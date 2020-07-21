Notepad++ 7.8.9

Notepad++ ist ein freier Texteditor für Windows, der unter anderem die Syntax gängiger Programmiersprachen hervorhebt und gegenüber dem Windows-Original einige Zusatzfunktionen bietet. Des weiteren können Plugins installiert werden, die den Funktionsumfang zusätzlich erweitern.
Changelog:
Notepad++ v7.8.9 bug-fixes:
- Fix Line operations (join lines, split lines, remove duplicate lines and sort lines) doing one too many lines issue.
- Fix the regression of jump line failure via command line (-n).
- Fix URL Hovered colour disappears after modifying any Clickable Link Settings regression.
- Fix URL is not clickable in certain stuation while wrapped is enabled.
- Fix “Save” not working in Windows dialog.
- Fix Flickering cursor after double clicking a found line in find results.
- Fix Found line may not be centered by double clicking in find results, if word wrap is on.
- Fix wrong horizontal scroll bar position after restoring Window position.
- Fix Find result window output TAB-width incoherent issue.
|Download:
|Notepad++
|Version:
|7.8.9
|Dateigröße
|3,86 MiB (Installer x64)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|16.07.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|Notepad++