Process Lasso v9.8.0.54

Process Lasso ist ein automatisiertes Windows Prozessmanagement- und Optimierungs-Tool für Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reaktionsfähigkeit des Systems — besonders bei hohen Prozessorauslastungen — durch einen eigenen Algorithmus positiv beeinflussen soll. Neben einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version sind zusätzlich eine Server-Edition sowie ältere Versionen für Windows XP und Windows 2000 verfügbar.
Windows has a particularly bad problem dealing with threads that decide they want to consume every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A single CPU bound thread running at Normal priority can bring an entire single-CPU system to a stall, as demonstrated by our graphical proof of concept below. Yes, it is true – believe it or not! It is this worst case scenario that Process Lasso was originally written to address. By temporarily lowering the priority of the offending process, your PC can be saved from a full stall.
Changelog:
v9.8.0.54 – May 31 2020 – Revision History
- Refactored CPU core graphs; split into NUMA nodes, supporting multiple processor groups [screenshot]
- Improve foreground process awareness with Governor-As-Service (GaaS)
- Make ProBalance option ‘Ignore children of foreground’ default to on
- Add ‘Always on top’ option
- Add parked core count to status bar
- Add option to hide CPU core graphs
- Other fixes and enhancements (see details)(49) InstallHelper/GUI: Clear named config profile selection when Governor reconfigured to run as a service (not supported) (49) Code signing: Switch TSA to Digicert (47) InstallHelper: Fix issue changing config file path while a named config profile is in use (45) All: [beta2beta] Pre-release checks, language updates, and code review (41) GUI: Restore 'Show CPU core graphs' option (41) GUI: On open, instanteusly populate instead of waiting for first GUI refresh interval (39) GUI: F5 (refresh) now also updates filtered view and system tray icon (39) Installer: Improvements to command line parsing (37) Tools: Remove CPU core graphs from ThreadRacer (35) GUI: Adjust CPUEater demo to work more seamlessly with 'ignore children of foreground' (31) GUI: Add parked core count to status bar (31) Core: Apply new GaaS foreground awareness to 'ignore children of foreground' (31) Core: Make 'Ignore children of foreground' ProBalance option ON by default (29) GUI: Add Always-On-Top option to View menu (27) GUI: Cosmetic to application power profiles configuration dialog (27) GUI: Fix an issue with /startwithprofile command line parameter (25) GUI: IdleSaver config dialog: when enabled for first time, set default idle time of 15 seconds (25) GUI: Change application power profile and High Perf mode browse button to select only basename (23) Updater: Enhance integrity checks (21) GUI: Have core performance counters poll at configured GUI refresh speed (21) Core: Improve reliability of Performance Mode rules (21) Core: Adjust handling when pathname of a process isn't immediately available (19) GUI: Process context menu item 'Induce Performance Mode' now adds basename to list instead of pathname (19) GUI/Core: Fix an issue with /configfolder command line parameter (19) All: Internal refactoring surrounding log and config path over-rides (17) GUI: Add setting disable progress bar themes in new 'View / Performance' submenu (17) GUI: Change icon on 'Restart Process Lasso' message box (9) GUI: Improve behavior when graph is too narrow to display CPU core utilization and/or RAM load (7) GUI: New CPU core utilization graph, split into NUMA nodes, that supports multiple processor groups (3) All: Minor adjustments to licensing and activation (3) Core: Improve foreground process awareness with Governor-As-Service (1) GUI: Dark Mode tested to Win10 19635 Languages: Update Russian, French, Sloevnian Languages: Restore Japanese
|Download:
|Process Lasso
|Version:
|v9.8.0.54
|Dateigröße
|2,35 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|31.05.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
|Lizenz:
|Freeware, Pro Version kostenpflichtig
|Webseite
|bitsum
|Downloads ältere Betriebssysteme: