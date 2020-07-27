Universal Media Server 9.8.0

Der kos­ten­lo­se Uni­ver­sal Media Ser­ver ist ein DLNA-kom­pa­ti­bler UPnP-Medi­a­ser­ver für Win­dows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Vide­os, Musik und Bil­der über das Netz­werk vom PC auf DLNA-fähi­ge Gerä­te über­tra­gen las­sen. Neben Fern­se­hern und Smart­pho­nes wer­den auch Spie­le­kon­so­len wie XBox und Play­sta­ti­on unter­stützt.

Mul­ti­me­dia­da­tei­en kön­nen dabei vom PC trans­ko­diert (z. B. per FFm­peg, MEn­coder oder tsMu­xeR) wei­ter­ge­ge­ben wer­den. Das in Java geschrie­be­ne Pro­gramm ist für Win­dows, Linux und Mac OS X ver­füg­bar.

Chan­ge­log:

Chan­ges sin­ce 9.7.2

  • Gene­ral:
    • Star­ted releasing two macOS builds which fixed MEn­coder not working on 10.15 (Cata­li­na)
    • Impro­ved sup­port for ASF, MKV, MP4, MPEG-PS, MPEG-TS, and WMV vide­os by adding and impro­ving accu­ra­cy of DLNA.ORG_PN values (thanks for tes­ting, car­losvsil­va!)
    • Redu­ced CPU use and video/audio qua­li­ty by muxing some sup­por­ted streams with FFm­peg ins­tead of trans­co­ding
    • Other DLNA com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty fixes, inclu­ding sen­ding cor­rect frame­ra­tes, color depths, and audio chan­nel counts
    • Impro­ved load time on web inter­face with many files by 10x or more (thanks, out­nos!)
    • Fixed for­ced net­work inter­face not always per­sis­ting
    • Fixed Safa­ri log­in prompts with HTTPS on web inter­face (thanks, out­nos!)
    • Fixed not dis­play­ing the Mini­mi­ze on start­up opti­on in GUI on macOS
    • Fixed Win­dows instal­ler not adding a Win­dows Fire­wall excep­ti­on for the ser­vice
  • Ren­de­rers:
    • Impro­ved sup­port for Phil­ips PUS 6500 Seri­es TVs
    • Impro­ved sup­port for AVI files on Pana­so­nic Vie­ra VT60 TVs
    • Impro­ved sup­port for Sam­sung Q7 Seri­es TVs
    • Fixed detec­tion of Pana­so­nic Vie­ra DX Seri­es TVs
    • Fixed detec­tion of Sam­sung Q9 TVs
    • Fixed detec­tion of Sam­sung Sound­bar MS750
    • Fixed fal­se-detec­tion of XBMC
  • Trans­la­ti­on updates via Crow­din:
    • Danish (100%)
    • Kore­an (34%)
  • Depen­den­ci­es:
    • Bump Adop­tOpenJDK to 14.0.2
    • Bump git-com­mit-id-plugin from 4.0.0 to 4.0.1
    • Bump jna-ver­si­on from 5.5.0 to 5.6.0
    • Bump jun­rar from 4.0.0 to 6.0.1
    • Bump MPlayer/MEncoder for macOS to SB66
    • Bump oshi-core from 5.2.1 to 5.2.2
    • Bump rome from 1.14.1 to 1.15.0
    • Bump twel­ve­m­on­keys-imageio-ver­si­on from 3.5 to 3.6

Notes:

  • We ful­ly sup­port Win­dows 7+, and have limi­ted sup­port for Win­dows XP and Vis­ta
  • macOS 10.10+ is ful­ly sup­por­ted

 

Down­load: Uni­ver­sal Media Ser­ver (Foss­hub)
Ver­si­on: 9.8.0
Datei­grö­ße 161,19 MiB Win­dows (Instal­ler)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 27.07.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, Linux, macOS
Lizenz: Dona­ti­on­wa­re
Web­sei­te