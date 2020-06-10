HWiNFO64 v6.27–4190 Beta

Das Hard­ware-Dia­gno­se­pro­gramm HWiNFO64 (sowie das 32-Bit-Pen­dant HWiNFO32) von REA­LiX war­tet mit vie­len Funk­tio­nen der Kate­go­rien Hard­ware- und Sys­tem-Infor­ma­ti­on auf. Für CPU und GPU wer­den unter ande­rem Takt­ra­ten, Tem­pe­ra­tu­ren und Span­nun­gen ange­zeigt und auf Wunsch mit­ge­loggt.

Fixed and impro­ved moni­to­ring of VR VCC sen­sor on Intel SVID VR sys­tems.

sen­sor on Intel sys­tems. Added per-rail vol­ta­ge and power moni­to­ring on NVIDIA GPUs.

GPUs. Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on ASUS ROG STRIX B460 seri­es.

seri­es. Fixed a pos­si­ble crash on some sys­tems with down-cored CPUs.

Added repor­ting num­ber of RT and Ten­sor Cores for NVIDIA (requi­res R445 +).

and Ten­sor Cores for (requi­res +). Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on ASUS Pro WS W480-ACE .

Pro . Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on ASUS ROG STRIX B550 ‑E/I GAMING .

‑E/I . Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on ASRock H470 , B460 and H410 seri­es.

, and seri­es. Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on ASRock W480 Creator.

Creator. Impro­ved sup­port of hybrid CPUs (Alder Lake).

Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on GIGABYTE B550 seri­es.

seri­es. Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on MSI B550 seri­es.

seri­es. Added dedi­ca­ted sup­port of LSI Mega­RAID con­trol­lers. Requi­res LSI storelib*.dll libra­ries.

Mega­RAID con­trol­lers. Requi­res storelib*.dll libra­ries. Fixed sup­port of Inter­sil ISL69269 VRM .

. Added moni­to­ring of Power Repor­ting Devia­ti­on on AMD Ryzen CPUs.

Ryzen CPUs. Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on ASUS ROG STRIX B550 ‑F and PRIME B550 seri­es.

Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on ASUS TUF GAMING B550-PLUS .

Fixed moni­to­ring of Power Repor­ting Devia­ti­on on AMD 1st/2nd Gen Ryzen CPUs.

“Power Repor­ting Devia­ti­on” is a new fea­ture avail­ab­le on AMD Ryzen CPUs that tells how much the CPU tele­me­try seen by the CPU dif­fers from real world (expec­ted) data.

Note that this value has a use­ful mea­ning only under full CPU load and values around 100% (95 — 105 %) mean the tele­me­try is working cor­rect­ly.

On sys­tems with a hig­her devia­ti­on under full load this means the CPU thinks it’s working at lower or hig­her power than expec­ted for the given SKU, hence out of spe­ci­fi­ca­ti­on.

This is usual­ly cau­sed by main­board ven­dor (often inten­tio­nal­ly) pro­vi­ding wrong cali­bra­ti­on data in BIOS (AGESA) to fool the CPU to run at a hig­her power than the limit for the SKU.

There’s a more detail­ed descrip­ti­on and explana­ti­on of this value being pre­pa­red by The­Stilt, which will be pos­ted soon.

Update: Check here for fur­ther details: https://www.hwinfo.com/forum/thread…er-reporting-deviation-metric-in-hwinfo.6456/