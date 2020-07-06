Universal Media Server 9.7.1

Der kostenlose Universal Media Server ist ein DLNA-kompatibler UPnP-Mediaserver für Windows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Videos, Musik und Bilder über das Netzwerk vom PC auf DLNA-fähige Geräte übertragen lassen. Neben Fernsehern und Smartphones werden auch Spielekonsolen wie XBox und Playstation unterstützt.
Multimediadateien können dabei vom PC transkodiert (z. B. per FFmpeg, MEncoder oder tsMuxeR) weitergegeben werden. Das in Java geschriebene Programm ist für Windows, Linux und Mac OS X verfügbar.
Changelog:
Changes since 9.7.0
- General:
- Implemented the minimize on startup option on macOS
- Added dates to the debug log zip (thanks, midhun1998!)
- Added profiling logging for the database
- Windows installer stops the existing service if it is running
- Windows installer starts the service if the checkbox is enabled at the end and the service is installed, instead of starting the GUI
- Windows installer does not try to start the GUI on computer startup if the service is installed
- GUI warns about using it as a GUI when it is already installed as a service
- The service uses our bundled Java instead of the system one
- Changed the default AC‑3 transcoding bitrate to 448 for better transcoding compatibility
- Translation updates via Crowdin:
- Czech (100%)
- Danish (99%)
- English (United Kingdom) (25%)
- Finnish (100%)
- Polish (100%)
- Portuguese (100%)
- Portuguese (Brazilian) (100%)
- Russian (93%)
- Slovak (98%)
- Spanish (99%)
- Turkish (100%)
- Ukrainian (17%)
- Dependency updates:
- Bump maven-site-plugin from 3.9.0 to 3.9.1
- Bump oshi-core from 5.1.2 to 5.2.0
- Bump rome from 1.13.1 to 1.14.1
- Bump spotbugs-maven-plugin from 4.0.0 to 4.0.4
Notes:
- We fully support Windows 7+, and have limited support for Windows XP and Vista
- macOS 10.10+ is fully supported
Download:
Universal Media Server (Fosshub)
Version:
9.7.1
Dateigröße
160,87 MiB Windows (Installer)
Veröffentlicht am:
06.07.2020
Betriebssystem:
Windows, Linux, macOS
Lizenz:
Donationware
Webseite