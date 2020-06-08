Process Lasso v9.8.0.54

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 ver­füg­bar.

v9.8.0.54 – May 31 2020 – Revi­si­on Histo­ry

Refac­to­red CPU core graphs; split into NUMA nodes, sup­por­ting mul­ti­ple pro­ces­sor groups [screen­shot]

Make Pro­Ba­lan­ce opti­on ‘Igno­re child­ren of fore­ground’ default to on

Add ‘Always on top’ opti­on

Add par­ked core count to sta­tus bar

Add opti­on to hide CPU core graphs

Other fixes and enhan­ce­ments (see details)

(49) InstallHelper/GUI: Clear named config profile selection when Governor reconfigured to run as a service (not supported) (49) Code signing: Switch TSA to Digicert (47) InstallHelper: Fix issue changing config file path while a named config profile is in use (45) All: [beta2beta] Pre-release checks, language updates, and code review (41) GUI: Restore 'Show CPU core graphs' option (41) GUI: On open, instanteusly populate instead of waiting for first GUI refresh interval (39) GUI: F5 (refresh) now also updates filtered view and system tray icon (39) Installer: Improvements to command line parsing (37) Tools: Remove CPU core graphs from ThreadRacer (35) GUI: Adjust CPUEater demo to work more seamlessly with 'ignore children of foreground' (31) GUI: Add parked core count to status bar (31) Core: Apply new GaaS foreground awareness to 'ignore children of foreground' (31) Core: Make 'Ignore children of foreground' ProBalance option ON by default (29) GUI: Add Always-On-Top option to View menu (27) GUI: Cosmetic to application power profiles configuration dialog (27) GUI: Fix an issue with /startwithprofile command line parameter (25) GUI: IdleSaver config dialog: when enabled for first time, set default idle time of 15 seconds (25) GUI: Change application power profile and High Perf mode browse button to select only basename (23) Updater: Enhance integrity checks (21) GUI: Have core performance counters poll at configured GUI refresh speed (21) Core: Improve reliability of Performance Mode rules (21) Core: Adjust handling when pathname of a process isn't immediately available (19) GUI: Process context menu item 'Induce Performance Mode' now adds basename to list instead of pathname (19) GUI/Core: Fix an issue with /configfolder command line parameter (19) All: Internal refactoring surrounding log and config path over-rides (17) GUI: Add setting disable progress bar themes in new 'View / Performance' submenu (17) GUI: Change icon on 'Restart Process Lasso' message box (9) GUI: Improve behavior when graph is too narrow to display CPU core utilization and/or RAM load (7) GUI: New CPU core utilization graph, split into NUMA nodes, that supports multiple processor groups (3) All: Minor adjustments to licensing and activation (3) Core: Improve foreground process awareness with Governor-As-Service (1) GUI: Dark Mode tested to Win10 19635 Languages: Update Russian, French, Sloevnian Languages: Restore Japanese