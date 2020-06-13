GIMP 2.10.20

Die Open Source Software GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) ist ein pixelbasiertes Grafikprogramm, das Funktionen zur Bildbearbeitung beinhaltet. Es ist Bestandteil vieler Linux-Distributionen, steht aber auch für Windows und macOS zur Verfügung.
Release Highlights
-
- Tool-group menus can now expand on hover
- Non-destructive cropping now available by cropping the canvas rather than actual pixels
- Better PSD support: exporting of 16-bit files now available, reading/writing channels in the right order
- On-canvas controls for the Vignette filter
- New filters: Bloom, Focus Blur, Lens Blur, Variable Blur
- Blending options now built into filter dialogs
- Over 30 bugfixes
|Download:
|Gimp
|Version:
|2.10.20
|Dateigröße
|Verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|11.06.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Linux, OS X, Windows
|Lizenz:
|Open Source / GPLv3+
|Webseite