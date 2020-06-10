HWiNFO64 v6.27–4190 Beta

Das Hardware-Diagnoseprogramm HWiNFO64 (sowie das 32-Bit-Pendant HWiNFO32) von REALiX wartet mit vielen Funktionen der Kategorien Hardware- und System-Information auf. Für CPU und GPU werden unter anderem Taktraten, Temperaturen und Spannungen angezeigt und auf Wunsch mitgeloggt.
Changelog:
Changes:
- Fixed and improved monitoring of VR VCC sensor on Intel SVID VR systems.
- Added per-rail voltage and power monitoring on NVIDIA GPUs.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASUS ROG STRIX B460 series.
- Fixed a possible crash on some systems with down-cored CPUs.
- Added reporting number of RT and Tensor Cores for NVIDIA (requires R445+).
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASUS Pro WS W480-ACE.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASUS ROG STRIX B550‑E/I GAMING.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASRock H470, B460 and H410 series.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASRock W480 Creator.
- Improved support of hybrid CPUs (Alder Lake).
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on GIGABYTE B550 series.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on MSI B550 series.
- Added dedicated support of LSI MegaRAID controllers. Requires LSI storelib*.dll libraries.
- Fixed support of Intersil ISL69269 VRM.
- Added monitoring of Power Reporting Deviation on AMD Ryzen CPUs.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASUS ROG STRIX B550‑F and PRIME B550 series.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASUS TUF GAMING B550-PLUS.
- Fixed monitoring of Power Reporting Deviation on AMD 1st/2nd Gen Ryzen CPUs.
“Power Reporting Deviation” is a new feature available on AMD Ryzen CPUs that tells how much the CPU telemetry seen by the CPU differs from real world (expected) data.
Note that this value has a useful meaning only under full CPU load and values around 100% (95 — 105 %) mean the telemetry is working correctly.
On systems with a higher deviation under full load this means the CPU thinks it’s working at lower or higher power than expected for the given SKU, hence out of specification.
This is usually caused by mainboard vendor (often intentionally) providing wrong calibration data in BIOS (AGESA) to fool the CPU to run at a higher power than the limit for the SKU.
There’s a more detailed description and explanation of this value being prepared by TheStilt, which will be posted soon.
Update: Check here for further details: https://www.hwinfo.com/forum/thread…er-reporting-deviation-metric-in-hwinfo.6456/
|Download:
|HWiNFO32 & HWiNFO64
|Version:
|v6.25–4185
|Dateigröße
|6,98 MiB (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|11.06.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|HWiNFO