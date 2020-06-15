System Information Viewer Version 5.49

Von am

Sys­tem Infor­ma­ti­on View­er (SIV) ist ein kos­ten­lo­ses Win­dows-Tool zur Anzei­ge vie­ler nütz­li­cher Infor­ma­tio­nen des eige­nen PC-Sys­tems. Mit Win­dows 10, 8.1, 8.0, 7, Vis­ta, XP und NT 4 sowie Win­dows Me, 98 und 95 wer­den zahl­rei­che, auch älte­re Win­dows-Ver­sio­nen unter­stützt.

Chan­ge­log:

  1. Added Win­dows 10 20H2 Build 19645 sup­port. Enab­led ope­ra­ti­on of [ACPI Eval], etc..
  2. Add repor­ting of NVi­dia RTCs (Ray Tra­cing Cores) + ATCs (AI Ten­sor Cores) for V445 and later dri­vers.
  3. Added AMD Rade­on X1050 + X1650 + X1950 + Intel i740 + i752 + SiS 550 GUI Acce­le­ra­tor GPU Sup­port.
  4. Allow up to 204 LEDs when the CLCP V0.9.212 or CLNP V0.10.04 firm­ware is avail­ab­le and add the 34 LED QL fan.
  5. Added H150i RGB Pro XT AIO + Nuvo­ton NCT6686D + NCT6687D SIO and impro­ved Ana­log ADM9240 sup­port.
  6. Added ECS nFor­ce4-A754 + EVGA 121-KS-E375 + 132-CK-NF79 + Z390 FTW + Intel MP440BX + MSI MS-7C73 (MPG Z490 Gaming Car­bon Wifi) + MS-7C79 (MPG Z490 Gaming Edge Wifi) mother­board sup­port.

 

Hin­weis: Soll­ten die Down­load­mir­rors noch nicht aktua­li­siert sein, kann man das Update-File auch über den Menü­punkt OK/Latest Relea­ses bezie­hen.

Down­load: Sys­tem Infor­ma­ti­on View­er (offi­zi­el­ler Mir­ror)
Ver­si­on: 5.49
Datei­grö­ße 13,24 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 14.06.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te