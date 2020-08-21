mIRC 7.63

Verfasst vonpipin

Die Share­ware mIRC ist ein weit ver­brei­te­ter IRC-Cli­ent für Win­dows und nun in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Die Ent­wick­lung des Cli­ents begann bereits 1994 und er bie­tet mit der “mIRC scrip­ting lan­guage” eine inte­grier­te Skript­spra­che und per DCC (Direct Cli­ent-to-Cli­ent) die Mög­lich­keit zum Datei­aus­tausch. Mit ihm kann man sich zum Bei­spiel zu unse­rem Chat unter irc.planet3dnow.de #p3dn ver­bin­den.

 

Chan­ge­log:

mIRC 7.63 has been released! (August 17th 2020)

This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including:

 

  • Fixed Control+Break key bug that was causing mIRC to crash for some users.
  • Fixed tray tip dis­play bug that cau­sed clo­se box to be dis­play­ed incor­rect­ly.
  • Fixed dis­play of nume­ric 477 to show authen­ti­ca­te mes­sa­ge on some net­works.
  • Updated OpenS­SL libra­ry to v1.1.1g.
  • Exten­ded $tempfn to work with fol­der names and added $tempfn(path) para­me­ter.
  • Exten­ded $dura­ti­on() to hand­le nega­ti­ve values.
  • Added /drawtext ‑v switch that allows use of a &binvar ins­tead of text.
  • Added cus­tom dia­log group con­trol left/right/center style.

For a full list of recent changes, please see the versions.txt file.

 

Down­load: mIRC
Ver­si­on: 7.62
Datei­grö­ße 3,1 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 17.08.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows XP/Vista/7/8/10 
Lizenz: Share­ware
Web­sei­te mIRC

