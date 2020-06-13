GIMP 2.10.20

Die Open Source Soft­ware GIMP (GNU Image Mani­pu­la­ti­on Pro­gram) ist ein pixel­ba­sier­tes Gra­fik­pro­gramm, das Funk­tio­nen zur Bild­be­ar­bei­tung beinhal­tet. Es ist Bestand­teil vie­ler Linux-Dis­tri­bu­tio­nen, steht aber auch für Win­dows und macOS zur Ver­fü­gung.

 

Gimp Ver­si­on 2.10.14

 

Release High­lights

 

    • Tool-group menus can now expand on hover
    • Non-dest­ruc­ti­ve crop­ping now avail­ab­le by crop­ping the can­vas rather than actu­al pixels
    • Bet­ter PSD sup­port: expor­ting of 16-bit files now avail­ab­le, reading/writing chan­nels in the right order
    • On-can­vas con­trols for the Vignet­te fil­ter
    • New fil­ters: BloomFocus BlurLens BlurVaria­ble Blur
    • Blen­ding opti­ons now built into fil­ter dia­logs
    • Over 30 bug­fi­xes

 

Down­load: Gimp
Ver­si­on: 2.10.20
Datei­grö­ße Ver­schie­den
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 11.06.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Linux, OS X, Win­dows
Lizenz: Open Source / GPLv3+
Web­sei­te