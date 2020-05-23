System Information Viewer Version 5.48

System Information Viewer (SIV) ist ein kostenloses Windows-Tool zur Anzeige vieler nützlicher Informationen des eigenen PC-Systems. Mit Windows 10, 8.1, 8.0, 7, Vista, XP und NT 4 sowie Windows Me, 98 und 95 werden zahlreiche, auch ältere Windows-Versionen unterstützt.
- Added Intel 10000 series (Comet Lake‑S) CPU and Z490 chipset support.
- Added Windows 10 20H2 Build 19628 support. Enabled operation of [ACPI Eval], etc..
- Resolved issue with the memory speed reporting on some overclocked P45 systems with a 400MHz FSB.
- Resolved issue with H110i + H110iGT pump control when the coolant temperature is not used as the control temperature.
- Added ASUS CUBX‑E + P3C‑E + Maximus XII + Gigabyte EP45-UD3P + Shuttle FB65 motherboard support.
|System Information Viewer (offizieller Mirror)
|5.48
|13,2 MiB
|14.05.2020
|Windows
|Freeware
