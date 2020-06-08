Process Lasso v9.8.0.54

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 ver­füg­bar.

 

Win­dows has a par­ti­cu­lar­ly bad pro­blem dealing with threads that deci­de they want to con­su­me every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A sin­gle CPU bound thread run­ning at Nor­mal prio­ri­ty can bring an ent­i­re sin­gle-CPU sys­tem to a stall, as demons­tra­ted by our gra­phi­cal pro­of of con­cept below. Yes, it is true – belie­ve it or not! It is this worst case sce­n­a­rio that Pro­cess Las­so was ori­gi­nal­ly writ­ten to address. By tem­pora­ri­ly lowe­ring the prio­ri­ty of the offen­ding pro­cess, your PC can be saved from a full stall.

Changelog:

v9.8.0.54 – May 31 2020 – Revi­si­on Histo­ry

  • Refac­to­red CPU core graphs; split into NUMA nodes, sup­por­ting mul­ti­ple pro­ces­sor groups [screen­shot]
  • Impro­ve fore­ground pro­cess awa­reness with Gover­nor-As-Ser­vice (GaaS)
  • Make Pro­Ba­lan­ce opti­on ‘Igno­re child­ren of fore­ground’ default to on
  • Add ‘Always on top’ opti­on
  • Add par­ked core count to sta­tus bar
  • Add opti­on to hide CPU core graphs
  • Other fixes and enhan­ce­ments (see details)
(49) InstallHelper/GUI: Clear named config profile selection when Governor reconfigured to run as a service (not supported)
(49) Code signing: Switch TSA to Digicert
(47) InstallHelper: Fix issue changing config file path while a named config profile is in use
(45) All: [beta2beta] Pre-release checks, language updates, and code review
(41) GUI: Restore 'Show CPU core graphs' option
(41) GUI: On open, instanteusly populate instead of waiting for first GUI refresh interval
(39) GUI: F5 (refresh) now also updates filtered view and system tray icon
(39) Installer: Improvements to command line parsing
(37) Tools: Remove CPU core graphs from ThreadRacer
(35) GUI: Adjust CPUEater demo to work more seamlessly with 'ignore children of foreground'
(31) GUI: Add parked core count to status bar
(31) Core: Apply new GaaS foreground awareness to 'ignore children of foreground'
(31) Core: Make 'Ignore children of foreground' ProBalance option ON by default
(29) GUI: Add Always-On-Top option to View menu
(27) GUI: Cosmetic to application power profiles configuration dialog
(27) GUI: Fix an issue with /startwithprofile command line parameter
(25) GUI: IdleSaver config dialog: when enabled for first time, set default idle time of 15 seconds
(25) GUI: Change application power profile and High Perf mode browse button to select only basename
(23) Updater: Enhance integrity checks
(21) GUI: Have core performance counters poll at configured GUI refresh speed
(21) Core: Improve reliability of Performance Mode rules
(21) Core: Adjust handling when pathname of a process isn't immediately available
(19) GUI: Process context menu item 'Induce Performance Mode' now adds basename to list instead of pathname
(19) GUI/Core: Fix an issue with /configfolder command line parameter
(19) All: Internal refactoring surrounding log and config path over-rides
(17) GUI: Add setting disable progress bar themes in new 'View / Performance' submenu
(17) GUI: Change icon on 'Restart Process Lasso' message box
(9) GUI: Improve behavior when graph is too narrow to display CPU core utilization and/or RAM load
(7) GUI: New CPU core utilization graph, split into NUMA nodes, that supports multiple processor groups
(3) All: Minor adjustments to licensing and activation 
(3) Core: Improve foreground process awareness with Governor-As-Service
(1) GUI: Dark Mode tested to Win10 19635
Languages: Update Russian, French, Sloevnian
Languages: Restore Japanese
Down­load: Pro­cess Las­so
Ver­si­on: v9.8.0.54
Datei­grö­ße 2,35 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 31.05.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
Lizenz: Free­ware, Pro Ver­si­on kos­ten­pflich­tig
Web­sei­te bit­s­um
Down­loads älte­re Betriebs­sys­te­me: