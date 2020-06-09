Notepad++ 7.8.7

Note­pad++ ist ein frei­er Text­edi­tor für Win­dows, der unter ande­rem die Syn­tax gän­gi­ger Pro­gram­mier­spra­chen her­vor­hebt und gegen­über dem Win­dows-Ori­gi­nal eini­ge Zusatz­funk­tio­nen bie­tet. Des wei­te­ren kön­nen Plugins instal­liert wer­den, die den Funk­ti­ons­um­fang zusätz­lich erwei­tern.

Chan­ge­log:

 

Note­pad++ v7.8.7 enhan­ce­ments & bug-fixes:

  1. Fix new style save dia­log by selec­ting right file fil­ter and adding exten­si­on auto­ma­ti­cal­ly.
  2. Add right-click con­text menu to book­mark mar­gin.
  3. Add sub-menu bul­lets for cas­ca­ded Enco­ding and Lan­guage menus.
  4. Dis­play file name as root of works­pace ins­tead of “Works­pace”.
  5. Add file exten­si­on auto­ma­ti­cal­ly for ses­si­on files and works­pace files while saving in new style dia­log.
  6. Fix file rea­ding fail­u­re (net­work pro­blem) not detec­ted issue.
  7. Impro­ve Docu­ment Map pre­cisi­on.
  8. Fix click­able links break syn­tax high­ligh­t­ing issue.
  9. Fix cur­rent ran­ge detached from Docu­ment Map issue.
  10. Dis­al­low back­ward regex sear­ches due to some­ti­mes sur­pri­sing results (an non-UI opti­on is avail­ab­le to enab­le it).
  11. Fix wrong pro­ject panel at start by ope­ning a pro­ject via com­mand line.
  12. Allow user to skip *.* when adding only exclu­ding Fil­ters for Find/Replace In Files.
  13. Fix Doc swit­cher icon sta­te update issue for clo­ned docu­ments.
  14. Assign CTRL‑M as default short­cut for invo­king mark dia­log.
  15. Fix also a fol­ding visu­al glitch in Find result.
  16. Add count of files sear­ched to ‘Find result’ out­put.
  17. Fix Find/Replace histo­ry lost issue.
  18. Fix bug of Mark clea­ring in selec­tion mode.
  19. Fix auto-com­ple­ti­on sug­gest the same word while the word being modi­fied.

 

 

Down­load: Note­pad++
Ver­si­on: 7.8.7
Datei­grö­ße 3,86 MiB (Instal­ler x64)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 08.06.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te Note­pad++

 

 

 

 

 