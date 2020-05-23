System Information Viewer Version 5.48

Sys­tem Infor­ma­ti­on View­er (SIV) ist ein kos­ten­lo­ses Win­dows-Tool zur Anzei­ge vie­ler nütz­li­cher Infor­ma­tio­nen des eige­nen PC-Sys­tems. Mit Win­dows 10, 8.1, 8.0, 7, Vis­ta, XP und NT 4 sowie Win­dows Me, 98 und 95 wer­den zahl­rei­che, auch älte­re Win­dows-Ver­sio­nen unter­stützt.

  • Added Intel 10000 seri­es (Comet Lake‑S) CPU and Z490 chip­set sup­port.
  • Added Win­dows 10 20H2 Build 19628 sup­port. Enab­led ope­ra­ti­on of [ACPI Eval], etc..
  • Resol­ved issue with the memo­ry speed repor­ting on some over­clo­cked P45 sys­tems with a 400MHz FSB.
  • Resol­ved issue with H110i + H110iGT pump con­trol when the coo­lant tem­pe­ra­tu­re is not used as the con­trol tem­pe­ra­tu­re.
  • Added ASUS CUBX‑E + P3C‑E + Maxi­mus XII + Giga­byte EP45-UD3P + Shut­tle FB65 mother­board sup­port.

 

Hin­weis: Soll­ten die Down­load­mir­rors noch nicht aktua­li­siert sein, kann man das Update-File auch über den Menü­punkt OK/Latest Relea­ses bezie­hen.

