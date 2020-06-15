System Information Viewer Version 5.49

System Information Viewer (SIV) ist ein kostenloses Windows-Tool zur Anzeige vieler nützlicher Informationen des eigenen PC-Systems. Mit Windows 10, 8.1, 8.0, 7, Vista, XP und NT 4 sowie Windows Me, 98 und 95 werden zahlreiche, auch ältere Windows-Versionen unterstützt.
Changelog:
- Added Windows 10 20H2 Build 19645 support. Enabled operation of [ACPI Eval], etc..
- Add reporting of NVidia RTCs (Ray Tracing Cores) + ATCs (AI Tensor Cores) for V445 and later drivers.
- Added AMD Radeon X1050 + X1650 + X1950 + Intel i740 + i752 + SiS 550 GUI Accelerator GPU Support.
- Allow up to 204 LEDs when the CLCP V0.9.212 or CLNP V0.10.04 firmware is available and add the 34 LED QL fan.
- Added H150i RGB Pro XT AIO + Nuvoton NCT6686D + NCT6687D SIO and improved Analog ADM9240 support.
- Added ECS nForce4-A754 + EVGA 121-KS-E375 + 132-CK-NF79 + Z390 FTW + Intel MP440BX + MSI MS-7C73 (MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon Wifi) + MS-7C79 (MPG Z490 Gaming Edge Wifi) motherboard support.
Hinweis: Sollten die Downloadmirrors noch nicht aktualisiert sein, kann man das Update-File auch über den Menüpunkt OK/Latest Releases beziehen.
|Download:
|System Information Viewer (offizieller Mirror)
|Version:
|5.49
|Dateigröße
|13,24 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|14.06.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite