Universal Media Server 9.8.0

Der kostenlose Universal Media Server ist ein DLNA-kompatibler UPnP-Mediaserver für Windows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Videos, Musik und Bilder über das Netzwerk vom PC auf DLNA-fähige Geräte übertragen lassen. Neben Fernsehern und Smartphones werden auch Spielekonsolen wie XBox und Playstation unterstützt.
Multimediadateien können dabei vom PC transkodiert (z. B. per FFmpeg, MEncoder oder tsMuxeR) weitergegeben werden. Das in Java geschriebene Programm ist für Windows, Linux und Mac OS X verfügbar.
Changelog:
Changes since 9.7.2
- General:
- Started releasing two macOS builds which fixed MEncoder not working on 10.15 (Catalina)
- Improved support for ASF, MKV, MP4, MPEG-PS, MPEG-TS, and WMV videos by adding and improving accuracy of DLNA.ORG_PN values (thanks for testing, carlosvsilva!)
- Reduced CPU use and video/audio quality by muxing some supported streams with FFmpeg instead of transcoding
- Other DLNA compatibility fixes, including sending correct framerates, color depths, and audio channel counts
- Improved load time on web interface with many files by 10x or more (thanks, outnos!)
- Fixed forced network interface not always persisting
- Fixed Safari login prompts with HTTPS on web interface (thanks, outnos!)
- Fixed not displaying the Minimize on startup option in GUI on macOS
- Fixed Windows installer not adding a Windows Firewall exception for the service
- Renderers:
- Improved support for Philips PUS 6500 Series TVs
- Improved support for AVI files on Panasonic Viera VT60 TVs
- Improved support for Samsung Q7 Series TVs
- Fixed detection of Panasonic Viera DX Series TVs
- Fixed detection of Samsung Q9 TVs
- Fixed detection of Samsung Soundbar MS750
- Fixed false-detection of XBMC
- Translation updates via Crowdin:
- Danish (100%)
- Korean (34%)
- Dependencies:
- Bump AdoptOpenJDK to 14.0.2
- Bump git-commit-id-plugin from 4.0.0 to 4.0.1
- Bump jna-version from 5.5.0 to 5.6.0
- Bump junrar from 4.0.0 to 6.0.1
- Bump MPlayer/MEncoder for macOS to SB66
- Bump oshi-core from 5.2.1 to 5.2.2
- Bump rome from 1.14.1 to 1.15.0
- Bump twelvemonkeys-imageio-version from 3.5 to 3.6
Notes:
- We fully support Windows 7+, and have limited support for Windows XP and Vista
- macOS 10.10+ is fully supported
|Download:
|Universal Media Server (Fosshub)
|Version:
|9.8.0
|Dateigröße
|161,19 MiB Windows (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|27.07.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, macOS
|Lizenz:
|Donationware
|Webseite