Universal Media Server 9.4.3

Der kostenlose Universal Media Server ist ein DLNA-kompatibler UPnP-Mediaserver für Windows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Videos, Musik und Bilder über das Netzwerk vom PC auf DLNA-fähige Geräte übertragen lassen. Neben Fernsehern und Smartphones werden auch Spielekonsolen wie XBox und Playstation unterstützt.
Multimediadateien können dabei vom PC transkodiert (z. B. per FFmpeg, MEncoder oder tsMuxeR) weitergegeben werden. Das in Java geschriebene Programm ist für Windows, Linux und Mac OS X verfügbar.
Changelog:
Changes since 9.4.2
- General:
- Added support for streaming and transcoding from AV1 video codec
- Added quickrun commands to aid rapid development
- Memory use improvements on macOS
- Transcoding compatibility fixes
- Fixed support for transcoding videos with no audio
- Renderers:
- Improved support for LG OLED TVs
- Improved support for Panasonic VT60 TVs
- Improved support for Sony AG-series TVs
- Improved support for Sony X‑series TVs
- Translation updates via Crowdin:
- Serbian (87%)
- Turkish (100%)
- Dependencies:
- Updated assertj to 3.16.0
- Updated doxia-module-docbook-simple to 1.9.1
- Updated FFmpeg on macOS to 20200504 (5767a2e) to support more media formats
- Updated git-commit-id-plugin to 4.0.0
- Updated h2database to 1.4.199
- Updated icu4j to 67.1
- Updated jaxb-impl to 2.3.3
- Updated JMustache to 1.15
- Updated JNA to 5.5.0
- Updated junit5 to 5.6.2
- Updated maven-antrun-plugin to 3.0.0
- Updated maven-assembly-plugin to 3.3.0
- Updated maven-checkstyle-plugin to 3.1.0
- Updated maven-compiler-plugin to 3.8.1
- Updated maven-pmd-plugin to 3.13.0
- Updated maven-project-info-reports-plugin to 3.0.0
- Updated maven-site-plugin to 3.9.0
- Updated metadata-extractor to 2.13.0
- Updated Oshi to 5.0.1
- Updated plexus-utils to 3.3.0
- Updated rome to 1.12.2
- Updated saaj-impl to 1.5.2
- Updated spotbugs-maven-plugin to 4.0.0
Notes:
- Windows has limited support from XP onwards, but full support is for Windows 7 onwards
- macOS 10.10+ is fully supported
|Download:
|Universal Media Server (Fosshub)
|Version:
|9.4.3
|Dateigröße
|194,55 MiB Windows (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|15.05.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, macOS
|Lizenz:
|Donationware
|Webseite