Universal Media Server 9.7.1

Der kos­ten­lo­se Uni­ver­sal Media Ser­ver ist ein DLNA-kom­pa­ti­bler UPnP-Medi­a­ser­ver für Win­dows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Vide­os, Musik und Bil­der über das Netz­werk vom PC auf DLNA-fähi­ge Gerä­te über­tra­gen las­sen. Neben Fern­se­hern und Smart­pho­nes wer­den auch Spie­le­kon­so­len wie XBox und Play­sta­ti­on unter­stützt.

Mul­ti­me­dia­da­tei­en kön­nen dabei vom PC trans­ko­diert (z. B. per FFm­peg, MEn­coder oder tsMu­xeR) wei­ter­ge­ge­ben wer­den. Das in Java geschrie­be­ne Pro­gramm ist für Win­dows, Linux und Mac OS X ver­füg­bar.

Chan­ge­log:

Chan­ges sin­ce 9.7.0

  • Gene­ral:
    • Imple­men­ted the mini­mi­ze on start­up opti­on on macOS
    • Added dates to the debug log zip (thanks, midhun1998!)
    • Added pro­filing log­ging for the data­ba­se
    • Win­dows instal­ler stops the exis­ting ser­vice if it is run­ning
    • Win­dows instal­ler starts the ser­vice if the check­box is enab­led at the end and the ser­vice is instal­led, ins­tead of star­ting the GUI
    • Win­dows instal­ler does not try to start the GUI on com­pu­ter start­up if the ser­vice is instal­led
    • GUI warns about using it as a GUI when it is alrea­dy instal­led as a ser­vice
    • The ser­vice uses our bund­led Java ins­tead of the sys­tem one
    • Chan­ged the default AC‑3 trans­co­ding bitra­te to 448 for bet­ter trans­co­ding com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty
  • Trans­la­ti­on updates via Crow­din:
    • Czech (100%)
    • Danish (99%)
    • Eng­lish (United King­dom) (25%)
    • Fin­nish (100%)
    • Polish (100%)
    • Por­tu­gue­se (100%)
    • Por­tu­gue­se (Bra­zi­li­an) (100%)
    • Rus­si­an (93%)
    • Slo­vak (98%)
    • Spa­nish (99%)
    • Tur­kish (100%)
    • Ukrai­ni­an (17%)
  • Depen­den­cy updates:
    • Bump maven-site-plugin from 3.9.0 to 3.9.1
    • Bump oshi-core from 5.1.2 to 5.2.0
    • Bump rome from 1.13.1 to 1.14.1
    • Bump spot­bugs-maven-plugin from 4.0.0 to 4.0.4

Notes:

  • We ful­ly sup­port Win­dows 7+, and have limi­ted sup­port for Win­dows XP and Vis­ta
  • macOS 10.10+ is ful­ly sup­por­ted

 

Down­load: Uni­ver­sal Media Ser­ver (Foss­hub)
Ver­si­on: 9.7.1
Datei­grö­ße 160,87 MiB Win­dows (Instal­ler)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 06.07.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, Linux, macOS
Lizenz: Dona­ti­on­wa­re
