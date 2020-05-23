paint.net ist eine kostenlose Bildbearbeitungssoftware für Microsoft Windows, die ursprünglich von der Washington State University und Microsoft entwickelt wurde. Seit der Version 4.0.20 setzt sie Windows 7 SP1 sowie das .NET Framework ab Version 4.7 voraus.
Die Bild- und Fotobearbeitungssoftware bietet eine intuitive und innovative Benutzeroberfläche mit Unterstützung für Ebenen, unbegrenztes Rückgängigmachen, Spezialeffekte und eine Vielzahl nützlicher und leistungsfähiger Werkzeuge. Für paint.net sind zahlreiche Tutorials und Plugins verfügbar.
Changelog:
paint.net 4.2.11 — released on May 20, 2020
This update adds XMP metadata support, 3 new translations, some UI improvements, and several bug fixes.
- New: XMP metadata is now preserved for supported file types (PDN, JPEG, PNG, TIFF, JPEG XR, HEIC, AVIF, WEBP)
- New: Belarusian (be) translation
- New: Greek (el) translation
- New: Slovenian (sl) translation
- New: Added a right-click context menu to the image thumbnail/tab. It contains commands for Copy Path, Open Containing Folder, Save, Save As, and Close.
- New: The items in the File -> Open Recent menu now have a tooltip with the full file path for the image
- Changed: The selection outline animation is now smoother (2x the framerate)
- Fixed: Saving with the HEIC file type is no longer limited to a max Quality value of 90. This limitation was in place because of a crash due to heap corruption, which no longer happens.
- Fixed: The NVIDIA sharpening setting will no longer cause trippy distortions in the canvas area
- Fixed an issue with loading very small TGA images, first reported here: https://forums.getpaint.net/topic/116100-tga-rle-truecolor-1x1-image-failed-to-load/. Thanks @null54 for the fix!
- Fixed: Error dialogs when opening images now consistently show the file path
- Fixed a PropertyNotFoundException error message when saving JPEG images with a particular ordering of metadata. This was due to a bug in Windows 7’s WIC JPEG codec. First reported here: https://forums.getpaint.net/topic/116079-jpg-cant-save-some-file/
- Fixed clipped text rendering in the Curves adjustment dialog in some non-English translations.
- Fixed a crash when running the app with a DPI scaling setting of 500%
- Fixed a crash that would sometimes happen when running effects with very small selections
- Fixed some IndirectUI controls not honoring their default values if also initialized in read only (disabled) mode. Thanks @BoltBait for the fix!
- Fixed a memory leak in the effect system that was causing 1 orphaned thread per effect invocation
- Changed: Removed the use of NTFS Transactions, which was causing trouble with OneDrive. Microsoft has also deprecated this technology.
- New: Added /openCrashLogFolder command-line argument. This is intended for simplifying troubleshooting workflows.
- New: Added /forceUpdateCheck command-line argument. This is intended for troubleshooting scenarios to simplify acquiring the latest version, e.g. “just run paintdotnet:/forceUpdateCheck” instead giving a longer list of buttons to click on.
- Updated WebPFileType plugin to version 1.3.4.0, which adds XMP metadata support. Thanks @null54!
- Updated DDSFileTypePlus plugin to version 1.10.3. This fixes an issue with saving in the A1R5G5B5, A4R4G4B4, and R5G6B5 formats, and adds support for reading files that use a ‘BC7\0’ FourCC. Thanks @null54!
|Download:
|paint.net
|Version:
|4.2.11
|Dateigröße
|9,66 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|21.05.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite