony X‑series TVs
  • Trans­la­ti­on updates via Crow­din:
    • Ser­bi­an (87%)
    • Tur­kish (100%)
  • Depen­den­ci­es:
    • Updated assertj to 3.16.0
    • Updated doxia-modu­le-doc­book-simp­le to 1.9.1
    • Updated FFm­peg on macOS to 20200504 (5767a2e) to sup­port more media for­mats
    • Updated git-com­mit-id-plugin to 4.0.0
    • Updated h2database to 1.4.199
    • Updated icu4j to 67.1
    • Updated jaxb-impl to 2.3.3
    • Updated JMus­ta­che to 1.15
    • Updated JNA to 5.5.0
    • Updated junit5 to 5.6.2
    • Updated maven-antrun-plugin to 3.0.0
    • Updated maven-assem­bly-plugin to 3.3.0
    • Updated maven-checkstyle-plugin to 3.1.0
    • Updated maven-com­pi­ler-plugin to 3.8.1
    • Updated maven-pmd-plugin to 3.13.0
    • Updated maven-pro­ject-info-reports-plugin to 3.0.0
    • Updated maven-site-plugin to 3.9.0
    • Updated meta­da­ta-extrac­tor to 2.13.0
    • Updated Oshi to 5.0.1
    • Updated ple­xus-utils to 3.3.0
    • Updated rome to 1.12.2
    • Updated saaj-impl to 1.5.2
    • Updated spot­bugs-maven-plugin to 4.0.0

Notes:

  • Win­dows has limi­ted sup­port from XP onwards, but full sup­port is for Win­dows 7 onwards
  • macOS 10.10+ is ful­ly sup­por­ted

 

Down­load: Uni­ver­sal Media Ser­ver (Foss­hub)
Ver­si­on: 9.4.3
Datei­grö­ße 194,55 MiB Win­dows (Instal­ler)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 15.05.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, Linux, macOS
Lizenz: Dona­ti­on­wa­re
Web­sei­te