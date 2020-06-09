Notepad++ 7.8.7

Notepad++ ist ein freier Texteditor für Windows, der unter anderem die Syntax gängiger Programmiersprachen hervorhebt und gegenüber dem Windows-Original einige Zusatzfunktionen bietet. Des weiteren können Plugins installiert werden, die den Funktionsumfang zusätzlich erweitern.
Changelog:
Notepad++ v7.8.7 enhancements & bug-fixes:
- Fix new style save dialog by selecting right file filter and adding extension automatically.
- Add right-click context menu to bookmark margin.
- Add sub-menu bullets for cascaded Encoding and Language menus.
- Display file name as root of workspace instead of “Workspace”.
- Add file extension automatically for session files and workspace files while saving in new style dialog.
- Fix file reading failure (network problem) not detected issue.
- Improve Document Map precision.
- Fix clickable links break syntax highlighting issue.
- Fix current range detached from Document Map issue.
- Disallow backward regex searches due to sometimes surprising results (an non-UI option is available to enable it).
- Fix wrong project panel at start by opening a project via command line.
- Allow user to skip
*.*when adding only excluding Filters for Find/Replace In Files.
- Fix Doc switcher icon state update issue for cloned documents.
- Assign CTRL‑M as default shortcut for invoking mark dialog.
- Fix also a folding visual glitch in Find result.
- Add count of files searched to ‘Find result’ output.
- Fix Find/Replace history lost issue.
- Fix bug of Mark clearing in selection mode.
- Fix auto-completion suggest the same word while the word being modified.
|Download:
|Notepad++
|Version:
|7.8.7
|Dateigröße
|3,86 MiB (Installer x64)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|08.06.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|Notepad++