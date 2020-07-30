Die Share­ware mIRC ist ein weit ver­brei­te­ter IRC-Cli­ent für Win­dows und nun in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Die Ent­wick­lung des Cli­ents begann bereits 1994 und er bie­tet mit der “mIRC scrip­ting lan­guage” eine inte­grier­te Skript­spra­che und per DCC (Direct Cli­ent-to-Cli­ent) die Mög­lich­keit zum Datei­aus­tausch.

Chan­ge­log:

mIRC 7.62 has been released!

This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including:

Updated colors dia­log, control+K dia­log, and /color com­mand to sup­port color inde­xes 16 to 98.

Chan­ged how Control+Break key is hand­led so that it only works when mIRC is the acti­ve app­li­ca­ti­on.

Added a “Do Not Dis­turb” opti­on that allows you to tem­pora­ri­ly dis­able all noti­fi­ca­ti­ons.

Added on CHAR event that returns trans­la­ted key­board pres­ses.

Updated libra­ries OpenS­SL to v1.1.1f, Lib­Zip to v1.6.1, and PCRE to v8.44.

Exten­ded $bfind() to sup­port regex sear­ches.

Exten­ded $regml()/$regmlex() to save result to a & binvar.

Added high­light dia­log item that allows you to spe­ci­fy the chan­nels and/or nicks to which the high­light app­lies.

Rever­ted chan­ge to $cnick() so that it returns default values for non-exis­tent nicks.

Fixed “Mark As Read” menu item not reset­ting flash/hilight cor­rect­ly.

In total, there have been around 37 changes since the last release.

For a full list of recent chan­ges, plea­se see the versions.txt file.