paint.net ist eine kostenlose Bildbearbeitungssoftware für Microsoft Windows, die ursprünglich von der Washington State University und Microsoft entwickelt wurde. Seit der Version 4.0.20 setzt sie Windows 7 SP1 sowie das .NET Framework ab Version 4.7 voraus.
Die Bild- und Fotobearbeitungssoftware bietet eine intuitive und innovative Benutzeroberfläche mit Unterstützung für Ebenen, unbegrenztes Rückgängigmachen, Spezialeffekte und eine Vielzahl nützlicher und leistungsfähiger Werkzeuge. Für paint.net sind zahlreiche Tutorials und Plugins verfügbar.
Changelog:
paint.net 4.2.12 — released on May 29, 2020
This is a hotfix for a few important issues that have come to light with the 4.2.11 release.
- Fixed an error that was preventing some old PDN images from loading (reported here: https://forums.getpaint.net/topic/116501-error-opening-older-pdn-files/)
- Fixed a crash in the new selection outline renderer (due to misaligned Push/PopAxisAlignedClip calls)
- Changed saving to use the ReplaceFile Win32 API, which improves its compatibility
- Fixed an EndOfStreamException error that prevented some JPEGs from opening (thanks @null54 for the fix!)
|Download:
|paint.net
|Version:
|4.2.12
|Dateigröße
|9,77 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|29.05.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite