Notepad++ 7.8.9

Note­pad++ ist ein frei­er Text­edi­tor für Win­dows, der unter ande­rem die Syn­tax gän­gi­ger Pro­gram­mier­spra­chen her­vor­hebt und gegen­über dem Win­dows-Ori­gi­nal eini­ge Zusatz­funk­tio­nen bie­tet. Des wei­te­ren kön­nen Plugins instal­liert wer­den, die den Funk­ti­ons­um­fang zusätz­lich erwei­tern.

Chan­ge­log:

 

Notepad++ v7.8.9 bug-fixes:

  1. Fix Line ope­ra­ti­ons (join lines, split lines, remo­ve dupli­ca­te lines and sort lines) doing one too many lines issue.
  2. Fix the regres­si­on of jump line fail­u­re via com­mand line (-n).
  3. Fix URL Hove­r­ed colour disap­pears after modi­fy­ing any Click­able Link Set­tings regres­si­on.
  4. Fix URL is not click­able in cer­tain stua­ti­on while wrap­ped is enab­led.
  5. Fix “Save” not working in Win­dows dia­log.
  6. Fix Fli­cke­ring cur­sor after dou­ble cli­cking a found line in find results.
  7. Fix Found line may not be cen­te­red by dou­ble cli­cking in find results, if word wrap is on.
  8. Fix wrong hori­zon­tal scroll bar posi­ti­on after res­to­ring Win­dow posi­ti­on.
  9. Fix Find result win­dow out­put TAB-width inco­he­rent issue.

 

 

Down­load: Note­pad++
Ver­si­on: 7.8.9
Datei­grö­ße 3,86 MiB (Instal­ler x64)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 16.07.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te Note­pad++

 

 

 

 

 